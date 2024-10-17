« previous next »
Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2720 on: October 17, 2024, 07:51:46 pm
That Tory councillors childminder wife got 31 months for the tweets she sent.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp3wkzgpjxvo
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2721 on: October 17, 2024, 07:54:17 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 17, 2024, 07:51:46 pm
That Tory councillors childminder wife got 31 months for the tweets she sent.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp3wkzgpjxvo

She did have some previous history with malicious communication , she's definitely worse than Sami
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2722 on: October 17, 2024, 08:09:17 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 17, 2024, 07:51:46 pm
That Tory councillors childminder wife got 31 months for the tweets she sent.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp3wkzgpjxvo

Good, racist twat
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2723 on: October 17, 2024, 09:17:52 pm
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2724 on: October 18, 2024, 03:05:58 pm
Isnt Robinson in court the end of this month?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2725 on: October 18, 2024, 03:06:52 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 18, 2024, 03:05:58 pm
Isnt Robinson in court the end of this month?
Is the c*nt even in this Country?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2726 on: October 18, 2024, 10:30:58 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 17, 2024, 07:51:46 pm
That Tory councillors childminder wife got 31 months for the tweets she sent.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp3wkzgpjxvo
Yeah, good that. Hard lines. Tough bananas etc.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2727 on: October 19, 2024, 09:13:34 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 17, 2024, 07:51:46 pm
That Tory councillors childminder wife got 31 months for the tweets she sent.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cp3wkzgpjxvo
Ah ... what a shame.  :)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2728 on: October 19, 2024, 11:07:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 18, 2024, 03:06:52 pm
Is the c*nt even in this Country?
Dont think so mate. Not been for a while but sure hes due in court around the end of the month. When all the riots were happening it kept gettin mentioned and the judge was gonna order some warrant
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2729 on: October 19, 2024, 11:42:37 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 19, 2024, 11:07:14 pm
Dont think so mate. Not been for a while but sure hes due in court around the end of the month. When all the riots were happening it kept gettin mentioned and the judge was gonna order some warrant
Hopefully get some slammer time.
That's if he actually turns up.
He and Frottage incited a lot of that shit and should pay for it.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2730 on: October 19, 2024, 11:51:53 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 19, 2024, 11:42:37 pm
Hopefully get some slammer time.
That's if he actually turns up.
He and Frottage incited a lot of that shit and should pay for it.
Yup. Spot on. Pair of Horrible bastards
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2731 on: October 20, 2024, 12:53:06 am
The end of October has some key dates which will have the potential for difficulties


October 25th
October 26th
October 28th
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2732 on: October 20, 2024, 01:52:26 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 20, 2024, 12:53:06 am
The end of October has some key dates which will have the potential for difficulties


October 25th
October 26th
October 28th

What difficulties?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2733 on: October 20, 2024, 04:54:12 pm
First hearing about southport stabbings, massive TR rally, TR sentencing, all in 4 days
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2734 on: October 20, 2024, 07:41:05 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 20, 2024, 04:54:12 pm
First hearing about southport stabbings, massive TR rally, TR sentencing, all in 4 days

Who or what is TR?

Tommy Three Names?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2735 on: October 21, 2024, 01:36:17 pm
Robinson
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2736 on: Today at 06:01:42 pm
Robinson arrested and remanded  :wanker
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2737 on: Today at 06:30:39 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:01:42 pm
Robinson arrested and remanded  :wanker

Just in time for his dickhead protest in London tomorrow

Supposedly he was arrested for refused to give the pin number to his phone when he came back from France which is why the terrorism act was used.

He was remanded because he needs to answer the contempt of court charge from August for continuing to show the 'film' about the Syrian refugee after he was successfully sued for defamation a few years ago
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2738 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:01:42 pm
Robinson arrested and remanded  :wanker
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:30:39 pm
Just in time for his dickhead protest in London tomorrow

Supposedly he was arrested for refused to give the pin number to his phone when he came back from France which is why the terrorism act was used.

He was remanded because he needs to answer the contempt of court charge from August for continuing to show the 'film' about the Syrian refugee after he was successfully sued for defamation a few years ago
I hope they lock the c*nt up and throw away the key, and feed him glass every day.
c*nt   :wanker :no
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #2739 on: Today at 09:28:24 pm
Thats  good news.
