« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 27489 times)

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 06:29:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:17:40 pm
Unfortunately the majority of security guards these days seem to be non-white too so I suspect they will be in for a doubly hard time if it kicks off.

The hotels are also required to have a safe place for the guards within the building as well. Hopefully they'll be safe enough until the police arrive.

Fingers crossed it doesn't come to anything close to that though.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,974
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 06:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:28:49 pm
That Adam fellow #ActivistLawyer
@MuffinThrower
Police on their way down the Bath Road to #Brentford  because the fucking gammons have threatened to turn up outside a local law firm.

Because of that, local shops have been boarded up, public transport is disrupted and people have been sent home early.

#FaragesRiots #scum

https://x.com/MuffinThrower/status/1821225318062932124

Thats my area, hes got himself arse about face, the tower you can see in the distance is towards Brentford so so they are travelling in the opposite direction towards Hounslow and Heathrow.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,238
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 06:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:55:17 pm
Well here's hoping they steer clear of the Lane. They could do a lot of damage to a lot of businesses there. That said, we don't want them here at all!

The only gaff I can think is not by the Lane really. Not saying where it is like but I'll be walking past on my way home soon. If it is going on and if I see people I know then next time I see them Iam they are getting told.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,401
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 06:50:02 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 06:47:51 pm
The only gaff I can think is not by the Lane really. Not saying where it is like but I'll be walking past on my way home soon. If it is going on and if I see people I know then next time I see them Iam they are getting told.
Take care mate xx
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,238
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 06:58:33 pm »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,238
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 06:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:50:02 pm
Take care mate xx

No c*nt is making me go the long way home after 10 hours of graft.  If there is something going on that is.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,401
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 07:01:24 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 06:59:49 pm
No c*nt is making me go the long way home after 10 hours of graft.  If there is something going on that is.
hahaha  ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,401
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 07:02:01 pm »
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,238
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm »
The Liverpool Star ( bizzie helicopter ) is at the top end of Smithdown.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 07:07:27 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:04:02 pm
The Liverpool Star ( bizzie helicopter ) is at the top end of Smithdown.
There's people gathering on Overbury Street.

Thought to be Anti-fascist according to the Echo.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:09:11 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,238
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 07:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:01:24 pm
hahaha  ;D

Mate Iam that goosed even if the Hare Krsnas were doing a Ratha Yatra ( parade ) they'd be getting told to fuck off too.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,739
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 07:08:33 pm »
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,238
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 07:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:07:27 pm
There's people gathering on Overbury Street.

Thought to be Anti-fascist according to the Echo.

Chattie ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,352
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 07:11:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:08:33 pm
Superb.

Looked like the police dog was stripping him prior to dog buggery. ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,401
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:08:20 pm
Mate Iam that goosed even if the Hare Krsnas were doing a Ratha Yatra ( parade ) they'd be getting told to fuck off too.
;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 07:16:14 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:09:22 pm
Chattie ?
You've lost me, mate.  🤔
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,401
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 07:16:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:11:26 pm
Looked like the police dog was stripping him prior to dog buggery. ;D
Awww did didnt it  :lmao
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,238
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 07:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:16:14 pm
You've lost me, mate.  🤔

The Chatsworth Estate to youse North Enders.   ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,739
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 07:19:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:11:26 pm
Looked like the police dog was stripping him prior to dog buggery. ;D
Should have just left them to do what they needed to ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 07:24:48 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:17:53 pm
The Chatsworth Estate to youse North Enders.   ;D
Ah, I'm not familiar with that area. They're at Asylum Link, St. Anne's Centre. It is an anti racism gathering. I just checked it out. In anticipation of knuckledraggers turning up there.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,208
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 07:29:41 pm »
Walthamstow out in force with anti racist protesters.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 07:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:41 pm
Walthamstow out in force with anti racist protesters.
Well done Walthamstow.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 07:32:06 pm »
Seems the sentencing has spooked the short angry man's army.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,103
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 07:33:57 pm »
https://x.com/StanCollymore/status/1821249811363819979

Big anti-fascist rally mobilised here.

Same around the country as well. See if any knuckle draggers dare starting anything.

I think the weekend will be the big test.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,208
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 07:35:25 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 07:32:06 pm
Seems the sentencing has spooked the short angry man's army.

There isnt as many of them as we think.

I did wonder if they were hoping it was like Birmingham so they could start with the conspiracy theories.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,466
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 07:38:53 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 06:59:49 pm
No c*nt is making me go the long way home after 10 hours of graft.  If there is something going on that is.

 ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,466
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:11:26 pm
Looked like the police dog was stripping him prior to dog buggery. ;D

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 07:43:04 pm »
Over 500 upstanding citizens protecting the asylum centre now.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,208
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2189 on: Today at 07:46:48 pm »
Brighton also have a large number of anti protestors out in force.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 