Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 29290 times)

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm »
Just looking at various reports of anti-far-right people standing up now in huge numbers and it fills me with absolute joy.

Around 1,500 anti-far-right people have mobilised in Bristol in response to calls for a far-right 'protest' (euphemism for 'riot') there.

Reports that the atmosphere is jovial and carnival-like.

Similar reports of huge numbers of anti-fascists (all races, all genders) in Newcastle, Harrow, Walthamstowe. One chant is "whose streets?" and the response "our streets"

👍👍👍👌👌👌

This kind of thing* and the tracking down and arrests** will beat these racist scum.



* To paraphrase: all it takes for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing

** I was initially annoyed at the seeming police inaction to these scum, but in most cases they contained the scum, identified them later, and the sentencing is robust so far.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm »
https://t.co/5bEzRoHjiX

The mother of three who sparked havoc with false claim about Southport suspect
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2242 on: Yesterday at 09:17:42 pm »
Seen loads of counter protests around the country this evening and its really good to see!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2243 on: Yesterday at 09:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm

** I was initially annoyed at the seeming police inaction to these scum, but in most cases they contained the scum, identified them later, and the sentencing is robust so far.

Still annoyed they stood and watched them burn a fucking library down. Riot place just stood there for hours when a bit of robust policing could have stopped the whole thing at source.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2244 on: Yesterday at 09:20:47 pm »
Proud to see these counter protestors out in such numbers and behaving well. I do think there's a tendency on these boards to go too far in our criticism of the country. There's more good folk than bad and that is showing again tonight.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2245 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
https://t.co/5bEzRoHjiX

The mother of three who sparked havoc with false claim about Southport suspect

Quote
The woman, who The Times is not naming, is a prominent campaigner against lockdowns and net-zero climate schemes. She had tens of thousands of followers before she deleted her account.

Incorrect posts giving a false name for the suspect, claiming he was Muslim, on an MI6 watch list and known to Liverpool mental health services, are still available on Twitter/X.

Logically, a British tech company that reports on misinformation, said that her post was the first to contain the name. Her comment, the company said, went online 61 minutes before the Russian-linked Channel 3 Now website published an article which went viral online and was repeated on RT, the Russian broadcaster.

The woman denied being the first to post the name, saying that she copied it from a fellow lockdown sceptics account and that Twitter/Xs time and date stamps could not be trusted.

She said: Yes I did [post it]  It was a spur of the moment ridiculous thing to do, which has literally destroyed me. It was just a mistake. I did a really stupid stupid thing, I copied and pasted it from what I saw, and I added the line if this is true.

She added: I think it is very easy for a situation which is very emotional and very heightened, so you can end up believing what youre seeing. People should be very careful about putting what they think is true without doing the research.


 ::)

Quote
On Thursday Elon Musk, who owns Twitter/X and has 192 million followers there, promoted a tweet from Robinson criticising the prime ministers response to riots by replying with the message: !!.

Robinson said that he was grateful to [Musk] for giving me my voice back at such an important time  the public are now aware I was telling the truth.

 :no :wanker
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2246 on: Yesterday at 09:47:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:51:50 pm
The point is he doesnt have to return to the country unless he wants (he doesnt need a visa to stay where he is) or the UK government try and extradite him.

I dont think were going to invade Cyprus to get Robinson though.

Frankly I wouldn't be arsed if someone Putin's him. Odious wretch.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2247 on: Yesterday at 09:54:03 pm »
What's going on in Bristol now
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2248 on: Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm »
This prompted a warrant to be issued for his arrest, although a High Court judge said this should not be carried out 'until early October', to give him time to confirm he would attend the next hearing voluntarily.

Police in Cyprus today said they stood ready to assist their British counterparts if necessary, but Robinson retorted: 'Lucky I'm not in Cyprus then.'
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2249 on: Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm »
The BBC saying from tomorrow they will televise the hearings, let everyone see the fascist scum for what they are.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2250 on: Yesterday at 10:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
https://t.co/5bEzRoHjiX

The mother of three who sparked havoc with false claim about Southport suspect

A crank-type background too. Anti-lockdown and climate denier.  What a surprise.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2251 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:35:41 pm
A crank-type background too. Anti-lockdown and climate denier.  What a surprise.

But thats what Robinson is like. Talking about the matrix, two tier policing and being a walking contradiction.

He doesnt look well in his latest video where hes filming his location moaning that it was revealed by journalists. He then threatens them by saying he knows where they live, etc.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2252 on: Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:23:35 pm
Pubgoers embrace Muslims defending their community in Accrington. This is the way forward. Unity. The racist thugs are in the minority.

https://x.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1821239213821444262


 :thumbup



:)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 12:39:24 am »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 01:02:14 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:23:35 pm
Pubgoers embrace Muslims defending their community in Accrington. This is the way forward. Unity. The racist thugs are in the minority.

https://x.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1821239213821444262


 :thumbup
Love to see it.

Thankfully, for their sake, so far, none of these right wing, racist Nazi terrorist c*nts have stepped foot in Bradford as of yet ...
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 01:19:18 am »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 01:26:01 am »
TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩
@MusicConnoisseu
·
15h
11 years ago Akala DESTROYS Tommy Robinson with facts 😭

This is what happens when racists come up against an intellect btw

https://x.com/MusicConnoisseu/status/1821106816941449257
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 02:34:30 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:26:01 am
TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩
@MusicConnoisseu
·
15h
11 years ago Akala DESTROYS Tommy Robinson with facts 😭

This is what happens when racists come up against an intellect btw

https://x.com/MusicConnoisseu/status/1821106816941449257
Bang on. Akala  8) tore him a new one.
