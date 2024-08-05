« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 18066 times)

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 08:20:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:17:21 pm
To each action there is an equal and opposite reaction

I generally don't know what to think right now.

There are communities who are scared - and yet if they defend themselves - and treat anyone who doesn't look like them as a potential enemy - that is what is reported on the TV.

I also suspect that interview on GMB earlier - that would've inflamed the situation even more - imagine Frottage being questioned like that.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 08:21:10 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:41:35 pm
But they are illegals, by very definition.

No human is illegal.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 08:21:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:17:21 pm
To each action there is an equal and opposite reaction

Exactly, don't blame them one bit for mobbing up and being ready.


Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:41:35 pm
But they are illegals, by very definition.

Not from the moment they present themselves.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 08:26:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:21:53 pm
Exactly, don't blame them one bit for mobbing up and being ready.

We did exactly the same thing in our area in 2011.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 08:29:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:21:53 pm
Exactly, don't blame them one bit for mobbing up and being ready.


Not from the moment they present themselves.


The issue with this is it then plays into Tommy Ten Names narrative.

We know it is bullshit but he is a simpleton.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 08:32:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:21:53 pm
Exactly, don't blame them one bit for mobbing up and being ready.


Not from the moment they present themselves.

You see no problem with gangs of men carrying swords and intimidating journalists on TV?

Good grief...
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 08:34:57 pm »
It might just be a coincidence or I'm overly sensitive, but they also report in a different tone there. I was watching Sky News for a bit and basically one of the first things the reporter in Birmingham mentioned was that there were people from the Muslim community "a lot of them wearing balaclavas" gathering. Don't hear a lot of mentions of the rioters wearing balaclavas despite a lot of them doing so. I just found that weird.

I've also found out how easy it seems to be to get into the wrong kind of "bubble" due to algorithms. I was watching some of the live streams from various places in recent days on Youtube and it seems most of them were from right wing accounts. So, my recommended video feed ended up with loads of other right-wing content. I spend a lot of time on Youtube and have lots of non-political stuff I'm watching, but it only took a few streams to be basically drip-fed more of the same. It's kind of scary how quickly that happens and you can totally see, how there are people getting pulled deeper and deeper into that kind of stuff. It's neat, when it's videos about your interests, but I would argue it's pretty dangerous with political stuff...
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 08:36:49 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:32:51 pm
You see no problem with gangs of men carrying swords and intimidating journalists on TV?

Good grief...

They feel threatened. It's all grim.

Meanwhile in Plymouth - good to see a massive show of strength against the Fash. More of that please.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:37 pm by Commie Bobbie »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 08:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:29:05 pm
The issue with this is it then plays into Tommy Ten Names narrative.

We know it is bullshit but he is a simpleton.

Yeah but fuck him & anybody buying what he's peddling, they keep it up and they might not like what happens.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 08:39:34 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:32:51 pm
You see no problem with gangs of men carrying swords and intimidating journalists on TV?

Good grief...


I stand by what I posted.

Said nothing about scary men carrying swords, whilst eating babies.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 08:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:36:49 pm
They feel threatened. It's all grim.

Meanwhile in Plymouth - good to see a massive show of strength against the Fash. More of that please.

They did the same in Leeds, anyone hear of anything in that area going off ?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 08:41:00 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 08:41:04 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:32:51 pm
You see no problem with gangs of men carrying swords and intimidating journalists on TV?

Good grief...

Thats not quite how you put it in your original comment was it?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 08:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:59:35 pm
In 1919 the Liverpool Chinese community was also a victim to race riots (as was the black community)

Indeed. But apparently they don't have to worry about being told to go back where they came from anymore. These thugs have double standards.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 08:45:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:39:34 pm

I stand by what I posted.

Said nothing about scary men carrying swords, whilst eating babies.

No problem
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 08:53:46 pm »
Videos of the mob now attacking people in cars and a pub in Birmingham. Horrible scenes.

No police in sight for some reason??
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 09:02:08 pm »
Probably one the grimmest things ive  seen since the riots started

https://x.com/stuzi_pants/status/1820544219909386559
« Last Edit: Today at 09:04:58 pm by Sir Capon of Debaser »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 09:03:39 pm »
Family I know who own a shop on priory rd said that theyve been told that theyre coming for breck rd and priory . They dont know when, said they got told by locals theyd seen it on TikTok etc
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 09:06:58 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:53:46 pm
Videos of the mob now attacking people in cars and a pub in Birmingham. Horrible scenes.

No police in sight for some reason??

The Police have been underfunded for years.

Another part of problem.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 09:07:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:21:53 pm


Not from the moment they present themselves.

Under the European convention of human rights - this is absolutely spot on. Of which we are a signatory.

Under the illegal migration act 2023 - the law of the land, this is not correct.

So there is a conflict, which was why the act was so controversial. It is clearly not in compliance with the European convention of human rights.

Im not suggesting I favour the illegal migration act - merely pointing out the factual differences and conflict, and until tested there actually is no definitive answer other than the hierarchy of those courts ruling and an expected outcome.

But the Act allows our media, politicians and police to use the term illegal migration factually and correctly based in UK law.

These are simply facts - not my thoughts.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 09:12:30 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 08:34:57 pm
It might just be a coincidence or I'm overly sensitive, but they also report in a different tone there. I was watching Sky News for a bit and basically one of the first things the reporter in Birmingham mentioned was that there were people from the Muslim community "a lot of them wearing balaclavas" gathering. Don't hear a lot of mentions of the rioters wearing balaclavas despite a lot of them doing so. I just found that weird.

I've also found out how easy it seems to be to get into the wrong kind of "bubble" due to algorithms. I was watching some of the live streams from various places in recent days on Youtube and it seems most of them were from right wing accounts. So, my recommended video feed ended up with loads of other right-wing content. I spend a lot of time on Youtube and have lots of non-political stuff I'm watching, but it only took a few streams to be basically drip-fed more of the same. It's kind of scary how quickly that happens and you can totally see, how there are people getting pulled deeper and deeper into that kind of stuff. It's neat, when it's videos about your interests, but I would argue it's pretty dangerous with political stuff...

The Social Dilemma documentary on Netflix goes into this and shows how the algorithm can radicalise
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 09:15:59 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:07:58 pm

These are simply facts - not my thoughts.


You are either trying to lie or you have come to your senses
Hopefully the later

Quote from: A-Bomb link=topic=356271.msg19559190#msg19559190 date=1722870877t - progress needs to be made on[b
illegal immigration[/b]
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 09:16:03 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:53:46 pm
Videos of the mob now attacking people in cars and a pub in Birmingham. Horrible scenes.

No police in sight for some reason??

Poke a bear for long enough and eventually it'll maul you
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 09:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 09:02:08 pm
Probably one the grimmest things ive  seen since the riots started

https://x.com/stuzi_pants/status/1820544219909386559
Vile scumbags.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 09:18:47 pm »
Awful scenes in Plymouth right wing thugs attacking police
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 09:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:46:30 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820497067158184117






IMG-2071" border="0


Taking back his country...one Gingerbread man at a time.   ::)

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 09:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:16:03 pm
Poke a bear for long enough and eventually it'll maul you

They are scumbags no excuse for attacking innocent people in cars and pubs.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 09:22:56 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:19:54 pm
They are scumbags no excuse for attacking innocent people in cars and pubs.

Yeah its wrong and will empower the right wing scum.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:16:03 pm
Poke a bear for long enough and eventually it'll maul you

Except they're not "mauling" the people who "poked the bear", are they?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 09:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:22:56 pm
Yeah its wrong and will empower the right wing scum.

Protest peacefully by all means. They are playing right into the EDL's hands by acting in a similar fashion to them.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 09:26:56 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:24:27 pm
Protest peacefully by all means. They are playing right into the EDL's hands by acting in a similar fashion to them.

Yep.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 09:31:02 pm »
Not sure if posted earlier but ...

Richard Kemp CBE
@cllrkemp

What an offer. I have passed on to the Council an email from the Country's largest publishing house to help provide free of charge adults and children's books. Spellow Library will be not just renewed but will be even better than before.
6:36 PM · Aug 5, 2024



Also, £94k raised for the library on the Gofundme  :wellin
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 09:32:52 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:24:27 pm
Protest peacefully by all means. They are playing right into the EDL's hands by acting in a similar fashion to them.

This is a good documentary, aired in April


All 3 parts
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fLIUX0A-5JE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fLIUX0A-5JE</a>
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 09:33:06 pm »
Jess Philips saying that info had been going round Birmingham all day  that the far right were going to descend on that location


https://x.com/jessphillips/status/1820501542157639770
These people came to this location because it has been spread that racists were coming to attack them. This misinformation was spread entirely to create this content. Don't spread it MR Tice!


Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 09:33:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:31:02 pm
Not sure if posted earlier but ...

Richard Kemp CBE
@cllrkemp

What an offer. I have passed on to the Council an email from the Country's largest publishing house to help provide free of charge adults and children's books. Spellow Library will be not just renewed but will be even better than before.
6:36 PM · Aug 5, 2024



Also, £94k raised for the library on the Gofundme  :wellin
Fantastic that.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 09:41:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:31:02 pm
Not sure if posted earlier but ...

Richard Kemp CBE
@cllrkemp

What an offer. I have passed on to the Council an email from the Country's largest publishing house to help provide free of charge adults and children's books. Spellow Library will be not just renewed but will be even better than before.
6:36 PM · Aug 5, 2024



Also, £94k raised for the library on the Gofundme  :wellin
haha great stuff.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:16:03 pm
Poke a bear for long enough and eventually it'll maul you

They can share a cell with the EDL c*nts.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 09:49:55 pm »
Total failure in policing yet again. Where the fuck are they?

Someone could be killed just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1719 on: Today at 09:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:49:55 pm
Total failure in policing yet again. Where the fuck are they?

I don't think there are enough of them.

It is only going to get worse too.
