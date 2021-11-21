Watched a video from someone documenting the riots/demonstration in London a few days ago. The guy is an idiot of course but I was interested in hearing why people were there. Nearly every person on the same rant about being there because of the Southport incident, and wanting to save their kids from illegal immigrants. It's baffling how so many of them think the perpetrator was an illegal immigrant and not a British citizen, child of legal immigrants of a (highly-likely) Christian background. All of these riots over false information. Feel sorry for the Police officers in the video having to stand there and take the brunt of the sweaty knuckle-draggers.



Twitter/X needs to be done away with. It has plenty to answer for over the instigation of the riots. Since Elon Musk took over it's become a right-wing platform and he himself is fuelling the fire with the garbage that he shares (including posts by Yaxley-Lennon). I use it for football-related stuff but I'd happily see the whole thing get chucked in the bin.



The worrying thing is that even when these riots and demonstrations fizzle out, I'm not sure society will recovery so quickly. They've normalised shouting racist abuse at strangers, they've destroyed property and assaulted people who are 'non-white'. The EDL may not exist anymore, but the Reform party have re-assembled them. It's not 'saving the children' or 'stopping the boats' (which is a concern the vast majority of the public share), it's racism for the sake of racism.