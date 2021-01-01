« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 30550 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 10:26:16 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:34:30 am
Bang on. Akala  8) tore him a new one.

Poor ickle Yaxley. Face like a smacked arse because he was put in his place by someone with real intelligence.  :sad
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 10:29:47 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:50:29 am
He will be caught eventually as be an international arrest warrant when he doesn't show for trial in October.
The irony of him seeking sanctuary in someone else's country.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 10:37:59 am »
Four more knuckledraggers in for sentencing this morning.

Take a bow, John O'Malley, William Morgan, Adam Wharton and Ellis Wharton.  :wanker

I have a busy day, but I hope by the time I'm back online these scumbags are eating porridge in HMP Liverpool.

Offline Qston

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 10:44:15 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:22:00 am
I agree with this. But what do you think are the legitimate concerns?

I said "may have". People link the lack of NHS appointments back to immigration - in the main, wrongly. People can`t get social housing easily or are put in properties that are too small for their family or of substandard condition - and link that to immigration, again incorrectly. In their minds they are legitimate. What I am saying is that we need to be prepared to reasonably debate, and perhaps even educate, rather than get defensive ourselves and think them racist.

I despair at how binary everyone sees issues, when there are so many factors at play all at once. Hell, even the rioting, looting and demonstrations at the weekend there were many factors at play. Online disinformation, possible Russian disinformation, Frottage, the Mail, racism, little rats who have probably never had any discipline in their lives at home etc etc. The list is almost endless.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:03:26 am
She seems to have a few links to Cheshire.

Lives in Chester. Near Tarvin. She's a mad right wing COVID denier who has been on GB news and TalkTV as a so called expert in the past.
Online B0151?

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:03:24 am
Last night was heart warming. Also, the pics of the few nut jobs that did turn out standing on their roundabout, or being protected by the police next to a shop, has made them look as sad as they are. They are, however, the relative minority.
....

I disagree somewhat.  That is a common line of theirs - that they have valid concerns that just aren't being listened to.

But whenever I've tried talking to someone like this and genuinely engage with them, they just don't listen.  You try and give them facts and they tell you that they are lies. They are very confused on what they are actually against,  migration,  illegal migration, refugees... They don't have real solutions either and want a magic one as summed up by the 'stop the boats' slogan.

Both Labour and Tories had border security and stopping the boats prominently in their manifestos, and both had reducing migration in there too. Considering that, how can one say that their concerns aren't being listened to and are being swept aside as racist?
Offline Pistolero

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 10:54:03 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:26:01 am
TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩
@MusicConnoisseu
·
15h
11 years ago Akala DESTROYS Tommy Robinson with facts 😭

This is what happens when racists come up against an intellect btw

https://x.com/MusicConnoisseu/status/1821106816941449257

Great that ...absolutely wiped the floor with the coke-snorting little shitstain....
Online Fromola

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 10:57:33 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:17:47 am
She wants to burn women, kids and men alive because they look different and..

She's not a racist :lmao :lmao


There was a big difference in feeling yesterady in Liverpool - I had to head into town - people in Liverpool aren't 'victims' as the media love to portray us.


People are fucking angry. People want to knock fuck out of these Nazi c*nts. Went to a few pubs and got into a few chats and if any Nazi twats had appeared, they'd have had the absolute fucking shite knocked out of them. There are plenty of people roving around now looking for these c*nts.

It's not their city. It's ours.

Yeah. I just hope they stay away Saturday as it'll get nasty if they turn up.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 11:03:20 am »
I had to go to the office yesterady in an area where these inbred racist knuckledragging smelly scruffy shithouse bastards were supposed to be turning up.

There is a solicitors office on the site and that was 'targetted' - they had to lock the car park doors and walking doors in and out.

I got off a bit early and didn't see anything, getting to South Liverpool I had to head into town and saw the helicopter hovering over Smithdown, but again didn't see anything.


But I did see the mass of nice people looking after the mosque on L17.


We far, far outweight these fucking c*nts. More than 20 to 1. Great seeing nice people being nice people.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 11:04:12 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:34:30 am
Bang on. Akala  8) tore him a new one.
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:54:03 am
Great that ...absolutely wiped the floor with the coke-snorting little shitstain....
;D

imagine bein out with him and an argument breaks out. im buying the most expensive cigar i can and a bottle of Shat du pop pullin up a chair and tellin everyone 'Eyar, watch this'

How uncomfortable does the lil nazi look  ;D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 11:05:24 am »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 06:53:43 am
There is a community note on that one now:  This is from 2023 and is a group of bikers saying farewell to one of theirs who lost his life on that spot. See video upload date.
Ta mate
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 11:06:47 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:36:33 am
Magnificent.
There's been a display from some right stooopid c*nts across the country over the last 7 days or so.
Love seeing that.
Yeah been some nice stuff in amongst all the shite
Offline Qston

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 11:15:46 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:47:18 am
I disagree somewhat.  That is a common line of theirs - that they have valid concerns that just aren't being listened to.

But whenever I've tried talking to someone like this and genuinely engage with them, they just don't listen.  You try and give them facts and they tell you that they are lies. They are very confused on what they are actually against,  migration,  illegal migration, refugees... They don't have real solutions either and want a magic one as summed up by the 'stop the boats' slogan.

Both Labour and Tories had border security and stopping the boats prominently in their manifestos, and both had reducing migration in there too. Considering that, how can one say that their concerns aren't being listened to and are being swept aside as racist?

In their minds they are valid concerns, and I don`t lump some people in the same category as Frottage and his crew. I agree that some are beyond saving and will only believe what they have already been told, and to some extent are down that 'rabbit hole' of bullshit. However, I suspect there are quite a few who perhaps can engage as long as people don`t have a default setting of "you're racist".

Perhaps I am too much of an idealist. There is a lad I work with who voted reform - and weirdly his 'protest' vote he was torn between Reform and Greens (I know !) - and he fits into the category I am describing. Not naturally a racist, or I really don`t get the impression that he is, and he has trotted out the standard lines about the country 'being full', or 'the boats' and so on. However, I have engaged him in some debate and he has listened to me. He hasn`t necessarily changed his opinion as such, but he has listened and accepted some points I have made, including how much of a charlatan Frottage is - he has accepted that the fox has been let into the chicken coup. At least it's a start
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:47:18 am
I disagree somewhat.  That is a common line of theirs - that they have valid concerns that just aren't being listened to.

But whenever I've tried talking to someone like this and genuinely engage with them, they just don't listen.  You try and give them facts and they tell you that they are lies. They are very confused on what they are actually against,  migration,  illegal migration, refugees... They don't have real solutions either and want a magic one as summed up by the 'stop the boats' slogan.

Both Labour and Tories had border security and stopping the boats prominently in their manifestos, and both had reducing migration in there too. Considering that, how can one say that their concerns aren't being listened to and are being swept aside as racist?


Agree. They don't have "legitimate concerns" they aren't being listened too. They have false concerns about issues that don't impact them, and don't listen to anyone who is trying to explain that.

Mostly, I think they are people that somehow find themselves at the losing end of society, and feel like they can't so anything about that. So they get aggressive and try and make other people even lower than them, so they can claim they are somehow better.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 11:24:39 am »
Lee Anderson channeling his inner gimp

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EkZ1I1NyO9I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EkZ1I1NyO9I</a>
Online reddebs

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 11:33:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:24:39 am
Lee Anderson channeling his inner gimp

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EkZ1I1NyO9I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EkZ1I1NyO9I</a>

100% certain that this prick wouldn't have used those words if these lads weren't white British trash. 

He'd have been screaming from the rooftops for everyone to get out onto the streets and protect their communities.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 11:47:40 am »
Online disgraced cake

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 11:52:48 am »
William Nelson Morgan, 69, is jailed for 32 months for violent disorder and six months for possessing an offensive weapon after joining the riot in Liverpool on Saturday. The sentences will run concurrently.
He was holding a small truncheon and it took three police officers to restrain him, the judge says.


John O'Malley, 43, is jailed for 32 months for violent disorder over the riot outside a Southport mosque on 30 July - the day after the stabbing.
The judge says O'Malley was at the front of "what was essentially a baying mob" throwing bricks and wheelie bins.
"You were at the front and participating enthusiastically."
Online Peabee

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 11:54:18 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:26:01 am
TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩
@MusicConnoisseu
·
15h
11 years ago Akala DESTROYS Tommy Robinson with facts 😭

This is what happens when racists come up against an intellect btw

https://x.com/MusicConnoisseu/status/1821106816941449257

I've had a few chats with Akala on Twitter over the years. Follows me. Extremely intelligent fella (except for the fact he follows me).
Online Peabee

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 11:58:46 am »
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
They are good sentences. 
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 12:11:25 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:52:48 am
William Nelson Morgan, 69, is jailed for 32 months for violent disorder and six months for possessing an offensive weapon after joining the riot in Liverpool on Saturday. The sentences will run concurrently.
He was holding a small truncheon and it took three police officers to restrain him, the judge says.


John O'Malley, 43, is jailed for 32 months for violent disorder over the riot outside a Southport mosque on 30 July - the day after the stabbing.
The judge says O'Malley was at the front of "what was essentially a baying mob" throwing bricks and wheelie bins.
"You were at the front and participating enthusiastically."


"John O'Malley"


Great English name that.
Online Nick110581

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 12:19:44 pm »
Tommy Robinson is genuinely bonkers.

He accuses people of things that he does.

He is tweeting stuff and making up lies.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 12:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:19:44 pm
Tommy Robinson is genuinely bonkers.

He accuses people of things that he does.

He is tweeting stuff and making up lies.

He's not bonkers. It's all a script. People don't fact check generally, but the lie registers.


I'd say this new wave of grifting came from Trump.

Saw an interview a few years back (Can't find it now) where Trump watched an Evangelical TV show and thought 'we can use this in politics'

No surprise that Evangelicals are part of his core support.
Online leroy

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 12:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:26:01 am
TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩
@MusicConnoisseu
·
15h
11 years ago Akala DESTROYS Tommy Robinson with facts 😭

This is what happens when racists come up against an intellect btw

https://x.com/MusicConnoisseu/status/1821106816941449257

'Are we saying only working class people are racist?  Do me a favour.'

Fantastic line.  I haven't heard Akala before.  Have you read his book?  Sounds interesting.
Online Nick110581

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 12:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:23:18 pm
He's not bonkers. It's all a script. People don't fact check generally, but the lie registers.


I'd say this new wave of grifting came from Trump.

Saw an interview a few years back (Can't find it now) where Trump watched an Evangelical TV show and thought 'we can use this in politics'

No surprise that Evangelicals are part of his core support.

Hes verging on conspiracy now.
Online Draex

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 12:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:23:18 pm
He's not bonkers. It's all a script. People don't fact check generally, but the lie registers.

I'd say this new wave of grifting came from Trump.

Saw an interview a few years back (Can't find it now) where Trump watched an Evangelical TV show and thought 'we can use this in politics'

No surprise that Evangelicals are part of his core support.

It's from Steve Bannon, who was also heavily involved in the Leave campaign over here as well, would make sense him or his associates are helping the Lemon. Interestingly if you believe the links all are backed by russian money..

Repeat the lie till it's accepted as truth.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 12:33:39 pm »
More information, albeit from the Echo, about the mad bint who started the whole false  identification of the childrens murderer.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/woman-accused-being-first-spread-29698737?int_source=taboola&int_medium=display&int_campaign=organic
Online RJH

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 12:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:29:53 pm
It's from Steve Bannon, who was also heavily involved in the Leave campaign over here as well, would make sense him or his associates are helping the Lemon. Interestingly if you believe the links all are backed by russian money..

Repeat the lie till it's accepted as truth.

Also, accuse the other side of what you're doing yourself.

Then when you get accused it seems like two sides just mud-slinging.
