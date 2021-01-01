« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 40774 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,261
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 07:09:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:58:34 pm
Probably that it was a set up and he was in on it all along to make them look good by saving the day or some such nonsense 🤷

The cranks are already starting with that.

Then Tommy Ten Names apologising for posting something from a fake account. Thought he was a real journalist. 😂
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 07:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:09:26 pm
The cranks are already starting with that.

Then Tommy Ten Names apologising for posting something from a fake account. Thought he was a real journalist. 😂

They're so predictable Nick 😁
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,261
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 07:59:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:35:10 pm
They're so predictable Nick 😁

I have to resist looking at Robinson's feed as you can't actually work out who are bots and who are real.

It is a binfire.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,820
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 08:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:59:13 pm
I have to resist looking at Robinson's feed as you can't actually work out who are bots and who are real.

It is a binfire.

A botfire, perhaps...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 08:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:59:13 pm
I have to resist looking at Robinson's feed as you can't actually work out who are bots and who are real.

It is a binfire.

I don't follow, watch or listen to any stuff like that mate.  I don't even watch any news or current affairs programmes or read a paper or any online media sites.

The only stuff I do see is on Facebook when my "friends" post/share crap they follow which is when I block them and report the posts.

I'm 64yrs old and I've too little time left to witness or put up with any type of shit anymore.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 