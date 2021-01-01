I disagree somewhat. That is a common line of theirs - that they have valid concerns that just aren't being listened to.



But whenever I've tried talking to someone like this and genuinely engage with them, they just don't listen. You try and give them facts and they tell you that they are lies. They are very confused on what they are actually against, migration, illegal migration, refugees... They don't have real solutions either and want a magic one as summed up by the 'stop the boats' slogan.



Both Labour and Tories had border security and stopping the boats prominently in their manifestos, and both had reducing migration in there too. Considering that, how can one say that their concerns aren't being listened to and are being swept aside as racist?



In their minds they are valid concerns, and I don`t lump some people in the same category as Frottage and his crew. I agree that some are beyond saving and will only believe what they have already been told, and to some extent are down that 'rabbit hole' of bullshit. However, I suspect there are quite a few who perhaps can engage as long as people don`t have a default setting of "you're racist".Perhaps I am too much of an idealist. There is a lad I work with who voted reform - and weirdly his 'protest' vote he was torn between Reform and Greens (I know !) - and he fits into the category I am describing. Not naturally a racist, or I really don`t get the impression that he is, and he has trotted out the standard lines about the country 'being full', or 'the boats' and so on. However, I have engaged him in some debate and he has listened to me. He hasn`t necessarily changed his opinion as such, but he has listened and accepted some points I have made, including how much of a charlatan Frottage is - he has accepted that the fox has been let into the chicken coup. At least it's a start