Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 24776 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 10:12:17 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:10:31 am
Sky, BBC & ITV News, Reuters, CNN, etc............... & Andrew Tate - Did not know those are sources for news nowadays.

Tate and Robinson are giving a platform by those outlets.

You shouldnt hear a peep about them on any serious news program.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 10:14:24 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:12:17 am
Tate and Robinson are giving a platform by those outlets.

You shouldnt hear a peep about them on any serious news program.
Frottage quoted Tate as a source for his original posts regarding Southport and the misinformation he created. It's genuinely astonishing. He should be sacked immediately.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:08:47 am
The thing is, I don`t think he is particularly stupid. I am not crediting him with being some sort of intellectual and he is massively ignorant and dangerous. He skirts around illegality with his statements and knows what he needs to avoid. I think he knows he went too far last week in terms of legality, and is rowing back faster than an olympic athlete. He has that sense about people and how to appeal to their worst instincts, much like his orange mate.

I dont think hes stupid but if his more intelligent? Supporters start to think he believes the crap the likes of Tate comes out with then that may cause them to start questioning his judgment.
Online Nick110581

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 10:15:59 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:14:24 am
Frottage quoted Tate as a source for his original posts regarding Southport and the misinformation he created. It's genuinely astonishing. He should be sacked immediately.

Of course he should.

But these news outlets have helped those two c*nts gain popularity.

The only thing I want to see on the news is them being sentenced.
Online jackh

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 10:21:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:15:59 am
Of course he should.

But these news outlets have helped those two c*nts gain popularity.

The only thing I want to see on the news is them being sentenced.

Have the BBC (or indeed any other news outlets) actually given Andrew Tate any sort of platform? I thought he had gained his following via social media, etc? I'm not aware of him having appeared as a guest on Newsnight or as a panellist on Question Time.

I have vague recollections of Newsnight doing pieces about toxic masculinity, and young disenfranchised men being susceptible to Tate & others like him, but I don't recall them actually giving him a platform.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 10:24:58 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:21:06 am
Have the BBC (or indeed any other news outlets) actually given Andrew Tate any sort of platform? I thought he had gained his following via social media, etc? I'm not aware of him having appeared as a guest on Newsnight or as a panellist on Question Time.

I have vague recollections of Newsnight doing pieces about toxic masculinity, and young disenfranchised men being susceptible to Tate & others like him, but I don't recall them actually giving him a platform.
He got interviewed by Piers Moron on Talk TV
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 10:28:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:24:58 am
He got interviewed by Piers Moron on Talk TV

And you mentioned Newsnight. He doesnt need to be on there as it only raises his profile.

These two c*nts are insane though. Talking about the matrix, two tier policing, peaceful protests whilst they amp up others from another country. Robinson is high on cocaine 90% of the time and cant articulate any argument calmly. 

Its comical.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:28:17 am
And you mentioned Newsnight. He doesnt need to be on there as it only raises his profile.

These two c*nts are insane though. Talking about the matrix, two tier policing, peaceful protests whilst they amp up others from another country. Robinson is high on cocaine 90% of the time and cant articulate any argument calmly. 

Its comical.

To poke fun at the twat though Id share this old one

Online Jm55

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 10:50:00 am »
The two-tier policing stuff just sums them up - populist rubbish in complete contradiction to the facts.

They're right in the sense that there is two-tier policing in this country but it isn't the white male who is on the receiving end of the wrong side of it, as literally all the data shows.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 10:50:09 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:21:06 am
Have the BBC (or indeed any other news outlets) actually given Andrew Tate any sort of platform? I thought he had gained his following via social media, etc? I'm not aware of him having appeared as a guest on Newsnight or as a panellist on Question Time.

I have vague recollections of Newsnight doing pieces about toxic masculinity, and young disenfranchised men being susceptible to Tate & others like him, but I don't recall them actually giving him a platform.

The BBC did an interview with him.
Its still on iplayer I think.
I cannot watch it as I find him so repulsive and his weird accent and pin-head wind me up no end.

Also this two-tier policing as Frottage and his band of Nazis are claiming, is quite plainly bollocks and just their new attack line for creating further division and mistrust of authority.
If we really had two-tier policing and we are protecting islamists as these knuckle draggers are claiming then why did Anjem Choudry just get sent to jail for what's likely to be the rest of his life?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 10:50:12 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:58:53 am
That prevailing view is one of the things that winds me up. Plenty are not particularly left wing, or in fact are not particularly political. Like most walks of life, there is a range of views and people. They are just doing their job and in any event, have to work within statutory law. There really isn`t any 'gaming' of the system, because the system is set up so that it is very hard to do that anyway.

When historians write the history of right-wing populism in this country in 50 years time they will be able to trace the origins to what happened to the Conservative Party during and immediately after Brexit. Johnson, obviously, will play a starring role. But so will so-called moderate Tory leaders like Theresa May and Sunak. Both of them described their opponents as "enemies of the people". Both attacked the civil service and the courts. Both indulged Cabinet colleagues who played the race card.

Well, Tories, this is where it ends up.
Online Nick110581

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 11:06:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:50:12 am
When historians write the history of right-wing populism in this country in 50 years time they will be able to trace the origins to what happened to the Conservative Party during and immediately after Brexit. Johnson, obviously, will play a starring role. But so will so-called moderate Tory leaders like Theresa May and Sunak. Both of them described their opponents as "enemies of the people". Both attacked the civil service and the courts. Both indulged Cabinet colleagues who played the race card.

Well, Tories, this is where it ends up.

A few off the top of my head:

1. The Stop The Boats rhetoric was genuinely insane.

2. Jenrick painting over Disney paintings.

3. I remember the Tories posted a video on X.com laying a red carpet on a pebbly beach during the election. Thats actually bonkers.
Online jackh

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 11:12:20 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:50:09 am
The BBC did an interview with him.
Its still on iplayer I think.
I cannot watch it as I find him so repulsive and his weird accent and pin-head wind me up no end.

Ah, fair - wasn't aware.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 11:27:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:50:00 am
The two-tier policing stuff just sums them up - populist rubbish in complete contradiction to the facts.

They're right in the sense that there is two-tier policing in this country but it isn't the white male who is on the receiving end of the wrong side of it, as literally all the data shows.

Exactly.

I'm guessing they haven't looked at the latest stop and search numbers, though.  ;)
Online Jm55

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 11:34:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:06:38 am
A few off the top of my head:

1. The Stop The Boats rhetoric was genuinely insane.

2. Jenrick painting over Disney paintings.

3. I remember the Tories posted a video on X.com laying a red carpet on a pebbly beach during the election. Thats actually bonkers.

I mean, where to start?

As you say, the Prime Minister standing in front of a podium with 'Stop the Boats' written across it, the Home Secretary referring to immigrants as an 'invasion', David Cameron referring to immigrants as a 'swarm'.

Nigel Frottage seemingly given carte blanche to spout un-evideniced rhetoric via whatever platform he disires with little opposition, and when there is opposition the fact that his retort is to shout 'boring' loudly is rarely challenged.

The rise of platforms like GB News who indulge and promote the likes of Laurnece Fox until he inevitably did something so vile that even they could no longer stand by him.

The reality is the one thing that Faragae,Robinson and the other like minded pricks are right about is that this has been inevitable for a long time, the issue is that they're wrong about the reason's why it was inevitable.
Online Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 11:37:52 am »
The two tier policing narrative is being set up for when they get arrested. They'll claim the deep state are trying to silence the voice of the people.
Online Jm55

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 11:40:06 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:27:27 am
Exactly.

I'm guessing they haven't looked at the latest stop and search numbers, though.  ;)

The reality is that the people they're appealing to don't give a fuck about facts or evidence, if they did they wouldn't be rioting outside mosques about the a Welsh born Christian murdering three little girls (one of whom was also born to immigrant parents).

The really sad indictment of the world we currently live in is that ever since Trump realised how easy it is to spout absolute bollocks with no evidence and totally disregard anything with evidence by labelling it fake news', as soon as it became apparent that if you're popular enough you can disregard any wrong-doing on your part but erroneously claiming it's been 'debunked', is that grifters like Frottage, Tice and Fox have jumped on that bandwagon and used it to promote their own self-interests.

Fake news and propoganda has always been a thing but propoganda used to excell because it existed in absence of evidence, it's quite easy to hoodwink swathes of the population when there's 3 TV channels and you control all of them, the absolutely crazy thing about today's world is that the evidence is all there, it takes minutes to find it, yet this gang of gobshites have still succeeded in getting people to ignore it - why? Because the people that they're appealing to like their message more than the truth and such the era of populism where your opinion means more than someone else's fact was born.
Offline Qston

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 11:40:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:50:12 am
When historians write the history of right-wing populism in this country in 50 years time they will be able to trace the origins to what happened to the Conservative Party during and immediately after Brexit. Johnson, obviously, will play a starring role. But so will so-called moderate Tory leaders like Theresa May and Sunak. Both of them described their opponents as "enemies of the people". Both attacked the civil service and the courts. Both indulged Cabinet colleagues who played the race card.

Well, Tories, this is where it ends up.

I have just finished reading Rory Stewart's book about his time in politics. You got a sense in that of his increasing horror and frustration at his own party - and particularly the way it was heading.

This is what the Tories have done since the likes of Thatcher - and her views on Europe in particular when talking about populism in general - and I agree with you on what history will look back on. I also think social media and the use of it by right wing commentators, the likes of the daily mail and the involvement of the more general press will all be thrown into the mix.

You watch, some of these right wingers who are only grifting will start to "see the light". The likes of that poisonous twat Tate will pivot to having "seen the light" to make money out of it that way.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 11:51:04 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:40:06 am


I've said in another post on here.  Social media (via a smart phone) is a potential direct link to evey person in the world.  You cannot underestimate how powerful that can be.

The Brexit campaign was the watershed moment in the UK, for me.  I've never seen anything like it.  I read that the previousl election in Ukraine (2014 I think), was the warmup for the Brexit and Trump elections, in 2016.  I'm talking about weaponising SM - misinformation, bots, propaganda etc.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 11:52:54 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:06:38 am
A few off the top of my head:

1. The Stop The Boats rhetoric was genuinely insane.

2. Jenrick painting over Disney paintings.

3. I remember the Tories posted a video on X.com laying a red carpet on a pebbly beach during the election. Thats actually bonkers.

Jenrick now wants anyone who shouts Allahu akbar to be immediately arrested
https://x.com/BeckettUnite/status/1821135347482264029
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 11:57:06 am »
Im over in Northern Ireland (not Belfast!) at the moment so been a bit distanced from all the uproar. Feels like London had largely avoided the worst of things for now, but just seen a couple of social media posts from local police about planned demo (aggro) in Brentford tonight. How are things still planned, youd have hoped things would have calmed down, or people would be deterred by the arrests so far.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:57:06 am
Im over in Northern Ireland (not Belfast!) at the moment so been a bit distanced from all the uproar. Feels like London had largely avoided the worst of things for now, but just seen a couple of social media posts from local police about planned demo (aggro) in Brentford tonight. How are things still planned, youd have hoped things would have calmed down, or people would be deterred by the arrests so far.

Brentford, Finchley, Harrow and other places. They might get some traction in Brentford and Finchley maybe but they are going to be run out of Harrow if they try anything there!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 12:02:48 pm »
Sentencing has been fought forward on some cases.

Just now, Derek Drummond of Southport has been sentenced to three years for his part in the Southport riot.

Reduced from four and a half years due to him handing himself in and 'showing remorse'.

Two more rioters to be sentenced imminently...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 12:08:36 pm »
Declan Geiran sentenced to 30 months for his part in the Liverpool city centre riots.
