******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
REGULARS PLEASE READ ASWELL TO REFRESH YOUR MINDS


The new season is upon us and I invite you to join the longest running prediction league on the LFC message boards- back for the 24th season running!

The rules are simple and anyone is welcome to join in. All we ask of you is to come up with a prediction for each of Liverpool's matches over the course of the season.
 
Here is how to play....

You will have to predict:

-The LFC starting 11 (This is the 11 players that start the game, not the 11 players announced to start)
-The first goal scorer
-The final score (or the score after 90 minutes in cup games)
-The total Disciplinary Points

The points are awarded as follows-

-1 point per correct player in the starting line-up
-10 points for the correct goalscorer (This includes both sides players, no goalscorer or own goal)
-10 points for correct full time score
- 5 points awarded for the correct total disciplinary points - LFC and oppositions DP.
DP Points are given as: 2 for every yellow card, 5 for every red. So, 2 players get booked = 4 DP, 2 players booked and 1 sent
off = 9 DP etc.

If you come within 1 point of the correct total you will be awarded 4 points, come within 2 youre awarded 3, come within 3 you will get 2 points and finally 1 point for coming within 4.

Two bookable offences leading to a red will count as 5 for that player not 4. Obviously 5 for a straight red aswell. A yellow follwed by a straight red is 7 points

-There is a bonus 3 points up for grabs if you guess the correct result but not the exact score line (e.g. you predicted LFC win 4-0 but we win 5-0, you predict 2-2 and its 1-1) You will not be given these 3 points if you guess the correct score line.

-Similarly there is a further 3 bonus points on offer if your first goalscorer prediction ends up getting a goal after not getting the first one

In the event of a draw in the cup competitions between two posters another prediction will be needed to act as 'Penalties' Please see in 'CUPS' below

Please name the forename of your goalscorer if there is more than one player with the same surname on the pitch

When predicting the full time score please state which team you are predicting to win (e.g. don't post 2-1, instead post 2-1 to LFC) If a team is not stated I will presume you are putting Liverpool as first.

Extra Time in cups does not count for anything. Only the 90 minutes will be used for all predictions

If you post more than 11 different players the first 11 will be taken. If you predict a position with players side by side creating a choice i.e

Diaz/Jota, I will take the first mentioned. In this example Diaz, even if you have only mentioned 9 other players.

Of course if you post the same player twice you will only get one point!!!

If you post 2 predictions I will take the latter prediction. If, however, you have already posted a prediction and are late with a 2nd prediction I will then of course take the first
-----------------------------
Here is an example of what a current prediction may look like

Liverpool v Man Utd

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

MacAllister
Elliott
Szoboslai

Diaz
Salah
Nunez

Final Score: 7-0 to Liverpool
First Goal: Gakpo
DP: 10


Entries (and edits) must be posted within 90 mins before KO. If entries are late (even by 1 minute) you will not get any points for your prediction)

For example if LFC KO at 3:00pm and you post at 1:31pm this will not count as it will be past the 90 minute deadline. Even if the Kick Off is delayed

If you change username and wish to post as the new username the points from your old name will be added together apart from any posted at the same time in the same game. If you do this you will be disqualified any points at all for that game as it is very naughty of you


Your entry will count for every single competitive game Liverpool play this season, starting with Chelsea on 13th August.

After every match your scores will be calculated and a league table will be updated and posted in this thread.



Feel free to start posting your predictions at any time before the 90 minute deadline.
======================================================================================

CUPS

In cups posters play each other as normal with the extra 'Time Of First Goal' prediction acting as penalties, if you will, to sort out any draws.

Whoever is closest with their first goal prediction will be the winner. In the event of a 0-0 the person who predicted the latest goal. If one player does not post a TOFG, the other player will go through. If neither pick a TOFG, whoever posts first will go through.

To counterbalance this, in the event of a goal coming precisely in between the two posters predictions (i.e a 20th min goal in between 15 min and 25 min prediction) the person who predicted the earliest goal will go through


The TOFG prediction is for 90 minutes only and will be used in replays.

These predictions will only be implemented if the game between the two posters finishes even.

In the event of neither player posting for the replay, the following will be used to replace them -
I will select the highest scoring player that lost their tie in the round to take their place.
So if a player loses their original tie, they should post TOFG for the replay round anyway. If TOFG does not provide a highest scoring player, whoever posts first for that round will go through. If you edit your post, the time of your edit will be deemed as the time of your post.
I will highlight this in advance for each occasion this may occur.


There will 2 cup competitions run.

The first will be the 'League Cup'  our League Cup!
 
The 2nd and main cup 'RAWK Cup' our FA Cup!


LEAGUE CUP
At the time of Liverpools first cup game be it League Cup or Europa League, I will take the top 32 from the table and put them in the hat. So you have until then to get yourself into that top 32!


RAWK CUP
At the time of our first FA Cup Game, again, The top 32 will be taken. Though it may also start from matchday 6 of Europa League


Thanks everyone, welcome back and good luck!!
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
For BoRed competitions


And here are the rules for the two competitions BoRed will be running as usual:

BoRed Cup

The rules of the BoRed Cup are very simple - everyone is welcome to participate - in fact, everyone who participates in the main competition automatically participates in this one, as the same entries count. The only difference is that for the Cup the person's average points per entry count, so even those who join late or miss a few entries along the way have a fair chance of winning it. However, to make sure no one wins it by making only a few very good entries, in order to be ranked in the Cup, you have to make at least half of the entries during the season. If two or more players are tied at the top at the end of the season, the player with the highest scoring single entry wins (and then second highest, etc.). And that's about it - I'll post the first standings six or seven games into the season, I don't think they'd make interesting reading any earlier.

The Premier League

The Premier League is an elite competition for twenty participants who earned their inclusion during the last season (newcomers may well be interested to read how they could qualify for next season's Premier League). The rules are as follows:

The 20 players will play each other (twice) over the length of the season. In each game, the winner will be awarded 3 points, the loser no points, while a draw would mean that both players get 1 point. The actual points collected by the prediction will count towards the "goal" difference. Only predictions for the Premier League games will count towards this competition.

If two players finish the season equal on points, their head-to-head score (including the away-goal rule) would decide their final positions (if still equal, goal difference, then goals scored).

At the end of the season, the bottom three players will be relegated. They will be joined by all those outside the bottom three who missed ten or more entries during the season. Their places in next year's competition will be taken by the highest ranked non-Premier League players in the main competition, provided they made at least 75% of all entries over the course of the season. If there arent enough newcomers satisfying this criterion to fill up the available places, the remaining places will be filled up according to the overall rankings, including the possibility that some of the relegated players are immediately reinstated.

Points for a game will be awarded based on the normal entries, but there will be a home advantage  home players will gain an extra point if their score prediction differs from the actual outcome by one goal. If a player's opponent doesn't post an entry, the player's own score will be compared to the minimum score of all away (if the player is at home) or home (if the player is away) players that did post for the PL fixture in order to determine if the player won, drew or lost the fixture. This minimum score will of course not count as the score of the player who missed an entry. A player who misses an entry will always get no points from the fixture. This minimum will also not count in any head-to-head games or goal difference if it proves to matter at the end of the season. In other words, using this minimum will only give the opponent some work to do, without rewarding the missing player in any way. If both players miss a fixture, it will count as a 0-0 draw as far as the goal difference is concerned, but neither player will be awarded a point for such a draw.

The actual fixtures for a given game will be determined randomly from the set of fixtures generated for the season (https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011).

To determine which set of fixtures is used on a given day, I'll be using the National Lottery draws to generate random numbers.

https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lottery-draws

The lottery draw will normally always take place well after our deadline has passed, and for Sunday games, I'll use the draw on Monday. I won't be using Thunderball, or any bonus balls, lucky stars, life balls, etc. I'll just take the regular draw, put the numbers in ascending order, concatenate them, and use the result as our random number, which I would then divide by the number of remaining games, keep only the rest, and add 1, which would give me the number of the round to be used. :)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
ROLL OF HONOUR

2001/02

League - MacLFC
BoRed cup - MacLFC

2002/03

League: Carra-legend
RAWK Cup: speedyDidi
BoRed cup: DonAlkhanio


2003/04

League: catterfeld
Prem: catterfeld
RAWK Cup: catterfeld
BoRed cup: LiverpoolPride

2004/05

League: Stilon
Prem: catterfeld
RAWK Cup: ali
BoRed Cup: Senor Benitez


2005/06

League: BoRed
Prem: EdmondFruitini
RAWK Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: BoRed

2006/07

League: rushyman
Prem: Ndeyanka.
RAWK Cup: Mivi
BoRed Cup: stevemacsteve

2007/08

League: rushyman
Prem: Ndeyanka
RAWK Cup: Phil M
League Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: Phil M

2008/2009

League: BoRed
Prem: carraggeriise
RAWK Cup: olly
League Cup: MelwoodBoy
BoRed Cup: BoRed

2009/2010

League: KeegansPerm
Prem: KeegansPerm
Championship: ggargi
RAWK Cup: Fivein05
League Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: KeegansPerm

2010/2011

League: BoRed
Prem: BoRed
Championship: The Red Dojo
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: speedydidi

2011/12

League: joezydudek
Prem: Kopite1971
Championship: joezydudek
RAWK Cup: rushyman
League Cup: BoRed
BoRed Cup: The Red Dojo

2012/13

League: BoRed
Prem: rushyman
Championship: HoinkDoink
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: piggy
BoRed Cup: Bored

2013/14

League: HoinkDoink
Prem: KeegansPerm
Championship: Buck Pete
RAWK Cup: Estonian Red
League Cup: MelwoodBoy
BoRed Cup: MelwoodBoy

2014/15

League: BoRed
Prem: BoRed
Championship: Barneylfc
RAWK Cup: I am new
League Cup: MelwoodBoy
BoRed Cup: Kopite17

2015/16

League: JSteve
Prem: Buck Pete
Championship: JSteve
RAWK Cup: Mivi
League Cup: BoRed
BoRed Cup: JSteve

2016/17

League: Kopite1971
Prem: Kopite1971
Championship: LovelyCushionedHeader
RAWK Cup: Keegans Perm
League Cup: Redman1974
BoRed Cup: Kopite1971

2017/18

League: AdzLFC
Prem: JSteve
Championship: AdzLFC
RAWK Cup: Ycuzz
League Cup: BoRed
BoRed Cup: AdzLFC

2018/19

League: RJH
Prem: RJH
Championship: tommyLFC
RAWK Cup: Redman1974
League Cup: AdzLFC
BoRed Cup: RJH/Rushyman

2019/20

League: Kopite1971
Prem: BoRed
Championship: Perham
RAWK Cup: joezydudek
League Cup: Ndeyanka
BoRed Cup: Carrard

2020/21

League: Mivi
Prem: RJH
Championship: CornerTakenQuickly
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: Barneylfc
BoRed Cup: Mivi

2021/22

League: Barneylfc
Prem: BoRed
Championship: bradders1011
RAWK Cup: CornerTakenQuickly
League Cup: CornerTakenQuickly
BoRed Cup: Barneylfc

2022/23

League: Barneylfc
Prem: joezydudek
Championship: Ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: Sinyoro
BoRed Cup: vivabobbygraham

2023/24

League: Barneylfc
Prem: Barneylfc
Championship: Wabaloolah
RAWK Cup: KeegansPerm
League Cup: CornerTakenQuickly
BoRed Cup: Barneylfc
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
No BoRed competitions this season as it stands, but I've put up the rules anyway in the event he returns or someone else takes over for him.

Hopefully we can get some new players to join.

Good luck all  :wave
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
As always, thanks Barney!  :thumbup
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2024, 11:23:30 am
No BoRed competitions this season as it stands, but I've put up the rules anyway in the event he returns or someone else takes over for him.

Hopefully we can get some new players to join.

Good luck all  :wave
I think I said I would do the BoRed comps this year unless he's changed his mind and now can't give it up. That still stands.

I'm in too
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Nice one Barney, I'm in.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August  4, 2024, 09:12:16 pm
I think I said I would do the BoRed comps this year unless he's changed his mind and now can't give it up. That still stands.

I'm in too

You did indeed.

I'll leave it with you to give him a shout if you need to and sort out the fixtures and whatever else.

Are you going to change the name of BoRed's Cup to Wabaloolah's Cup  ;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
I'm in, cheers.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  5, 2024, 01:42:49 pm
You did indeed.

I'll leave it with you to give him a shout if you need to and sort out the fixtures and whatever else.

Are you going to change the name of BoRed's Cup to Wabaloolah's Cup  ;D
It would be rude not to!! 🤣
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Alright Barney. Not sure whether the mole from last season will still have similar access now there is a new regime but have you considered an earlier deadline say midnight after the press conference? The main attraction for fun in this prediction comp, for me anyway, has always been about guessing the team correctly and this season in particular I feel there will a lot more rotation due to the extra CL games making it even more challenging. Take that away and the the comp becomes less interesting for me. Now, it's easy for me to say and I know the brilliant work you do across a lot of different threads which takes up a lot of time. If there was any way I could help support you, in the deadline policing for example, I'd be more than happy to help? Just a suggestion, mate.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
I'm happy to review the deadline if the need arises.

Midnight after the press conference is a bit much though I think.
I've no idea when the press conferences take place  :D

Happy to be corrected, but I think most leaks occurred about 90 mins - 2 hours before kick off?

My opinion would be to keep it as is for the first few games, and if the leaks are apparent then can move the deadline to 2 or 3 hours if needs be.

If others would prefer to change it now before a ball is kicked then I'm happy enough with that.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  8, 2024, 04:41:51 pm
I'm happy to review the deadline if the need arises.

Midnight after the press conference is a bit much though I think.
I've no idea when the press conferences take place  :D

Happy to be corrected, but I think most leaks occurred about 90 mins - 2 hours before kick off?

My opinion would be to keep it as is for the first few games, and if the leaks are apparent then can move the deadline to 2 or 3 hours if needs be.

If others would prefer to change it now before a ball is kicked then I'm happy enough with that.

Sounds about right. Let's hope whoever it was has gone. I'm in
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
I'm in- thanks Barney
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
vs Ipswich

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
I'm up for the challenge
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
vs Ipswich

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robbo

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Elliott

Salah
Diaz
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
vs Ipswich

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Quansah
Robertson

MacAllister
Jones
Elliott

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
I've stayed off RAWK for a couple of months for a break. This is my first post since June. My intention is to not watch every match like I've done for years so I don't know if that will make it harder to predict. But I'm going to give it a go so please do count me in for this season.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
LFC vs Ipswich Town

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
VVD
Robertson
Szoboszlai
Elliott
Jones
Salah
Diaz
Jota

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
vs Ipswich

Allison

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

Mac Allister
Alexander-Arnold

Diaz
Jones
Salah

Gakpo


FS: 3-2 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Do we have a list of who is in the Premier League Barney so I can sort the fixtures out?
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Ipswich v Liverpool

Allison

Trent
Van Dyjk
Quansah
Robertson

Szoboszlaii
Macalister
Elliott

Salah
Jota
Diaz

Ips 0 - 2 Lfc

FG - Salah

DP - 5
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Quote from: gary75 on August 13, 2024, 09:04:27 pm

DP - 50

What are we talking here, 8 reds and 5 yellows  :D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 13, 2024, 08:44:50 pm
Do we have a list of who is in the Premier League Barney so I can sort the fixtures out?

Last year's table is here

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354517.msg19457039#msg19457039

You, tommy LFC and mickitez promoted from the Championship.
However, BoRed and any other non returnees will need replaced.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 13, 2024, 09:44:38 pm
Last year's table is here

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354517.msg19457039#msg19457039

You, tommy LFC and mickitez promoted from the Championship.
However, BoRed and any other non returnees will need replaced.
👍
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Nice to see this back Barney and good luck to Wabaloolah as he takes on the challenge of the Premier League. Re the posting time, i think moving it to 2 hours might be better, much more than that is likely to mean at least some people missing posts, especially for midweek games.

vs Ipswich

Alisson
TAA Quansah VVD Tsimikas
MacAllister Szoboszlai Jones
Salah Diaz Jota

FS: 2-0 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Delighted and grateful to be back and share the competition with legends of the game'
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Why not! Im in  :)

vs Ipswich

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Quansah
Robertson

MacAllister
Szobo
Elliot

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to Liverpool
FG: Jota
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Nice one Barney.  Always remember the 2015/2016 season and the Hawthorns :)

v Ipswich

Alisson
TAA VvD Konate Robertson
Elliot McAllister Szoboszlai
Salah Jota Diaz

FS:  0-2 (LFC win)
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:34:31 pm
Nice one Barney.  Always remember the 2015/2016 season and the Hawthorns :)


I've still got a Jonny Evans picture on my dartboard  :D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 13, 2024, 09:42:17 pm
What are we talking here, 8 reds and 5 yellows  :D

Just getting the hang of it pal!
I've had a rethink now,  :D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
I am in

Here we land :)

vs Ipswich

Allison

Trent Alexander
Van Dijk
Quansah
Tsmikas

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Elliot

Diaz
Jota
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Ipswich v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Quansah
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Ipswich v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Quansah
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Diaz

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Currently these are the players in the Premier League, those with an * haven't confirmed they are entering yet, I have PM'd them to check, also PM'd BoRed in case he has changed his mind about entering.

Barney LFC
Garrus *
BoRed *
Wabaloolah
bradders1011
RJH
vivabobbygraham
Cornertakenquickly
joezydudek
mickitez
Kopite1971
Sinyoro
Buck Pete
Cape Tear *
ollyfrom.tv
tommylfc
KeegansPerm *
redforlife
mushi007 *
Mivi *

These below will replace the above if I don't hear off them or post a team before the deadline on Sunday, we are two short though for the PL at the moment, think it's 18 confirmed entires at present

Ndeyanka
YCuzz
Vishwa Atma *
SvenJohansen
gary75
Dim Glas
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
I'm in, thanks Wab
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Vs Ipswich

Alisson
Arnold
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Jones
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 7


Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
vs Ipswich

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
VVD
Kostas
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Jones
Salah
Diaz
Jota

FS: 4-1 LFC
FGS: Jota
DP: 6
