Many years back I was contacted by a guy in the states. He was looking for the grave of his great grandparents who had lived in Wallasey. I found the grave at the local catholic church and took a photo. Some time later he told me that he and his wife were visiting and would like me to show them where it was. I duly did and we went for a meal on him. During the conversation he told me his Grandfather survived the Titanic (first class). He wasto Argentina to build railways. My American "friend" grew up as an Argentine, but under Peron, all their money became worthless (socialists) according to him. He then upped sticks with his wife andto the states. We remained in contact via email until one day he moaned about immigrants. I in my opinion quite rightly said "but you are an immigrant". He never contacted me again!