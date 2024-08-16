The national lottery draw was: 3 - 6 - 10 - 18 - 52 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)
3610185259 / 38 = 95004875 with a Remainder of 9
remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 10 before renumbering) of the fixtures at: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651
Premier League scores:
KeegansPerm 26 v 22 mushi007
bradders1011 27 v 20 ollyfrom.tv
Wabaloolah 20 v 19 Ndeyanka
joezydudek 19 v 28 Buck Pete
Barney LFC 27 v 29 RJH
SvenJohansen 17 v 26 tommylfc
vivabobbygraham 25 v 19 Cornertakenquickly
Cape Tear 22 v 34 Kopite1971
Garrus 27 v 20 redforlife
Sinyoro 18 v 19 mickitez
League Table after Round 1
|Team
|GF
|GA
|GD
|P
|Kopite1971
|34
|22
|12
|3
|Buck Pete
|28
|19
|9
|3
|tommylfc
|26
|17
|9
|3
|Garrus
|27
|20
|7
|3
|bradders1011
|27
|20
|7
|3
|vivabobbygraham
|25
|19
|6
|3
|KeegansPerm
|26
|22
|4
|3
|mickitez
|19
|18
|1
|3
|RJH
|29
|27
|2
|3
|Wabaloolah
|20
|19
|1
|3
|Ndeyanka
|19
|20
|-1
|0
|Sinyoro
|18
|19
|-1
|0
|Barney LFC
|27
|29
|-2
|0
|mushi007
|22
|26
|-4
|0
|Cornertakenquickly
|19
|25
|-6
|0
|ollyfrom.tv
|20
|27
|-7
|0
|redforlife
|20
|27
|-7
|0
|joezydudek
|19
|28
|-9
|0
|SvenJohansen
|17
|26
|-9
|0
|Cape Tear
|22
|34
|-12
|0
The fixture list has now been updated and Rounds renumbered https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583618#msg19583618
Good work mate. Haven't done my scores yet, but if thereare any discrepancies between mine and yours I'll PM you.
I notice in the pre match thread, there was a line up posted at around 8am.
I think the line up pretty much picked itself, so fair chance this was just an educated guess by the account that posted it on Twitter.
However if that trend continues we will have to look at revisiting the deadline.
I'll keep an eye out this weekend, however to avoid any accusations (it's normally only BoRed that made these
), I'll post my prediction on Friday night and won't edit even if I see a line up on Saturday morning.