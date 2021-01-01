« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 36930 times)

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 09:00:56 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:58:46 am
The bolded is really important. No longer can these people goad people into committing crimes whilst sitting back and raking in their grifted money. Another thing that I think, along with probably everyone else, that needs to be looked at is the role of social media in this. Companies need to know there will be consequences for sites that allow "influencers" to sow their hate seeds.

Agree completely about the companies particularly when you have the Bond villain elect Musk using his own account to spread lies on the platform he owns.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 09:08:04 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:48:58 am
Surely Frottage, Lemon, Fox, Hopkins can now all be done for inciting violence? I really hope so, you'd cut off the head of this hate cult.

Robinson is fucked when he is finally arrested.

Hes knows it too hence his activity on X. He looks coked up in every video he posts and gets angrier as the day progresses.

I wonder if he truly believes what he writes or if he is controlled by his funders that he says anything they tell him ?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 09:09:43 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:08:04 am
Robinson is fucked when he is finally arrested.

Hes knows it too hence his activity on X. He looks coked up in every video he posts and gets angrier as the day progresses.

I wonder if he truly believes what he writes or if he is controlled by his funders that he says anything they tell him ?

I try not to watch videos now as I get algorithm'd to death with more right wing shite but the snippets I've seen makes me think he's in full blown paranoid lost it mode, his funders will (if not already) will be dumping him soon.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 09:41:16 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:09:43 am
I try not to watch videos now as I get algorithm'd to death with more right wing shite but the snippets I've seen makes me think he's in full blown paranoid lost it mode, his funders will (if not already) will be dumping him soon.

That is my view too.

It has like he has gone off the script completely. He posted a video of something that happened 4 years ago stating it is current then his disciples reply (unless they are all bots).

Be talking about the matrix soon with Tate.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 11:25:29 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:50:33 pm
I agree with Amir we need an art thread where people can post what they do and hopefully persuade others to give it a go.  :D

Agree that this probably needs a separate thread but since this was brought up here....

There are a some urban sketching groups in the area. I think that the Liverpool group meets on the 1st Saturday of the month and the Wirral group meets on the last Sunday of the month. All levels of ability are welcome. The basic format is
1*. Meet at an agreed location - generally at an establishment that serves tea/coffee
2. Disperse around the locality and draw/paint what you fancy using whatever tools you fancy
3*. Meet up again at a cafe/pub (generally the same place as (1)) for a "throwdown" where artists are invited to stick their mornings efforts on a table for inspection/discussion
4*. Upload your efforts to the group Facebook page

* 1, 3 and 4 are optional if you're a bit shy or pushed for time.

Aside from enjoying the sketching/painting, it's an opportunity to explore parts of the area and to make new acquaintances. There are occasional financial benefits because sometimes a passer-by will take a fancy to what you're producing and make you an offer on the spot. There are also one or two exceptional urban sketchers locally who have become recognised amongst what is a growing movement globally and who have been invited to give lessons at international meet-up and on cruises.

https://liverpoolurbansketchers.com/work

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1309258355768529/?locale=en_GB

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:37:52 am
I can draw buildings, but I have to push my mind into a very difficult and unpleasant place to do so. ;D
Not sure if you have a dislike of drawing buildings per se or whether it's when forced to do so in a professional capacity. If it's the former then ignore the above!

EDIT: Just looked at some of the efforts of the local groups and you can ignore the buildings and sketch other stuff e.g. wheel barrows
« Last Edit: Today at 11:32:47 am by LuverlyRita »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:25:29 am
Agree that this probably needs a separate thread but since this was brought up here....

There are a some urban sketching groups in the area. I think that the Liverpool group meets on the 1st Saturday of the month and the Wirral group meets on the last Sunday of the month. All levels of ability are welcome. The basic format is
1*. Meet at an agreed location - generally at an establishment that serves tea/coffee
2. Disperse around the locality and draw/paint what you fancy using whatever tools you fancy
3*. Meet up again at a cafe/pub (generally the same place as (1)) for a "throwdown" where artists are invited to stick their mornings efforts on a table for inspection/discussion
4*. Upload your efforts to the group Facebook page

* 1, 3 and 4 are optional if you're a bit shy or pushed for time.

Aside from enjoying the sketching/painting, it's an opportunity to explore parts of the area and to make new acquaintances. There are occasional financial benefits because sometimes a passer-by will take a fancy to what you're producing and make you an offer on the spot. There are also one or two exceptional urban sketchers locally who have become recognised amongst what is a growing movement globally and who have been invited to give lessons at international meet-up and on cruises.

https://liverpoolurbansketchers.com/work

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1309258355768529/?locale=en_GB
Not sure if you have a dislike of drawing buildings per se or whether it's when forced to do so in a professional capacity. If it's the former then ignore the above!

EDIT: Just looked at some of the efforts of the local groups and you can ignore the buildings and sketch other stuff e.g. wheel barrows

Thanks for that, looks really interesting.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:44:13 pm
what's going on with this  thread... I wanna see news about fascists gettin BANGED UP

Blimey. Give the Judges the day off.

Theyve had a couple of days hard sentencing and need to be refreshed to start again Monday with charming individuals like these;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm23y9ggz33o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07m99jz3do
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 02:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:48:58 am
Surely Frottage, Lemon, Fox, Hopkins can now all be done for inciting violence? I really hope so, you'd cut off the head of this hate cult.

Well if that lad's been done for that, I can't see much different from what they've been doing online and videoing themselves doing for years.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:49:18 pm
Blimey. Give the Judges the day off.

Theyve had a couple of days hard sentencing and need to be refreshed to start again Monday with charming individuals like these;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm23y9ggz33o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07m99jz3do
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/boy-16-stole-15000-worth-29716024

Some more cretins in court today. Including a 16 year old boy from Cantril Farm, who took his country back by robbing £15,000 worth of vapes in town last Saturday. I'm sure the brave men and women who lost their lives in the war would be truly grateful to him for his valiant efforts.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:55:53 pm
Some more cretins in court today. Including a 16 year old boy from Cantril Farm, who took his country back by robbing £15,000 worth of vapes in town last Saturday. I'm sure the brave men and women who lost their lives in the war would be truly grateful to him for his valiant efforts.
These cretins probably couldn't cope with events faced by the ordinary citizen of the area, let alone those who were on active service. I picked up a booklet in the Lady Lever which is a diary of the bombings in Merseyside from 1940 though 1941. I don't know how I'd have coped with the incessant attacks and never knowing from one day to the next if you were going to wake up to a house in ruins or even to wake up at all. There were many unlikely heroes and some very odd incidents, particularly in the early days. A Liverpool Corporation bus was attacked as it sped along the main road in Speke. The conductor alerted the driver to the plane as it came in low behind them and as the machine guns rattled, the driver started swerving the bus and saved all the lives of the passengers. The driver probably never trained for that but he deserved a medal for his calmness and his driving skills. I assume that the pilot was lost and simply looking for anything to aim at because it's hard to imagine that the Luftwaffe had Corpie buses on their list of targets.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 06:04:33 pm »
^
Yet these entitled little scruffs feel hard done by because they'll have to wait til Christmas for the latest iPhone. Well, unless they loot one beforehand.
