Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 44489 times)

Offline reddebs

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 05:03:06 pm »
I think what was very telling about her is that she'd posted because she was angry, not because 3 little girls had been stabbed to death but because the community had come out in force to help repair the damage from the rioters and to protect the mosque.

She's proud of coming from a lovely quiet rural village in Cheshire so presumably she's never experienced having a marauding gang of abusive aggressors putting the fear of god into them whilst damaging their church or similar.

She wanted and demanded that total strangers should have had their place of worship torched whilst innocent people were inside just because she was angry at the community showing compassion. 

I doubt very much that doing some community work at a local mosque would cause her to show remorse or have second thoughts in future. 

Offline afc tukrish

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 05:08:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:03:06 pm
I think what was very telling about her is that she'd posted because she was angry, not because 3 little girls had been stabbed to death but because the community had come out in force to help repair the damage from the rioters and to protect the mosque.

She's proud of coming from a lovely quiet rural village in Cheshire so presumably she's never experienced having a marauding gang of abusive aggressors putting the fear of god into them whilst damaging their church or similar.

She wanted and demanded that total strangers should have had their place of worship torched whilst innocent people were inside just because she was angry at the community showing compassion. 

I doubt very much that doing some community work at a local mosque would cause her to show remorse or have second thoughts in future. 



This was my thought as well, think Qston is coming from a good place and looking at the sentencing from a position other than a vengeful one is a good thing, but there really has to be some form of deterrent in the sentencing.

Otherwise cynical racists will simply do a passable act of courtroom contrition to avoid jail time and continue making inflammatory statements, or worse...
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 05:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:31:44 pm
It blows the idea that these 'protests' were by decent, concerned, law-abiding citizens right out of the water.

Now I'm sure there were good people in their number who behaved like civilised human beings, but the 'protests' were organized by politically motivated racists and the bigots who were agitating for violence and chaos. If we look at those arrested, how many have been decent people who have 'had enough'? Well, I'm not seeing any. They've pretty much all been thieves, burglars, spouse beaters, petty criminals, street hooligans and suchlike.

The narrative that it was just ordinary, decent Britons who have had enough has been shown up for the lie it is. Basically, the whole sorry mess was the hijacking of a tragedy by political agitators who manipulated and mobilised the stupid and the criminally minded to undermine the stability of our country.

What we saw was mindless criminality, under the guise of 'taking our country back'. Presumably one looted mobile phone, one vape and one Greggs pasty at a time.
i read Qston's comment thinking she had posted something pretty innocuous and then read her comment. Zero sympathy for her.
Offline reddebs

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 05:27:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:08:36 pm
This was my thought as well, think Qston is coming from a good place and looking at the sentencing from a position other than a vengeful one is a good thing, but there really has to be some form of deterrent in the sentencing.

Otherwise cynical racists will simply do a passable act of courtroom contrition to avoid jail time and continue making inflammatory statements, or worse...

The sentencing should never be vengeful, it should always be according to the law. 

Unfortunately there has been far too many in recent times who think they can do or say what they want with no repercussions to the damage it's caused.

I doubt any of those who turned out with the mob over that weekend expected to be arrested or charged never mind sent down for it so hopefully it'll give others second thoughts if trouble brews again in the near future.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:08:36 pm
This was my thought as well, think Qston is coming from a good place and looking at the sentencing from a position other than a vengeful one is a good thing, but there really has to be some form of deterrent in the sentencing.

Otherwise cynical racists will simply do a passable act of courtroom contrition to avoid jail time and continue making inflammatory statements, or worse...

The message is simple: think it, chat about it with like minded mates down the pub or at your coffee morning; hell even in your WhatsApp if you enjoy your echo chamber. But don't post it online, publicly, for all to see - especially when tensions are running high.

Freedom of speech is not freedom to hate.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 05:33:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 05:13:43 pm
i read this comment thinking she had posted something pretty innocuous and then read her comment. Zero sympathy for her.

Exactly the same.

I doubt this is an isolated incident or the first time she has spouted such bile. It'll just be the first time she's been held to account for it.

She's now got plenty of time to reflect and consider whether she wants to be such a hateful c*nt in future.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:42:24 pm
Hmm. I don`t really disagree with what you're all saying as such, but a custodial sentence isn`t always the answer. What she wrote is utterly horrendous, and clearly she is a racist - otherwise why even type that - but I am just not sure a custodial sentence is appropriate. She could perhaps give back to her local community or perhaps be ordered to do community service at a local mosque ?

I am just thinking back to the Imam at the mosque in Liverpool who chatted with protestors with a cup of tea and has got a long way with them in doing that. Surely education and discussion is the answer ?




I agree. I think a lot of the sentencing is used as a deterrent to others. Those caught are being used to make an example of. It doesn't sit right with me either.

I also find it difficult that a one-off over the top comment lands someone in prison, while years and years of lies and "just asking questions" aimed at inciting hatred has no consequence at all.
Offline Qston

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 06:37:36 pm »
As I said, I don't disagree with much of what everyone is posting, but I am not sure imprisonment is going to change her views.

I do agree that a strong deterrent is needed and certainly all this sentencing is sending out a very strong message

To be honest, I am not sure what the answer is. I know the media have a lot to answer for in stoking this for years, almost conditioning people. What I have heard and seen over these past weeks is depressing and terrifying. I genuinely didn't realise quite how extensive racism is in this country and how even relatively intelligent and decent people buy into some of it.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm »
Woman, 52, is remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of buying eggs and water for rioters to throw at police

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly9njdl489o
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 08:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:58:15 pm
Thing is, I'm not sure any of these people are really contrite. They're just shit scared for their own well being. Contrition comes from a shift in your perception. It's not enough to accept you were wrong - you have to understand the why. It's about learning.

Actions have consequences, and that includes hate-posts, which can and do inspire others. Do any of these people truly regret their actions, or are they only sorry because they got punished for something they thought they could get away with?

What kind of person advocates hurting, maiming or killing innocent human beings? This isn't like hoping Putin falls out a window or Trump trips on the stairs. This is a bunch of troglodytes who should know fucking better. They can't even claim it's down to poor education - they know enough right from wrong that setting fire to a building with people inside is pretty fucking wrong.

EDIT: it also fires a warning shot across the bows of pr!cks like Frottage who are actively engaging in online hate-speech. Setting the precedent with a sentence for a one off post is a stark warning to those who engage in serial bullshit for personal gain.
Maybe the odd one might have had a lightbulb moment, but I highly doubt the overwhelming majority of them have any genuine remorse. Many are serial offenders who blight our communities year round.

It's the usual story. Commit a crime. Pretend you are remorseful due to the overwhelming evidence against you, and hope it shaves some time off your sentence. 
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 08:49:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm
I also find it difficult that a one-off over the top comment lands someone in prison, while years and years of lies and "just asking questions" aimed at inciting hatred has no consequence at all.

An entirely fair and infuriating point...
Offline Craig S

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2611 on: Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
Woman, 52, is remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of buying eggs and water for rioters to throw at police

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly9njdl489o


Bit of a misleading headline, just snuck in at the bottom:

Freeman was "seen to throw bottles towards police" and "smash bricks up" in footage of the 31 July disorder
Offline Hazell

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2612 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm
Bit of a misleading headline, just snuck in at the bottom:

Freeman was "seen to throw bottles towards police" and "smash bricks up" in footage of the 31 July disorder

That's somebody else.
Offline Qston

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 08:11:30 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm
I agree. I think a lot of the sentencing is used as a deterrent to others. Those caught are being used to make an example of. It doesn't sit right with me either.

I also find it difficult that a one-off over the top comment lands someone in prison, while years and years of lies and "just asking questions" aimed at inciting hatred has no consequence at all.

Couldn`t agree more.

I started questioning myself on feeling a touch uncomfortable with the sentencing in that particular case, and other cases where there is non violent offending.

It is attitudes we need to change and I am not convinced that custodial sentences will make any difference whatsoever, other than for deterrent effect, and you are absolutely right to say that a lot of these people are simply parroting what they have been told or has been serially implied.

The people who have genuinely stirred all this shit up are walking free and without consequence - at the moment.
