Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******  (Read 2041 times)

Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #80 on: August 25, 2024, 09:59:33 am »
Liverpool v Brentford

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Jota

DP - 6
Online tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #81 on: August 25, 2024, 10:11:09 am »
Liverpool v Brentford

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #82 on: August 25, 2024, 10:55:27 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
MacAllister
Szoboslai
Gravenberch
Salah
Jota
Diaz


FG: Jota
FS: 3-0 LFC
DP: 8
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #83 on: August 25, 2024, 12:13:34 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Gravenberch Szoboszlai MacAllister
Salah Jota Diaz

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #84 on: August 25, 2024, 01:04:49 pm »
Vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 6
Online Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #85 on: August 25, 2024, 02:23:26 pm »
                                                vs Brentford

                                                    Alisson

                                     Trent Konate Virgil Robertson

                                       Szoboszlai MacAllister Grav

                                              Salah Jota Diaz

                                              FS:  3-1 Liverpool
                                              FG:  Diaz
                                              DP:  8
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #86 on: August 28, 2024, 06:29:14 pm »
v Utd

Allison

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister

Salah
Szoboszlai
Diaz

Jota

FS: 2-1 to Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #87 on: August 28, 2024, 07:03:05 pm »
LFC vs Manchester United

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jota
Salah
Diaz

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 10
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #88 on: August 28, 2024, 10:26:47 pm »
Apologies for not doing the PL yet, I've been away for a few days, I'll do the Brentford game tomorrow or Friday, I'm then away for 10 days so the United game won't be done until after I get back
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #89 on: August 29, 2024, 11:01:36 am »
No valid excuses for me not having any updates yet. I'm just lazy.

But you're all used to that by now  :D
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #90 on: August 29, 2024, 02:24:34 pm »
vs Man utd

Allison

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Sloboszlai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 0-0
FG: no scorer
DP: 10
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #91 on: August 29, 2024, 06:10:50 pm »
vs United

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Robbo

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Offline gary75

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #92 on: August 29, 2024, 08:32:52 pm »
V Utd

Allison

Robertson
Van disk
Donate
Trent

Macalister
Szoboszlai
Gravenbach

Jota
Salah
Diaz

Fs  0-1 to lfc
Fg  Salah
DP  6
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #93 on: August 29, 2024, 11:09:19 pm »
Manchester United v Liverpool

Allison

Trent
Konaté
Virgil
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Sloboszlai

Salah
Jota
Díaz

FS: Manchester United 0-2 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #94 on: August 30, 2024, 03:10:21 pm »
vs United

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 1 - 2 to LFC
DP: 12
Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #95 on: August 30, 2024, 04:34:01 pm »
v Man Utd

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Robertson
Szobszlai McAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 0-2 (LFC win)
DP: 8
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #96 on: August 30, 2024, 05:47:17 pm »
vs United

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-1LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #97 on: August 30, 2024, 07:15:05 pm »

We use Monday's draw (Lottery for Life)

The national lottery draw was: 02-29-33-37-41 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)


229333741 / 37 (number of weeks left) = 6198209 with a Remainder of 8


remainder + 1 = 9, so we use Round 9 (Round 9 before renumbering) of the fixtures at: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651


Premier League Scores        

bradders101120-20mushi007
Wabaloolah18-15ollyfrom.tv
joezydudek18-27Ndeyanka
Barney LFC18-27Buck Pete
tommylfc25-25RJH
vivabobbygraham17-15KeegansPerm
Cape Tear25-20Cornertakenquickly
Garrus24-20Kopite1971
Sinyoro27-18redforlife
SvenJohansen18-25mickitez


Table after Week 2

TeamGFGAGDP
Buck Pete5537186
vivabobbygraham423486
Wabaloolah383446
bradders1011474074
RJH545224
Garrus5140113
Kopite1971544683
Ndeyanka463883
Sinyoro453783
mickitez443683
KeegansPerm413923
Cape Tear4754-73
tommylfc514291
mushi0074246-41
Cornertakenquickly1925-60
ollyfrom.tv3545-100
Barney LFC4556-110
redforlife3854-160
SvenJohansen3551-160
joezydudek3755-180


No missed entries so far
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #98 on: August 30, 2024, 07:17:48 pm »
Can you please check your scores and let me know of any discrepancies.

I'm away now until 11th September so the United game won't be going up until at least then
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #99 on: August 30, 2024, 09:33:26 pm »
Vs Man United

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboslai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 10
Online Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #100 on: August 30, 2024, 10:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 30, 2024, 07:15:05 pm
We use Monday's draw (Lottery for Life)

The national lottery draw was: 02-29-33-37-41 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)


229333741 / 37 (number of weeks left) = 6198209 with a Remainder of 8


remainder + 1 = 9, so we use Round 9 (Round 9 before renumbering) of the fixtures at: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651


Premier League Scores        

bradders101120-20mushi007
Wabaloolah18-15ollyfrom.tv
joezydudek18-27Ndeyanka
Barney LFC18-27Buck Pete
tommylfc25-25RJH
vivabobbygraham17-15KeegansPerm
Cape Tear25-20Cornertakenquickly
Garrus24-20Kopite1971
Sinyoro27-18redforlife
SvenJohansen18-25mickitez


Table after Week 2

TeamGFGAGDP
Buck Pete5537186
vivabobbygraham423486
Wabaloolah383446
bradders1011474074
RJH545224
Garrus5140113
Kopite1971544683
Ndeyanka463883
mickitez443683
KeegansPerm413923
Cape Tear4754-73
tommylfc514291
mushi0074246-41
Sinyoro453780
Cornertakenquickly1925-60
ollyfrom.tv3545-100
Barney LFC4556-110
redforlife3854-160
SvenJohansen3551-160
joezydudek3755-180


No missed entries so far
I am a little confused, I probably have the highest score for GW2, but zero points? Am I missing something here?[/td][/tr][/table][/td][/tr][/table]
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #101 on: August 30, 2024, 11:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on August 30, 2024, 10:55:47 pm
I am a little confused, I probably have the highest score for GW2, but zero points? Am I missing something here?
apologies your points hadn't updated, sorted now
Online Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #102 on: August 30, 2024, 11:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 30, 2024, 11:16:19 pm
apologies your points hadn't updated, sorted now

That's great, thank you
Online Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #103 on: August 30, 2024, 11:33:48 pm »
                                                vs Man United

                                                    Alisson

                                     Trent Konate Virgil Robertson

                                       Szoboszlai MacAllister Grav

                                              Salah Jota Diaz

                                              FS:  1-0 Liverpool
                                              FG:  Salah
                                              DP:  12
Online tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 07:29:43 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 30, 2024, 07:17:48 pm
Can you please check your scores and let me know of any discrepancies.

I'm away now until 11th September so the United game won't be going up until at least then

Sorry mate, I had 3 points after gameweek 1. I think it should be 4 now after that draw?
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 08:39:31 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 30, 2024, 07:17:48 pm
Can you please check your scores and let me know of any discrepancies.

I'm away now until 11th September so the United game won't be going up until at least then

Hi mate,

I should be on 6 points after the two game weeks
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 09:41:49 am »

v Man Utd

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Robertson
Szobszlai McAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 1-3 (LFC win)
DP: 8
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 am »
Man Utd

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Gravenberch Szoboszlai MacAllister
Salah Jota Diaz

FS: 0-2 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 10
Offline Dim Glas

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 11:45:51 pm »
Vs Man Utd

Alisson

TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Szobo
MacAllister

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 1-3 LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #109 on: Today at 04:37:02 am »
vs Man utd

Allison

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Sloboszlai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS:1-2 liverpool
FG: salah
DP: 10
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:19:56 am »

Vs Man United

Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboslai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FG: Jota
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 10
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #111 on: Today at 08:29:27 am »
v Man Utd

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Robertson
Szobszlai McAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Diaz

FG: Jota
FS: 0-2 LFC
DP: 8
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:36:59 am »
@Manchester United:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Szoboszlai
Diaz

Jota

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 10
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:10:24 am »
Man Utd v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboslai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Online tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #114 on: Today at 11:31:10 am »
Man Utd v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboslai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 10
