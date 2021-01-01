Does anyone have any good, non-slanted articles about immigration to the UK over the last 10 or so years? I'm just realising how clueless I actually am on the topic. I'm interested to get an idea of what were the numbers year over year? Coming from where? How many are just illegals sneaking in and staying under the radar vs. how many are seeking asylum? What does the govt do for them in terms of housing and welfare? Also saw some posts about the Tories tacitly allowing it to help GDP to grow from cheap labour, interested to know more about that



I don't really follow this stuff from the States and it's hard to piece out what is real from the Daily Mail hyperbole. Before Brexit I was gleaning that the problem was eastern euros, crammed into bedsits taking all the cleaning and building trade jobs. Then after Brexit I started seeing more stuff about the 'small boats' and 'channel migrants' but I have no idea where these people are actually coming from. Also started hearing bits about loads of Albanians coming over and taking over the drug trade, and filling town with empty 'turkish' barber shops. I may be way off on this but had the sense that most Indian and Pakistanis had been here for generations and were not a factor in the small boats talk, but they seem to be catching the bulk of the heat now



Looks like the Economist has some interesting articles, might sign up for a free trial but if anyone's got anything informative can you share?