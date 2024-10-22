« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******  (Read 9096 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,690
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #400 on: October 22, 2024, 11:05:12 pm »
v RB Leipzig

Kelleher
Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 10
« Last Edit: October 22, 2024, 11:11:49 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,560
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #401 on: October 22, 2024, 11:57:53 pm »
Leipzig v Liverpool

Kelleher
Alexander Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nuñez
Díaz

FG: Salah
FS: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline mushi007

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #402 on: October 23, 2024, 05:55:05 am »
Leipzig v Liverpool

Kelleher
Alexander Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nuñez
Díaz

FG: Salah
FS: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #403 on: October 23, 2024, 06:14:39 am »
v RB Leipzig

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 8
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,970
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #404 on: October 23, 2024, 10:09:42 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October 22, 2024, 07:43:58 pm
I've a 32 as well Barney, not that it matters

You only get a top score credited when it is the top score overall in the week.
You scored 32 v Chelsea, but redforlife scored 33, so only redforlife gets the top score recorded.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #405 on: October 23, 2024, 11:16:47 am »
v RB Leipzig

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 2-0 LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #406 on: October 23, 2024, 12:25:40 pm »
Leipzig v Liverpool

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nuñez
Díaz

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #407 on: October 23, 2024, 01:36:06 pm »
@RB Leipzig:

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Szoboszlai
Diaz

Nunez

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Diaz
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,452
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #408 on: October 23, 2024, 02:46:12 pm »
vs Leipzig

Kelleher
Trent Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas
Mac Allister Gravenberch
Jones
Salah Nuñez Díaz

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #409 on: October 23, 2024, 02:56:11 pm »
                                                   vs Leipzig

                                                      Kelleher

                                         Trent Konate Virgil Tsimikas

                                               Jones Grav Alexis

                                                Salah Nunez Diaz

                                              FS:  2-0 Liverpool
                                               FG:  Diaz
                                               DP:  10
« Last Edit: October 23, 2024, 06:19:32 pm by Sinyoro »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,594
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #410 on: October 23, 2024, 03:00:28 pm »
Vs RB Leipzig

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Mac Allister
Szobo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Diaz
FS: 1-3 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #411 on: October 23, 2024, 04:37:30 pm »
Leipzig

Kelleher
Trent Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Jones Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 1 - 2 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,970
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #412 on: October 23, 2024, 05:07:36 pm »
v Leipzig

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS:  2-0 Liverpool
FG:  Salah
DP:  10
« Last Edit: October 23, 2024, 06:29:00 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 785
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #413 on: October 23, 2024, 05:32:45 pm »

v RB Leipzig

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: diaz
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #414 on: October 23, 2024, 05:42:19 pm »
v Leipzig

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Tsimikas
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:  2-1 LFC
FG:  Diaz
DP:  8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #415 on: October 23, 2024, 06:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 23, 2024, 10:09:42 am
You only get a top score credited when it is the top score overall in the week.
You scored 32 v Chelsea, but redforlife scored 33, so only redforlife gets the top score recorded.

Ah I see, thanks
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,770
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 05:14:10 pm »
Vs Arsenal

Kelleher
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal - Havertz
Final Score - 1-1
DP 10
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,645
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm »
V Arsenal

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:  2-2
FG:  Salah
DP:  6
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,366
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:54:58 pm »
LFC vs Arsenal

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 1-1
DP: 10
FGS: Gabriel
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 