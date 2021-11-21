This is a good documentary, aired in April
All 3 parts
https://www.youtube.com/v/fLIUX0A-5JE
Its weird, me and the family watched that when it originally aired as a lot of its local to us, dad worked in Southall at the time, Blair Peach is still venerated by dads generation and some of my older friends who were around at the time, I grew up regularly drinking in the Hambrough Tavern, but we watched it with a sense of nostalgia and a degree of satisfaction, wed won the war in the end (or so we thought), fucking 4 months later and it feels like were pretty much back to square one.