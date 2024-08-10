The racists will still be racists in their hearts. It's a crime to be openly racist but it will still leak in form of microaggressions and the vibe. Ethnic minorities feel it so it wasn't really a shock.
The UK government has shown that it's unacceptable as has acted swiftly prevented that damage to the country's image. Maybe a new approach such as education/awareness might be needed to remove the embedded unconscious bias some harbour.
The far right protesters just just lost in their protest and I've still not seen any down to earth plan explainign how their goals (getting rid of all non-white people) will work in practice.
Far right dont have a plan.
The likes of Robinson just shout and repeat themselves until they believe it.
Hes reposted a video from some one claiming there will be a civil war in Uk. I thought he said he is promoting peace.
He also claims to be a journalist but does little research into any of the shit he spouts.