As I said, I don't disagree with much of what everyone is posting, but I am not sure imprisonment is going to change her views.
I do agree that a strong deterrent is needed and certainly all this sentencing is sending out a very strong message
To be honest, I am not sure what the answer is. I know the media have a lot to answer for in stoking this for years, almost conditioning people. What I have heard and seen over these past weeks is depressing and terrifying. I genuinely didn't realise quite how extensive racism is in this country and how even relatively intelligent and decent people buy into some of it.