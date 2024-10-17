However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
That Tory councillors childminder wife got 31 months for the tweets she sent.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp3wkzgpjxvo
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Good, racist twat
Isnt Robinson in court the end of this month?
Is the c*nt even in this Country?
Dont think so mate. Not been for a while but sure hes due in court around the end of the month. When all the riots were happening it kept gettin mentioned and the judge was gonna order some warrant
Hopefully get some slammer time.That's if he actually turns up. He and Frottage incited a lot of that shit and should pay for it.
The end of October has some key dates which will have the potential for difficultiesOctober 25thOctober 26thOctober 28th
First hearing about southport stabbings, massive TR rally, TR sentencing, all in 4 days
Robinson arrested and remanded
Just in time for his dickhead protest in London tomorrowSupposedly he was arrested for refused to give the pin number to his phone when he came back from France which is why the terrorism act was used.He was remanded because he needs to answer the contempt of court charge from August for continuing to show the 'film' about the Syrian refugee after he was successfully sued for defamation a few years ago
