******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
September 18, 2024, 05:42:05 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 18, 2024, 05:25:58 pm
Yes I'll take a look at my spreadsheet

If there's any errors on my scores I'll fix them tomorrow.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
September 18, 2024, 05:48:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 18, 2024, 05:07:13 pm
Can you have a quick check on these please mate? Could be my scores that's wrong, but there's a few that don't add up based on my scores.

My own should be 18.20 (91 / 5)
Buck Pete and Sinyoro are both on 97, so their score in this should be the same.
Kopite on 96, so should be different to Buck Pete.

Not sure if there are others, they're just the ones that stand out.
PM'd you
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
September 19, 2024, 03:15:01 pm
vs Bournemouth

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szloboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
September 19, 2024, 05:45:37 pm
v Bournemouth

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Szobzslai Gravenberch MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2-0
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
September 19, 2024, 09:32:16 pm
v Bournemouth

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
September 19, 2024, 09:47:52 pm
v Bournemouth

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jota
Diaz
Salah

Fg jota
Fs  2-0
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 08:24:43 am
v Bournemouth

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 09:18:44 am
vs Bournemouth

Kelleher

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 10:59:34 am
vs Bournemouth

Kelleher

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 04:48:29 pm
Liverpool v Bournemouth

Kelleher

Trent
Virgil
Konaté
Robbo

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm
Vs Bournemouth

kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboslai

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm
v Bournemouth

Kelleher
TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 08:28:01 pm
Vs Bournemouth

kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboslai

Salah
Diaz
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
LFC vs Bournemouth

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Jota

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 12:07:19 am
                                                  vs B'mouth

                                                     Alisson

                                         Trent Konate Virgil Robbo

                                         Szoboszlai MacAllister Grav

                                              Salah Nunez Diaz

                                               FS:  3-0 Liverpool
                                               FG:  Salah
                                               DP:  12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 01:51:19 am
LFC vs Bournemouth

Kelleher
TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FGS: Diaz
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 06:34:54 am
LFC vs Bournemouth

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Jota

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 08:07:11 am
vs Bournemouth:

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister

Salah
Szoboszlai
Diaz

Jota

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 08:54:27 am
LFC vs Bournemouth

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Jota

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 09:43:21 am
v Bournemouth

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Szobzslai Gravenberch MacAllister
Salah Jota Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 10:08:45 am
Vs Bournemouth

Kelleher
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szobzlai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal - Salah
Final Score - 2-0 LFC
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Today at 10:50:06 am
Bournemouth

Kelleher
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Gravenberch MacAllister
Salah Jota Diaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
