Just looking at various reports of anti-far-right people standing up now in huge numbers and it fills me with absolute joy.



Around 1,500 anti-far-right people have mobilised in Bristol in response to calls for a far-right 'protest' (euphemism for 'riot') there.



Reports that the atmosphere is jovial and carnival-like.



Similar reports of huge numbers of anti-fascists (all races, all genders) in Newcastle, Harrow, Walthamstowe. One chant is "whose streets?" and the response "our streets"



👍👍👍👌👌👌



This kind of thing* and the tracking down and arrests** will beat these racist scum.







* To paraphrase: all it takes for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing



** I was initially annoyed at the seeming police inaction to these scum, but in most cases they contained the scum, identified them later, and the sentencing is robust so far.