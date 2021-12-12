So the approach is basically bullshit as much as you can, say what you want and upload it to X because the owner is calling for hate free speech, then pretend you didnt cause something if you didnt explicitly say something in very specific terms . Then accuse the opposite side of everything youve been doing.



Its frustrating that not many of those speaking to these morons point out the obvious nonsense in what theyre saying and the fact not directly saying something doesnt mean you can act innocent. Many of these hateful people like to incite hatred and division then claim to be innocent because they didnt direclty say go out and riot. Reminds me of all the years of Tommys not racist, show me one time he said something racist, anything posted was dismissed fast forward to him using a racial slur on camera being posted and suddenly all those claims he isnt racist go quiet.



Musk is dangerously hiding behind this guise of just making a platform for real news while wilfully ignoring the massive amounts of misinformation snd straight up bullshit posted on there.



Would love to see Yaxley-Lennon debate with someone intellegent and able to call him out again like the time he tried to discuss things with Akala and got shown up to be the fool he is

