I agree with Amir we need an art thread where people can post what they do and hopefully persuade others to give it a go.



I can draw buildings, but I have to push my mind into a very difficult and unpleasant place to do so.



Agree that this probably needs a separate thread but since this was brought up here....There are a some urban sketching groups in the area. I think that the Liverpool group meets on the 1st Saturday of the month and the Wirral group meets on the last Sunday of the month. All levels of ability are welcome. The basic format is1*. Meet at an agreed location - generally at an establishment that serves tea/coffee2. Disperse around the locality and draw/paint what you fancy using whatever tools you fancy3*. Meet up again at a cafe/pub (generally the same place as (1)) for a "throwdown" where artists are invited to stick their mornings efforts on a table for inspection/discussion4*. Upload your efforts to the group Facebook page* 1, 3 and 4 are optional if you're a bit shy or pushed for time.Aside from enjoying the sketching/painting, it's an opportunity to explore parts of the area and to make new acquaintances. There are occasional financial benefits because sometimes a passer-by will take a fancy to what you're producing and make you an offer on the spot. There are also one or two exceptional urban sketchers locally who have become recognised amongst what is a growing movement globally and who have been invited to give lessons at international meet-up and on cruises.Not sure if you have a dislike of drawing buildings per se or whether it's when forced to do so in a professional capacity. If it's the former then ignore the above!EDIT: Just looked at some of the efforts of the local groups and you can ignore the buildings and sketch other stuff e.g. wheel barrows