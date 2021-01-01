« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 14063 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,235
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 11:51:51 am »
And we have another scumbag in the dock.

Step forward Adam Wharton of Walton. Caught robbing from the Spellow Library as he and his mates looted it. Sixteen previous convictions to his name too.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/burglar-who-targeted-spellow-library-29678657
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 11:53:31 am »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,244
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 11:53:32 am »
They are getting them through the court system quick enough. Hopefully this will carry on
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Believer
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 11:55:27 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:51:51 am
And we have another scumbag in the dock.

Step forward Adam Wharton of Walton. Caught robbing from the Spellow Library as he and his mates looted it. Sixteen previous convictions to his name too.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/burglar-who-targeted-spellow-library-29678657

And giving a kicking before appearing in court. Instinct tells me that is wrong......but then fuck it. Serves him right.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 11:58:18 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:53:32 am
They are getting them through the court system quick enough. Hopefully this will carry on

Yep Starmer opened the courts 24 hours a day, lets hope the racist scum get proper impacts to their lives now.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,592
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 11:59:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:51:51 am
And we have another scumbag in the dock.

Step forward Adam Wharton of Walton. Caught robbing from the Spellow Library as he and his mates looted it. Sixteen previous convictions to his name too.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/burglar-who-targeted-spellow-library-29678657

We wont be signing him anytime soon then.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,235
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:59:15 am
We wont be signing him anytime soon then.
He's injured anyway, after getting a kicking in the cells.  ;D

I wonder if Palace knew he was up here looting?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,255
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:45:42 am
The moose and her boyfriend who beat up the female on County Road have been arrested.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/racially-aggravated-assault-arrests-made-29678595

Well done to those who exposed them and to Merseyside police.

Yep, good. That video was shocking.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,330
  • Seis Veces
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 12:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:59:15 am
We wont be signing him anytime soon then.

 :lmao :lmao

Hopefully a lot more arrests and convictions follow. Glad to hear that disgusting arl bitch from the County Road video was nicked.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,855
  • Natural Police
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:51:51 am
And we have another scumbag in the dock.

Step forward Adam Wharton of Walton. Caught robbing from the Spellow Library as he and his mates looted it. Sixteen previous convictions to his name too.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/burglar-who-targeted-spellow-library-29678657

Just reading this

The idiot has a Muslim lawyer  ;D

couldnt make it up
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,292
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:45:42 am
The moose and her boyfriend who beat up the female on County Road have been arrested.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/racially-aggravated-assault-arrests-made-29678595

Well done to those who exposed them and to Merseyside police.

Karen Moose?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,166
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:33:18 pm »
You hope they make examples of them by giving them prison time.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 12:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:33:18 pm
You hope they make examples of them by giving them prison time.


Yeah. Give early release to low-risk prisoners with less than a year to serve, free up some space.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,901
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 12:35:28 pm »
They need to issue a warrant for Yaxley-Lennon for inciting violence.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,244
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 12:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:33:18 pm
You hope they make examples of them by giving them prison time.



I think it's going to be hard with prison space right now.

Someone on twitter said we should get the Bibby-Stockholm barge back and dump them on there
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,166
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:35:28 pm
They need to issue a warrant for Yaxley-Lennon for inciting violence.

He is high on some cheap cocaine spouting absolutely shit.

Make an example of this c*nt.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,632
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 12:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:34:42 pm

Yeah. Give early release to low-risk prisoners with less than a year to serve, free up some space.

Swap for the Oil protestors.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 