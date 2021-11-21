« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm
Total failure in policing yet again. Where the fuck are they?

It's the 2 tier policing that made the head Cop do a runner earlier.


Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:19 pm
There must be some about in one of the UK's biggest cities to deal with a major disturbance.

The only way this madness ends is all troublemakers are swiftly dealt with by the law.

I agree but it doesn't look good for them.

They looked on as people started a fire at a hotel.


Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:55:10 pm
I agree but it doesn't look good for them.

They looked on as people started a fire at a hotel.

And stood there and watched buildings go up in smoke on County Road.

More robust policing could have nipped a lot of this shit in the bud.


Offline A Complete Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm
Total failure in policing yet again. Where the fuck are they?

Someone could be killed just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

That mob where at that location for about 3hrs and no police turned up to protect the public. Just bizarre stuff.


Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:28:32 pm
Please share this as far and wide as you can because it's probably the only video of the last week that's made me feel something positive

https://x.com/Ieu61/status/1820386789577699708?t=zmbRf4XFrd5fcFv1KGgm8Q&s=19

Ace that.




Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm
This is a good documentary, aired in April


All 3 parts
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fLIUX0A-5JE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fLIUX0A-5JE</a>

Its weird, me and the family watched that when it originally aired as a lot of its local to us, dad worked in Southall at the time, Blair Peach is still venerated by dads generation and some of my older friends who were around at the time, I grew up regularly drinking in the Hambrough Tavern, but we watched it with a sense of nostalgia and a degree of satisfaction, wed won the war in the end (or so we thought), fucking 4 months later and it feels like were pretty much back to square one.





Offline disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:31:02 pm
Not sure if posted earlier but ...

Richard Kemp CBE
@cllrkemp

What an offer. I have passed on to the Council an email from the Country's largest publishing house to help provide free of charge adults and children's books. Spellow Library will be not just renewed but will be even better than before.
6:36 PM · Aug 5, 2024



Also, £94k raised for the library on the Gofundme  :wellin

Passed 100 grand now, no signs of slowing down. It really will be back and better than before hopefully.











Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:31:02 pm
Not sure if posted earlier but ...

Richard Kemp CBE
@cllrkemp

What an offer. I have passed on to the Council an email from the Country's largest publishing house to help provide free of charge adults and children's books. Spellow Library will be not just renewed but will be even better than before.
6:36 PM · Aug 5, 2024



Also, £94k raised for the library on the Gofundme  :wellin

Great news
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 12:14:42 am »
From the home office



Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 12:21:47 am »


Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 12:29:18 am »
Bad c*nt this one. Reported her to the police last Monday.

https://x.com/PaigeGCMG

Imagine waking up every morning that angry cos ya that much of a sweaty twat

Hope anonymous get hold of her
Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 02:48:51 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:34:57 pm
It might just be a coincidence or I'm overly sensitive, but they also report in a different tone there. I was watching Sky News for a bit and basically one of the first things the reporter in Birmingham mentioned was that there were people from the Muslim community "a lot of them wearing balaclavas" gathering. Don't hear a lot of mentions of the rioters wearing balaclavas despite a lot of them doing so. I just found that weird.

I've also found out how easy it seems to be to get into the wrong kind of "bubble" due to algorithms. I was watching some of the live streams from various places in recent days on Youtube and it seems most of them were from right wing accounts. So, my recommended video feed ended up with loads of other right-wing content. I spend a lot of time on Youtube and have lots of non-political stuff I'm watching, but it only took a few streams to be basically drip-fed more of the same. It's kind of scary how quickly that happens and you can totally see, how there are people getting pulled deeper and deeper into that kind of stuff. It's neat, when it's videos about your interests, but I would argue it's pretty dangerous with political stuff...

I open everything I don't want to get added to my interests/suggested videos in a private window. That works ok on youtube. I find it worse on Instagram, where even stopping scrolling  and looking at something for a few seconds counts as 'interested' and affects  your feed.


Online leroy

  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 03:34:40 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:02:20 pm
Once upon a time you couldnt move in an office in London without bumping into an Australian, Kiwi or South African (this was when the pound was really strong), so I have worked with loads of Australians and they used to say that Australia is an incredibly racist place, old manager who was Australian was always particularly scathing of her country's attitude to race.

On that front we are a very weird people.  Massively multicultural, hugely tolerant and liberal in a lot of senses, but there are serious undercurrents of racism and bouts of xenophobia (usually guided by the media).  However I do think the view that we are "more racist" than other anglophone countries is pretty unfair to be honest.  I think we're all often more critical of our own failings right?  At least anyone with an ounce of self-awareness that is.
Online leroy

  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 03:38:21 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm
AI takes away all the bias.

Wow that is some statement.  Just not true.
Online Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 05:12:20 am »
Watched a video from someone documenting the riots/demonstration in London a few days ago. The guy is an idiot of course but I was interested in hearing why people were there. Nearly every person on the same rant about being there because of the Southport incident, and wanting to save their kids from illegal immigrants. It's baffling how so many of them think the perpetrator was an illegal immigrant and not a British citizen, child of legal immigrants of a (highly-likely) Christian background. All of these riots over false information. Feel sorry for the Police officers in the video having to stand there and take the brunt of the sweaty knuckle-draggers.

Twitter/X needs to be done away with. It has plenty to answer for over the instigation of the riots. Since Elon Musk took over it's become a right-wing platform and he himself is fuelling the fire with the garbage that he shares (including posts by Yaxley-Lennon). I use it for football-related stuff but I'd happily see the whole thing get chucked in the bin.

The worrying thing is that even when these riots and demonstrations fizzle out, I'm not sure society will recovery so quickly. They've normalised shouting racist abuse at strangers, they've destroyed property and assaulted people who are 'non-white'. The EDL may not exist anymore, but the Reform party have re-assembled them. It's not 'saving the children' or 'stopping the boats' (which is a concern the vast majority of the public share), it's racism for the sake of racism.
