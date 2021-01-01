And we have another scumbag in the dock.Step forward Adam Wharton of Walton. Caught robbing from the Spellow Library as he and his mates looted it. Sixteen previous convictions to his name too. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/burglar-who-targeted-spellow-library-29678657
They are getting them through the court system quick enough. Hopefully this will carry on
Crosby Nick never fails.
We wont be signing him anytime soon then.
The moose and her boyfriend who beat up the female on County Road have been arrested.https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/racially-aggravated-assault-arrests-made-29678595Well done to those who exposed them and to Merseyside police.
You hope they make examples of them by giving them prison time.
They need to issue a warrant for Yaxley-Lennon for inciting violence.
Yeah. Give early release to low-risk prisoners with less than a year to serve, free up some space.
