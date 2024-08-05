It might just be a coincidence or I'm overly sensitive, but they also report in a different tone there. I was watching Sky News for a bit and basically one of the first things the reporter in Birmingham mentioned was that there were people from the Muslim community "a lot of them wearing balaclavas" gathering. Don't hear a lot of mentions of the rioters wearing balaclavas despite a lot of them doing so. I just found that weird.



I've also found out how easy it seems to be to get into the wrong kind of "bubble" due to algorithms. I was watching some of the live streams from various places in recent days on Youtube and it seems most of them were from right wing accounts. So, my recommended video feed ended up with loads of other right-wing content. I spend a lot of time on Youtube and have lots of non-political stuff I'm watching, but it only took a few streams to be basically drip-fed more of the same. It's kind of scary how quickly that happens and you can totally see, how there are people getting pulled deeper and deeper into that kind of stuff. It's neat, when it's videos about your interests, but I would argue it's pretty dangerous with political stuff...