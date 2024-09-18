Yes I'll take a look at my spreadsheet
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Can you have a quick check on these please mate? Could be my scores that's wrong, but there's a few that don't add up based on my scores. My own should be 18.20 (91 / 5)Buck Pete and Sinyoro are both on 97, so their score in this should be the same. Kopite on 96, so should be different to Buck Pete.Not sure if there are others, they're just the ones that stand out.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.87]