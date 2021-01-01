« previous next »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:33:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:19:29 pm
I didn't last much longer after he questioned why there were no Land Rovers on the Falls.

Could it be that residents of the Falls weren't out destroying their local community and setting fire to cars and buildings? Fucking moron.

It was the "They're getting all our taxes and they get everything" while pointing at a shop-owner who has probably paid plenty of taxes in his time, that did it for me. How the other guy managed to talk to that bald evil fucker for 12 minutes without slamming his bald head against the brick wall, I don't understand. The man has to be a saint.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:33:49 pm
One of the Rochdale c*nts has been remanded in custody and will now miss his family holiday in two weeks :lmao
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:36:39 pm
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:37:45 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:11:18 pm
Or a Manchester Tart with added raspberry jam and lashings of desiccated coconut. Yummy.

Some flourly baps for Nige to munch on?

Best not be set in a Gregg's like.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:38:33 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:22:38 pm
I know a lad who reckons he's being balanced on what is going on and said something like . Even if ' they ' were born here and they are second or third generation ( or something as I wasn't really listening ) then ' they '  should be sent back to wherever they are from. His Grandparents are Irish but he excludes himself because he is white . The rascist bellend !

The majority of people in this country will have some foreign blood in them from somewhere through their family line. It's why when they go on about being "purely English", it's nonsense for most people. Does that mean they should also be shipped out? 
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:39:27 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:33:49 pm
One of the Rochdale c*nts has been remanded in custody and will now miss his family holiday in two weeks :lmao

Let me guess....a holiday abroad per chance. Possibly even to meet his mate in cyprus
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:40:51 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:38:33 pm
The majority of people in this country will have some foreign blood in them from somewhere through their family line. It's why when they go on about being "purely English", it's nonsense for most people. Does that mean they should also be shipped out?

Someone should tell them Jill that technically they're all African. That really will blow their tiny minds
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:43:00 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:39:27 pm
Let me guess....a holiday abroad per chance. Possibly even to meet his mate in cyprus
Surely not. These 'patriots' would never go to a foreign country where they don't belong. Blighty only, please.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:43:41 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:40:51 pm
Someone should tell them Jill that technically they're all African. That really will blow their tiny minds

Absolutely.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:44:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:43:00 pm
Surely not. These 'patriots' would never go to a foreign country where they don't belong. Blighty only, please.

Well he might not have a choice in future with the new visa scheme being introduced for EU potentially stopping you if you have a criminal record...
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:47:19 pm
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:47:33 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:44:09 pm
Well he might not have a choice in future with the new visa scheme being introduced for EU potentially stopping you if you have a criminal record...
Brilliant. There'll be far fewer English dickheads acting like utter bells in European holiday resorts then. I've seen so many shameful things on my travels. Always the English, unfortunately.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:48:44 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:40:51 pm
Someone should tell them Jill that technically they're all African. That really will blow their tiny minds

Via France and William the Conqueror, my dad did an ancestory test for our family, I'm happy I have some viking blood in there, explains the ginger beard.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:49:32 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:19:21 pm
It's too late for Deform to be worried about their image. To the sane majority of the general public, their party is now seen as led by a poisonous agitator of unrest, and his followers seen as toothless extras from the film Deliverance, with a Union Flag draped over their shoulders, with a Greggs steak bake in one hand and a looted mobile phone in the other whilst dressed like a Nike logoed Hamas terrorist.

We know what you are, and now the courts are putting you away, we know who you are too. Smile for the camera.  :)

Is it too much to hope for that Frottage has crossed a line in his eagerness to flex his new found status and influence?

By jumping the gun with his (knowingly) false and incendiary talking points it seems like he exploded the pressure cooker too soon and is now trying to back peddle from his association with the well known racist scum who have hijacked the situation.

This isn't America and Frottage isn't Marjorie Taylor Greene. You can't be an agitator on the sidelines AND hold an office of influence and authority. It'd be like Jeremy Corbyn giving a speech to the Sinn Fein convention as Labour leader.

It's looking for Nige like a case of premature insurrection.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:49:59 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:36:39 pm

That's fantastic news. Some light in a horrendously dark week.

Post it in the thread for the girls, Kenny. I'd do it but don't know how to copy your post and put it on there.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:52:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:47:33 pm
Brilliant. There'll be far fewer English dickheads acting like utter bells in European holiday resorts then. I've seen so many shameful things on my travels. Always the English, unfortunately.
I did a season playing in a band, in San Antonio, Ibiza, in 1984 and quickly realized why the Spanish workers there hated mainly young pissed up English tourists.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:53:53 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:49:32 pm
Is it too much to hope for that Frottage has crossed a line in his eagerness to flex his new found status and influence?

By jumping the gun with his (knowingly) false and incendiary talking points it seems like he exploded the pressure cooker too soon and is now trying to back peddle from his association with the well known racist scum who have hijacked the situation.

This isn't America and Frottage isn't Marjorie Taylor Greene. You can't be an agitator on the sidelines AND hold an office of influence and authority. It'd be like Jeremy Corbyn giving a speech to the Sinn Fein convention as Labour leader.

It's looking for Nige like a case of premature insurrection.
Premature insurrection.  :lmao

Well done. I like it.

Yes, hopefully the general consensus deems him to have crossed the line. Trump getting away with it may well have emboldened him, but this is not the USA.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:54:51 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:48:44 pm
Via France and William the Conqueror, my dad did an ancestory test for our family, I'm happy I have some viking blood in there, explains the ginger beard.

I have always preferred the notion of being a citizen of the world, rather than one country.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:55:53 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:48:44 pm
Via France and William the Conqueror, my dad did an ancestory test for our family, I'm happy I have some viking blood in there, explains the ginger beard.

Dupuytren's contracture maybe coming your way then. Linked to the Viking blood.....
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:56:17 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:33:26 pm
It was the "They're getting all our taxes and they get everything" while pointing at a shop-owner who has probably paid plenty of taxes in his time, that did it for me. How the other guy managed to talk to that bald evil fucker for 12 minutes without slamming his bald head against the brick wall, I don't understand. The man has to be a saint.

It's Stephen Nolan. He's a twat  :D
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:58:05 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:52:54 pm
I did a season playing in a band, in San Antonio, Ibiza, in 1984 and quickly realized why the Spanish workers there hated mainly young pissed up English tourists.
Sadly, we are the pariahs of Europe. Absolutely loathed, and I can see why.

We are decent, respectful visitors when we travel. Many other English people are too. But the very large bellend contingent have trashed our reputation in Europe. We actively avoid areas with high concentrations of English tourists now.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:58:13 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:49:59 pm
That's fantastic news. Some light in a horrendously dark week.

Post it in the thread for the girls, Kenny. I'd do it but don't know how to copy your post and put it on there.



It should have gone in there first to be honest, forgot we had separate threads

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:59:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:53:53 pm
Premature insurrection.  :lmao

Well done. I like it.

Yes, hopefully the general consensus deems him to have crossed the line. Trump getting away with it may well have emboldened him, but this is not the USA.

You're welcome mate. ;D

Yeah, whilst it's not something he can likely be done for over parliamentary standards, his position now as an MP brings far more scrutiny and pushback to his words. His constituents for one won't enjoy being associated with it.

The Tories may have brought the country to this point to placate their supporters, but if Frottage is going to try and make political capital out if it then he needs to face the consequences if it unexpectedly explodes all over his face.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:00:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:54:51 pm
I have always preferred the notion of being a citizen of the world, rather than one country.
That's because your mind looks outwards rather than inwards. If more people thought like you do, the world would be a far better place.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:07:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:00:35 pm
That's because your mind looks outwards rather than inwards. If more people thought like you do, the world would be a far better place.

I always try and be positive perhaps more people will start to reconsider after all this craziness.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:07:33 pm
Has Tommy Ten names been arrested yet?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:12:12 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:07:33 pm
Has Tommy Ten names been arrested yet?
"Free Tommeh"
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:14:01 pm
Elon Musk fueling the hatred and division on his platform again today.

I don't see how the situation can improve anytime soon.  There is so much hate being fueled from multiple directions.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:25:47 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:59:16 pm
'Nasty-Lemon'  :lmao

I genuinely hadn`t heard that before, but will use from now on. Mods - we should auto-correct on here for whenever people type his pseudonym or actual name.
Can we not keep the site readable instead? I had to stop halfway through the Twitter thread because I was having to keep a running tally of who was meant to be who.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:29:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:54:51 pm
I have always preferred the notion of being a citizen of the world, rather than one country.
100% it's a pitty more aren't like you.

We are all only here temporarily, time doesn't care, just don't be a c*nt really.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:32:36 pm
Musk had exposed himself as an enemy of the British people. By proclaiming that  UK civil war is inevitable he is showing his hostility to a Labour government he clearly fears will show him more backbone than the Tories. He's also showing his belief that he is untouchable because of who he is and what he does/owns.

The government needs to take some kind of stand against him.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:35:38 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:32:36 pm
Musk had exposed himself as an enemy of the British people. By proclaiming that  UK civil war is inevitable he is showing his hostility to a Labour government he clearly fears will show him more backbone than the Tories. He's also showing his belief that he is untouchable because of who he is and what he does/owns.

The government needs to take some kind of stand against him.

He's at it regularly now, taking on various british political figures to peddle his nonsense. He doesn`t provide or understand context. I am not sure what the government can do about him other than legislate for more regulation of social media ?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:38:15 pm
Elon Musk's estranged daughter absolutely eviscerated Musk here. :D

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:39:17 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:25:47 pm
Can we not keep the site readable instead? I had to stop halfway through the Twitter thread because I was having to keep a running tally of who was meant to be who.

My feelings too and I found it unfunny. Just say their real names!
