Not from the moment they present themselves.
Under the European convention of human rights - this is absolutely spot on. Of which we are a signatory.
Under the illegal migration act 2023 - the law of the land, this is not correct.
So there is a conflict, which was why the act was so controversial. It is clearly not in compliance with the European convention of human rights.
Im not suggesting I favour the illegal migration act - merely pointing out the factual differences and conflict, and until tested there actually is no definitive answer other than the hierarchy of those courts ruling and an expected outcome.
But the Act allows our media, politicians and police to use the term illegal migration factually and correctly based in UK law.
These are simply facts - not my thoughts.