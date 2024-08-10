« previous next »
Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Nick110581

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm
The racists will still be racists in their hearts. It's a crime to be openly racist but it will still leak in form of microaggressions and the vibe. Ethnic minorities feel it so it wasn't really a shock.

The UK government has shown that it's unacceptable as has acted swiftly prevented that damage to the country's image. Maybe a new approach such as education/awareness might be needed to remove the embedded unconscious bias some harbour.

The far right protesters just just lost in their protest and I've still not seen any down to earth plan explainign how their goals (getting rid of all non-white people) will work in practice.

Far right dont have a plan.

The likes of Robinson just shout and repeat themselves until they believe it.

Hes reposted a video from some one claiming there will be a civil war in Uk. I thought he said he is promoting peace.

He also claims to be a journalist but does little research into any of the shit he spouts.
MonsLibpool

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Yesterday at 08:36:22 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm
Far right dont have a plan.

The likes of Robinson just shout and repeat themselves until they believe it.

Hes reposted a video from some one claiming there will be a civil war in Uk. I thought he said he is promoting peace.

He also claims to be a journalist but does little research into any of the shit he spouts.
It's just a case of the deep-rooted racism coming to the fore.

The country is not perfect? It's the non-whites and things will be 100% perfect without them.

That's the "plan".
Nick110581

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Yesterday at 08:39:22 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:36:22 pm
It's just a case of the deep-rooted racism coming to the fore.

The country is not perfect? It's the non-whites and things will be 100% perfect without them.

That's the "plan".

There isnt a plan.

Asylum makes up 0.2% to 0.6% of the population.
Peabee

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:39:22 pm
There isnt a plan.

Asylum makes up 0.2% to 0.6% of the population.

A mate posted that on FB last week and one of the replies was "more like 50%".  :butt
whtwht

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Yesterday at 10:05:58 pm
And again when are the likes of bbc /itv be fined by ofcom for exciting Xenophobic and racist rhetoric?
Still awiting the arrest of the likes of Braverman and Farridge.
Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 12:28:34 am
A friend linked me to an article about the UK potentially requesting that the US extradite suspects accused of online agitation and hate speech after the Southport tragedy, fuelling the subsequent riots.

Personally I think the odds of the US agreeing to this are very low. Historically they really don't like it when their citizens get tried in foreign countries.

Article from the New York Post. Isn't that a Repug loving tabloid?

https://nypost.com/2024/08/10/media/uk-police-commissioner-threatens-to-extradite-jail-us-citizens-over-online-posts-well-come-after-you/
Peabee

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:37:58 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:28:34 am
A friend linked me to an article about the UK potentially requesting that the US extradite suspects accused of online agitation and hate speech after the Southport tragedy, fuelling the subsequent riots.

Personally I think the odds of the US agreeing to this are very low. Historically they really don't like it when their citizens get tried in foreign countries.

Article from the New York Post. Isn't that a Repug loving tabloid?

https://nypost.com/2024/08/10/media/uk-police-commissioner-threatens-to-extradite-jail-us-citizens-over-online-posts-well-come-after-you/

We have an extradition treaty and US citizens have been brought here to be tried. And vice-versa.
Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:43:53 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:37:58 am
We have an extradition treaty and US citizens have been brought here to be tried. And vice-versa.

I know we have a treaty, but the US has refused to extradite people before. 
