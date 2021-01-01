Exactly.



I'm guessing they haven't looked at the latest stop and search numbers, though.



The reality is that the people they're appealing to don't give a fuck about facts or evidence, if they did they wouldn't be rioting outside mosques about the a Welsh born Christian murdering three little girls (one of whom was also born to immigrant parents).The really sad indictment of the world we currently live in is that ever since Trump realised how easy it is to spout absolute bollocks with no evidence and totally disregard anything with evidence by labelling it fake news', as soon as it became apparent that if you're popular enough you can disregard any wrong-doing on your part but erroneously claiming it's been 'debunked', is that grifters like Frottage, Tice and Fox have jumped on that bandwagon and used it to promote their own self-interests.Fake news and propoganda has always been a thing but propoganda used to excell because it existed in absence of evidence, it's quite easy to hoodwink swathes of the population when there's 3 TV channels and you control all of them, the absolutely crazy thing about today's world is that the evidence is all there, it takes minutes to find it, yet this gang of gobshites have still succeeded in getting people to ignore it - why? Because the people that they're appealing to like their message more than the truth and such the era of populism where your opinion means more than someone else's fact was born.