« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 28538 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,287
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 09:13:50 pm »
Just looking at various reports of anti-far-right people standing up now in huge numbers and it fills me with absolute joy.

Around 1,500 anti-far-right people have mobilised in Bristol in response to calls for a far-right 'protest' (euphemism for 'riot') there.

Reports that the atmosphere is jovial and carnival-like.

Similar reports of huge numbers of anti-fascists (all races, all genders) in Newcastle, Harrow, Walthamstowe. One chant is "whose streets?" and the response "our streets"

👍👍👍👌👌👌

This kind of thing* and the tracking down and arrests** will beat these racist scum.



* To paraphrase: all it takes for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing

** I was initially annoyed at the seeming police inaction to these scum, but in most cases they contained the scum, identified them later, and the sentencing is robust so far.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,739
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 09:16:48 pm »
https://t.co/5bEzRoHjiX

The mother of three who sparked havoc with false claim about Southport suspect
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 09:17:42 pm »
Seen loads of counter protests around the country this evening and its really good to see!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,108
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 09:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:13:50 pm

** I was initially annoyed at the seeming police inaction to these scum, but in most cases they contained the scum, identified them later, and the sentencing is robust so far.

Still annoyed they stood and watched them burn a fucking library down. Riot place just stood there for hours when a bit of robust policing could have stopped the whole thing at source.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 