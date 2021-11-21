Unfortunately the majority of security guards these days seem to be non-white too so I suspect they will be in for a doubly hard time if it kicks off.
That Adam fellow #ActivistLawyer@MuffinThrowerPolice on their way down the Bath Road to #Brentford because the fucking gammons have threatened to turn up outside a local law firm.Because of that, local shops have been boarded up, public transport is disrupted and people have been sent home early.#FaragesRiots #scumhttps://x.com/MuffinThrower/status/1821225318062932124
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Well here's hoping they steer clear of the Lane. They could do a lot of damage to a lot of businesses there. That said, we don't want them here at all!
The only gaff I can think is not by the Lane really. Not saying where it is like but I'll be walking past on my way home soon. If it is going on and if I see people I know then next time I see them Iam they are getting told.
Ban this filth mods
You should have pissed in their tea.
Take care mate xx
No c*nt is making me go the long way home after 10 hours of graft. If there is something going on that is.
The Liverpool Star ( bizzie helicopter ) is at the top end of Smithdown.
hahaha
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1821201367853129952
There's people gathering on Overbury Street. Thought to be Anti-fascist according to the Echo.
Superb.
Mate Iam that goosed even if the Hare Krsnas were doing a Ratha Yatra ( parade ) they'd be getting told to fuck off too.
Chattie ?
Looked like the police dog was stripping him prior to dog buggery.
You've lost me, mate. 🤔
The Chatsworth Estate to youse North Enders.
Walthamstow out in force with anti racist protesters.
Seems the sentencing has spooked the short angry man's army.
