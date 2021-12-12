« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:19:44 pm
Tommy Robinson is genuinely bonkers.

He accuses people of things that he does.

He is tweeting stuff and making up lies.

He's off his head on coke, knows he's facing prison and is massively unstable.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 12:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:46:43 pm
Shithouse behaviour. He doesnt give a fuck when his people are going round smashing houses an hotels up with kids n women in. Fanny

Look at the difference here Peab, hard as nails here on his own in front of a camera. Like hes a method actor. Absolute shithouse

https://x.com/AndyPlumb4/status/1821232011803283716

Haha. He's like that actor fella on tiktok.

 Isn't there a video years ago where he's legging it from some muslim lads? Proper shitting himself.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 01:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:54:56 pm
This is probably true.

But he is the most intelligent, most stable person ever. In history! Ever!

So some people say.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 01:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:58:05 pm
Haha. He's like that actor fella on tiktok.

 Isn't there a video years ago where he's legging it from some muslim lads? Proper shitting himself.

He tripped over on his arse & they all laughed at him, proper shit himself.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 01:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:50:15 pm
He's also no doubt scared. Good. Surely we will be going after him. Build evidence, extradite and then bang. He actually went abroad to get away from his current legal problems so it is not as if they can`t do something anyway.

He needs to be nabbed, sharpish.
What I dont get. Hes been building this up for years. So now looks like hes shitting himself like you said so what what was his fucking plan? What was any of their plan? Did he / they think his lot were gonna overthrow the government and hed be installed as king cos if this is his best effort theyve completely shat the bed
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 01:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:56:42 pm
Marina Hyde  Meanwhile, that even shiter inciter Laurence Fox was pictured leaving the UK on a flight for Cork on Sunday, also welded to his phone. Ah, the old thought leaders grindset. I cannot believe this traitor, thundered Laurence of a Keir Starmer statement on the riots (dateline: Stansted airport). For decades British girls have been raped by immigrant barbarians and now hes finally come out. On their side. Fine. Then its war.

Oh dear. Laurences Aryan looks once made him a shoo-in for playing Nazis; these days he just has to issue statements like them. He actually once played Charles de Gaulle, but has now gone full Pétain, if you can imagine the Marshal wearing Nike hi-tops at literally the age of 46 like some ghastly old sex case from a boutique advertising agency. (For the record, I think I probably can.) :lmao

They are bullies and cowards, I despise them.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 01:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:58:05 pm
Haha. He's like that actor fella on tiktok.

 Isn't there a video years ago where he's legging it from some muslim lads? Proper shitting himself.
haha yeah, as he turns round without looking he trips over a post or something. Norman Wisdom said he was the reason he got into films
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:40:33 pm
To be fair, people post a lot of shite all the time about loads of things.

Not sure there has been an offence comitted there, but it is pretty stupid and she's probably not as innocent in it as she's making out.

I see all sorts of bollocks on SM - most of it is just bollocks unless they are going to police everything and everyone.

Good luck with that. The internet hasn't often been known as the bastion of truth, honest and decency.


But not the initial tweet which started the whole asylum seeker MI6 target shite.

If youre happy with that, fair enough but shes a Covid denying, climate change denying fruit loop to boot.

I do wonder if there is someone with the actual name she made up - or her source in Southport - because if there is they should sue her.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 01:14:57 pm »
Has the guy that took a brick to the dick been sent down for anything?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 01:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:07:16 pm
What I dont get. Hes been building this up for years. So now looks like hes shitting himself like you said so what what was his fucking plan? What was any of their plan? Did he / they think his lot were gonna overthrow the government and hed be installed as king cos if this is his best effort theyve completely shat the bed

Every time he steps out, there's a good chance that he is going to bump into somebody that wants to smash his teeth in, literally smash them out of his glass jaw.

And it'll happen sooner or later.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 01:18:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:14:31 pm

But not the initial tweet which started the whole asylum seeker MI6 target shite.

If youre happy with that, fair enough.


"If you're happy with that"

What does that even mean? :)

Read that back to yourself... :)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 01:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:14:57 pm
Has the guy that took a brick to the dick been sent down for anything?

He might need viagra to get it up again.

He's on bail for beating up a woman. Baffling.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 01:22:54 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 01:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:07:16 pm
What I dont get. Hes been building this up for years. So now looks like hes shitting himself like you said so what what was his fucking plan? What was any of their plan? Did he / they think his lot were gonna overthrow the government and hed be installed as king cos if this is his best effort theyve completely shat the bed

Apparently the plan was thinking the Tories were going to be in power forever so they'd never be held accountable for their actions.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:07:16 pm
What I dont get. Hes been building this up for years. So now looks like hes shitting himself like you said so what what was his fucking plan? What was any of their plan? Did he / they think his lot were gonna overthrow the government and hed be installed as king cos if this is his best effort theyve completely shat the bed

I really don`t think it is any more complicated than he is full of hate, but is using that just to make money and celebrity. Same playbook as the likes of Trump, Tate and Frottage. Division sells.

If you're really fucking stupid when it comes to, I don`t know, the law, then it will eventually catch you up. Frottage for example is more careful in his language.

Robinson is just a grifter using hate, but too thick to understand the legal implications for himself. His financial advisor has dropped him - it won`t have been "r tommy" who will have set up a myriad of off shore companies, shell companies and so on. He pays people to do that shit. He probably has legal representation, but he shoots his mouth off too quickly for them to be able to tell him that he's being fucking stupid.

Detestable.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 01:51:29 pm »
So the approach is basically bullshit as much as you can, say what you want and upload it to X because the owner is calling for hate free speech, then pretend you didnt cause something if you didnt explicitly say something in very specific terms. Then accuse the opposite side of everything youve been doing.

Its frustrating that not many of those speaking to these morons point out the obvious nonsense in what theyre saying and the fact not directly saying something doesnt mean you can act innocent. Many of these hateful people like to incite hatred and division then claim to be innocent because they didnt direclty say go out and riot. Reminds me of all the years of  Tommys not racist, show me one time he said something racist, anything posted was dismissed fast forward to him using a racial slur on camera being posted and suddenly all those claims he isnt racist go quiet.

Musk is dangerously hiding behind this guise of just making a platform for real news while wilfully ignoring the massive amounts of misinformation snd straight up bullshit posted on there.

Would love to see Yaxley-Lennon debate with someone intellegent and able to call him out again like the time he tried to discuss things with Akala and got shown up to be the fool he is
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:25 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 01:55:21 pm »
Looks like a St Johnstone player might be getting sacked for sharing a Robinson video on Twitter.

Harsh, but fair.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 02:05:28 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:51:29 pm
So the approach is basically bullshit as much as you can, say what you want and upload it to X because the owner is calling for hate free speech, then pretend you didnt cause something if you didnt explicitly say something in very specific terms. Then accuse the opposite side of everything youve been doing.

Its frustrating that not many of those speaking to these morons point out the obvious nonsense in what theyre saying and the fact not directly saying something doesnt mean you can act innocent. Many of these hateful people like to incite hatred and division then claim to be innocent because they didnt direclty say go out and riot. Reminds me of all the years of  Tommys not racist, show me one time he said something racist, anything posted was dismissed fast forward to him using a racial slur on camera being posted and suddenly all those claims he isnt racist go quiet.

Musk is dangerously hiding behind this guise of just making a platform for real news while wilfully ignoring the massive amounts of misinformation snd straight up bullshit posted on there.

Would love to see Yaxley-Lennon debate with someone intellegent and able to call him out again like the time he tried to discuss things with Akala and got shown up to be the fool he is

....and is now blaming advertisers for the halving of revenue in the last 2 years since he took over on twitter, rather than perhaps considering that Unilever et al don`t really want to be associated with lunatics. Right wing nut jobs aren`t good for selling fabric softener
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm »
I've never met anyone with a Tesla but assume they must sell a lot of cars for Elon to be able to spend (waste) £44bn on Twitter just to see it fall apart and be deserted. All it takes is a serious rival (should not be too hard really, see what Facebook did to MySpace) and he's lost £44bn. Surely he cannot sustain losses like that.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 02:24:51 pm »
Labour councillor Ricky Jones has been suspended from the party after a clip emerged of him call for a crowd to "cut all the throats" of far-right protestors.

https://x.com/connor_handlbc/status/1821514933470654466?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 02:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:05:28 pm
....and is now blaming advertisers for the halving of revenue in the last 2 years since he took over on twitter, rather than perhaps considering that Unilever et al don`t really want to be associated with lunatics. Right wing nut jobs aren`t good for selling fabric softener

For someone so intellegent, his intellegence falls incredibly short when it comes to any human matters.

It's funny how you can buy an already successful platform that people are dedicated to using and then claim some sort of victory when people keep using that same platform they're already commited to using. All he's done is allow for dickheads to spread hatred and call it 'free speech'
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 02:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:24:51 pm
Labour councillor Ricky Jones has been suspended from the party after a clip emerged of him call for a crowd to "cut all the throats" of far-right protestors.

https://x.com/connor_handlbc/status/1821514933470654466?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Well you can't say shit like that especially in his position.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 02:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:24:45 pm
I've never met anyone with a Tesla but assume they must sell a lot of cars for Elon to be able to spend (waste) £44bn on Twitter just to see it fall apart and be deserted. All it takes is a serious rival (should not be too hard really, see what Facebook did to MySpace) and he's lost £44bn. Surely he cannot sustain losses like that.

i'm not sure it's his money. He had backers, including Saudi Arabia.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 02:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:24:45 pm
I've never met anyone with a Tesla but assume they must sell a lot of cars for Elon to be able to spend (waste) £44bn on Twitter just to see it fall apart and be deserted. All it takes is a serious rival (should not be too hard really, see what Facebook did to MySpace) and he's lost £44bn. Surely he cannot sustain losses like that.

I have met people with those cars, and genuinely every single one of them has basically said they're over priced and shit.

A few years ago I saw a documentary about financial market traders, how they made money out of the crash and so on. It was on BBC i think. One fella, who is clearly clued up, has massively shorted Tesla and said that when their crash comes he is going to make many many millions. He was absolutely convinced of it. He thought, at least back then, that it was a massively overpriced stock that was ramped up because of the marketing effect of Musk and that they were one of the first out of the blocks. He said that when the likes of VW, BMW and so on catch up, then Tesla are fucked.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 02:51:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:30:33 pm
For someone so intellegent, his intellegence falls incredibly short when it comes to any human matters.

It's funny how you can buy an already successful platform that people are dedicated to using and then claim some sort of victory when people keep using that same platform they're already commited to using. All he's done is allow for dickheads to spread hatred and call it 'free speech'

He's basically saying, "look how shit I made the platform and people are STILL using it! I can get away with anything, me!"
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 02:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August  5, 2024, 01:25:20 pm
Leanne Hodgson is another one that was exposed originally on social media.

It's great that it's being used to convict these lowlifes.

This is good for a larf.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XONbrhwST5A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XONbrhwST5A</a>
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 02:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:24:45 pm
I've never met anyone with a Tesla but assume they must sell a lot of cars for Elon to be able to spend (waste) £44bn on Twitter just to see it fall apart and be deserted. All it takes is a serious rival (should not be too hard really, see what Facebook did to MySpace) and he's lost £44bn. Surely he cannot sustain losses like that.

The Saudis paid for it.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 03:34:08 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cze5g4djeplo

This is mad. A couple go out to play Bingo and end up deciding to riot.

Just... odd..
