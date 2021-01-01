It's too late for Deform to be worried about their image. To the sane majority of the general public, their party is now seen as led by a poisonous agitator of unrest, and his followers seen as toothless extras from the film Deliverance, with a Union Flag draped over their shoulders, with a Greggs steak bake in one hand and a looted mobile phone in the other whilst dressed like a Nike logoed Hamas terrorist.



We know what you are, and now the courts are putting you away, we know who you are too. Smile for the camera.



Is it too much to hope for that Frottage has crossed a line in his eagerness to flex his new found status and influence?By jumping the gun with his (knowingly) false and incendiary talking points it seems like he exploded the pressure cooker too soon and is now trying to back peddle from his association with the well known racist scum who have hijacked the situation.This isn't America and Frottage isn't Marjorie Taylor Greene. You can't be an agitator on the sidelines AND hold an office of influence and authority. It'd be like Jeremy Corbyn giving a speech to the Sinn Fein convention as Labour leader.It's looking for Nige like a case of premature insurrection.