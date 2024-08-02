« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 13523 times)

Online Draex

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 08:00:14 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:08:52 am
The Tories used the boats as a distraction while they let 2 million people in through the front door to prop up GDP growth figures, as you mentioned.

But society overall is getting poorer, and people are feeling it.

There are no council houses left, youth centers have all closed, teaching is poor, parenting is inadequate, police numbers per capita are low, prisons are full, and the whole justice system is failing (letting people out early, yet they are not coming out as better individuals and often end up on the streets). Manufacturing is down, wages are low, and everything costs a fortune.

The Labour approach of steadying the ship and tinkering around the edges wont fix these problems in the next 5 years; they need a radical plan. Otherwise, people will turn against both Labour and the Tories and vote for someone radical who offers simple answers to a complex situation.

Starmer, the Labour government, and the media blaming it on the far right without addressing the fundamental reasons behind these issues, and why Reform got so many votes in the last election, will make us seriously regret it.

The fact that a left-wing city like Liverpool saw many second-place finishes for Reform should show that this is not a far-right movement. People are looking around and seeing things deteriorate. They are crying out for change but are being ignored.

If you really think the likes of Reform even want to fix the current problems left by 14 years of the Torys you have no clue sorry.

They are a right wing racist party, spewing hatred and disinformation to the uneducated masses.

This has been allowed to build by the complete lack of media control, the likes of the Mail, Telegraph etc. pumping out articles lying about immigration for years along with social media allowing hate speech to go unchecked.

Labour are blaming the far right because thats whose fucking fueling this violence.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 08:02:16 am »
Stephen must have had a heavy night. He tweeted messages of support and uploaded the wrong one:

https://x.com/HUncaring/status/1820350337351332350

I wonder what deposit the person is retuning.
Offline TSC

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 08:17:32 am »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 11:24:59 pm
Agree with that, but it's defo more than half the country who want less immigration.

Wheres the evidence supporting this assertion?  Maybe I missed some sort of a poll on that.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 08:25:44 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:08:52 am
The Tories used the boats as a distraction while they let 2 million people in through the front door to prop up GDP growth figures, as you mentioned.

But society overall is getting poorer, and people are feeling it.

There are no council houses left, youth centers have all closed, teaching is poor, parenting is inadequate, police numbers per capita are low, prisons are full, and the whole justice system is failing (letting people out early, yet they are not coming out as better individuals and often end up on the streets). Manufacturing is down, wages are low, and everything costs a fortune.

The Labour approach of steadying the ship and tinkering around the edges wont fix these problems in the next 5 years; they need a radical plan. Otherwise, people will turn against both Labour and the Tories and vote for someone radical who offers simple answers to a complex situation.

Starmer, the Labour government, and the media blaming it on the far right without addressing the fundamental reasons behind these issues, and why Reform got so many votes in the last election, will make us seriously regret it.

The fact that a left-wing city like Liverpool saw many second-place finishes for Reform should show that this is not a far-right movement. People are looking around and seeing things deteriorate. They are crying out for change but are being ignored.
What shouldn't be ignored is that Reform's plans are destined to fail. The rhetoric is not just against illegal immigration because some legal migrants have been attacked for looking "foreign".

People need to be educated on these things because any problem you're talking about will be a lot worse without "front door" immigrants .

How many work in the NHS? It would literally collapse if immigrants are pissed off and leave. It's already on its knees as things stand.

How would the NHS and other public services be funded anyway if there's an even greater labour shortage due to an ageing population? Wouldn't that lead to more poverty?

Most of the "front door immigrants" work in key sectors that keep the economy ticking (e.g agriculture)? So you don't think it would lead to more poverty if they left?

Immigrants fund the subsidized rates paid by locals in universities. If the government isn't careful, these universities will go under as well.

I think people need to be educated and that Reform should come up with a plan that's grounded in reality rather than spewing hate. If anyone thinks immigrants (I'm using the general term like the far right do) are this country's problem then they are deluded and they dont know that things would get much worse without them.

The question that should be asked is, if immigrants are the problem, what's the solution?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 08:26:37 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:02:16 am
Stephen must have had a heavy night. He tweeted messages of support and uploaded the wrong one:

https://x.com/HUncaring/status/1820350337351332350

I wonder what deposit the person is retuning.

Would have been good had they accidentally leaked the account number. Could have got a load of people to spam it with 1p deposits with the reference 'You're A C*nt".
Offline Nick110581

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 08:27:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:26:37 am
Would have been good had they accidentally leaked the account number. Could have got a load of people to spam it with 1p deposits with the reference 'You're A C*nt".

I wonder what deposit she is returning though.

The guy must do a lot of cocaine judging by his anger issues.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
As we saw in the US, when Trump demanded Republicans kill the immigration bill because he didn't want to give Biden a win - illegal immigration is not an issue the right want to resolve. They want to hold it over the people as the new boogeyman to replace the EU. It was part of the Brexit campaign, but is now front and centre.

And let's not mince words here. Ordinary people are being beaten up because they're not white.  It has nothing to do with where they're from.

I saw two fellas the other day, clearly ME in origin, talking together in their native language - but with a scouse accent. Cleary born and bred here, but likely raised in in immigrant family where they learned their own culture and bilingual as a result. Makes no difference to me.

Liverpool was multicultural 300 years before anybody thought of the bloody word. And we made people feel welcome, regardless of where they were from. It was one of our greatest strengths. "We don't care what your name is, boy - we'll never turn you away", to quote the song.

What we're seeing here is the result of years, maybe even decades of gradual erosion within communities and society. The right functions by giving people someone to blame for people feeling lost, isolated or forgotten. But if we need someone to blame, we need look only at the right itself. These idiots are angry at the wrong people, but they're not ready to hear that.

the rest are just opportunistic scallies looking to rob a Greggs.
Offline End Product

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 09:02:50 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:25:44 am
What shouldn't be ignored is that Reform's plans are destined to fail. The rhetoric is not just against illegal immigration because some legal migrants have been attacked for looking "foreign".

People need to be educated on these things because any problem you're talking about will be a lot worse without "front door" immigrants .

How many work in the NHS? It would literally collapse if immigrants are pissed off and leave. It's already on its knees as things stand.

How would the NHS and other public services be funded anyway if there's an even greater labour shortage due to an ageing population? Wouldn't that lead to more poverty?

Most of the "front door immigrants" work in key sectors that keep the economy ticking (e.g agriculture)? So you don't think it would lead to more poverty if they left?

Immigrants fund the subsidized rates paid by locals in universities. If the government isn't careful, these universities will go under as well.

I think people need to be educated and that Reform should come up with a plan that's grounded in reality rather than spewing hate. If anyone thinks immigrants (I'm using the general term like the far right do) are this country's problem then they are deluded and they dont know that things would get much worse without them.

Reform are not interested in the NHS or living standards for a working class on its knees and a middle class being eaten away at, they represent the interests of the wealthy a wealth that people have no visibility for as who knows people with net worths over 5 million ?

Reform redirect that blame away from the established reason for economic decline which is  increased wealth inequality and blame it on immigration. This is extremely effective, unless labour can solve rapidly accelerating wealth inequality and asset price inflation the 2030s will be far far worse.

Tax. the. wealthy.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 09:05:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:00:14 am
If you really think the likes of Reform even want to fix the current problems left by 14 years of the Torys you have no clue sorry.

They are a right wing racist party, spewing hatred and disinformation to the uneducated masses.

This has been allowed to build by the complete lack of media control, the likes of the Mail, Telegraph etc. pumping out articles lying about immigration for years along with social media allowing hate speech to go unchecked.

Labour are blaming the far right because thats whose fucking fueling this violence.

Not to mention, Reforms policies will increase already existing inequalities, driving poorer living standards.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 09:07:08 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:43:43 am
As we saw in the US, when Trump demanded Republicans kill the immigration bill because he didn't want to give Biden a win - illegal immigration is not an issue the right want to resolve. They want to hold it over the people as the new boogeyman to replace the EU. It was part of the Brexit campaign, but is now front and centre.



Indeed.  They want to use it as a weapon, instead.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 09:07:36 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
Named and shamed.  The below woman Corrinne Meredith beat up and assaulted a South Asian lady today in #Liverpool and has been reported to
@MerseyPolice

https://x.com/Vixen9992/status/1820178337077072292

Fucking get in.

Shell get herself up the spout before the sentencing date and, with a Doctors note saying she suffers from Fat Slag Syndrome, get community service.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 09:12:37 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:08:52 am
The Tories used the boats as a distraction while they let 2 million people in through the front door to prop up GDP growth figures, as you mentioned.

But society overall is getting poorer, and people are feeling it.

There are no council houses left, youth centers have all closed, teaching is poor, parenting is inadequate, police numbers per capita are low, prisons are full, and the whole justice system is failing (letting people out early, yet they are not coming out as better individuals and often end up on the streets). Manufacturing is down, wages are low, and everything costs a fortune.

The Labour approach of steadying the ship and tinkering around the edges wont fix these problems in the next 5 years; they need a radical plan. Otherwise, people will turn against both Labour and the Tories and vote for someone radical who offers simple answers to a complex situation.

Starmer, the Labour government, and the media blaming it on the far right without addressing the fundamental reasons behind these issues, and why Reform got so many votes in the last election, will make us seriously regret it.

The fact that a left-wing city like Liverpool saw many second-place finishes for Reform should show that this is not a far-right movement. People are looking around and seeing things deteriorate. They are crying out for change but are being ignored.



Reform is a clear far-right movement.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 09:22:22 am »
The deaths of Yaxley, Frottage, Hopkins and Fox will be celebrated with a massive party by me, all invited.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 09:37:00 am »
I wonder if Braverman is having twinge of conscience, or maybe even a pang of fear? She's as responsible for the moral arming of these racists as the names mentioned above.
Online west_london_red

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 09:41:44 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:37:00 am
I wonder if Braverman is having twinge of conscience, or maybe even a pang of fear? She's as responsible for the moral arming of these racists as the names mentioned above.

I very much doubt she has a conscience.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 09:42:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:37:00 am
I wonder if Braverman is having twinge of conscience, or maybe even a pang of fear? She's as responsible for the moral arming of these racists as the names mentioned above.

Patel as well
Online koptommy93

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 09:42:13 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:37:00 am
I wonder if Braverman is having twinge of conscience, or maybe even a pang of fear? She's as responsible for the moral arming of these racists as the names mentioned above.
Doubt it.
Offline TSC

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 09:56:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:37:00 am
I wonder if Braverman is having twinge of conscience, or maybe even a pang of fear? She's as responsible for the moral arming of these racists as the names mentioned above.

Doubt it as I think she struggled to secure sufficient support for a leadership challenge because her views/rhetoric were too extreme for her colleagues on the right of the tory party.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 09:59:59 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/aug/05/england-rioters-can-expect-knock-on-door-from-police-says-yvette-cooper

England rioters can expect knock on door from police, says Yvette Cooper

Home secretary says extra prosecutors on standby to pursue thugs, including those behind armchair online incitement

The home secretary, Yvette Cooper, has pledged that rioters who caused chaos across England this weekend will face a reckoning, saying thugs will be getting a knock on the door from police.

Cooper said all those involved would pay the price for their crimes across a full range offences from looting, arson, disorder and violence to incitement on social media.

She told Sky News: So we should be clear, there will be people who were thinking they were going on their summer holidays this week, and instead they will face a knock on the door from the police.

On the BBC Today programme, Cooper said: We have seen truly appalling criminal violence and thuggery in some of our cities and towns  it is a total disgrace. These people do not speak for Britain.

Police would pursue the full range of prosecutions and penalties including prison sentences, long-term tagging and travel bans, she said, adding:Keir Starmer has made clear he is prepared to take whatever action is needed to keep streets safe.

Noting that most of the disorder took place this weekend, she said hundreds of arrests had already been made, with additional prosecutors in place, and courts on standby to ensure swift justice, similar to after the 2011 riots.

At an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday, ministers would be making sure the criminal justice system is ready to deal with this, she added.

Cooper said there had been a strong policing response so far, with significant additional numbers of public order trained police still available to be deployed if needed, though she acknowledged it had been a complex issue due to the changing patterns of disorder and threat in different locations.

Social media put the situation on rocket boosters, she said, adding that there was evidence of crimes committed on social media, in particular encouraging and promoting violence, which police would pursue. If its a crime offline, its a crime online, she said. We cant just have the armchair thuggery of people being able to incite and organise violence and not face the consequences.

She said social media companies had a responsibility to tackle the shocking misinformation and deliberate organisation of violence. There were clear requirements for them to remove criminal material and a responsibility to remove misinformation, but sometimes they take too long, she said.

The shadow home secretary, James Cleverly, told BBC News that he had visited tech companies in New York and San Francisco to clarify the previous UK governments expectations in relation to preventing disinformation. There is action thats being taken, but more needs to be done, he said.

He also said the government should have been quicker and taken key decisions faster in its response to riots taking place across England, including calling off Starmers holiday sooner and scheduling todays Cobra meeting much earlier.

He told Sky News: These are the actions of people who are clearly responding to disinformation online, but are obviously motivated by racism.

Weve seen people with swastika tattoos and giving the Nazi salute, attacking people that have had no link at all with the terrible instance that we saw in Southport last week.



________________________________________

This is the first real test for Labour to show they are 'tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime' - it's fair to say that the Tories deliberately defunded and wrecked the entire justice system from the bottom up for their and their mates personal gain.


Labour dealing well with this is a first step to turn that around.

Hope they get all the internet gobshites - though seems an impossible task. Twitter is a cesspit and most of them are either Russian/Bots or Russian Bots.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 10:11:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:37:00 am
I wonder if Braverman is having twinge of conscience, or maybe even a pang of fear? She's as responsible for the moral arming of these racists as the names mentioned above.

Here's Badenoch's take:

Quote
She says that immigration does need to be much lower  I cant put my finger in the air and give you a figure, but it clearly needs to come down given that its feeding into the housing crisis, education, welfare, prison places and law and order.

Badenoch says she refused to sign a free trade agreement with India, when Delhi was trying to negotiate more UK visas in return for access to its vast billion-strong market, because she didnt like the extent of the proposed migration.

She reports how business leaders and the NHS constantly push for more immigration. My view is that we need to train up our own workforce  but sometimes business and health voices have prevailed because thats a short-term fix, she says.

Badenoch helped to launch and then backed the 2021 Sewell report  authored by Lord Tony Sewell, a Londoner of Jamaican heritage, which concluded that the UK wasnt institutionally racist. Yet she calls for honesty when it comes to recent racially-aggravated violence in Southport, Hartlepool and elsewhere.

You look at all the tension that weve been seeing in the country over the last few days in Southport and Hartlepool, everybodys quiet, Badenoch says. They dont want to upset the cultural establishment that wants to pretend that nothing is going on.

They should be saying that we need a clearer strategy on integration, which we dont have at the moment. Instead, we just pretend that everything is fine and its a few bad apples, which is sometimes the case. But if you want to have a successful multi-racial country, you need to make an effort to do that. You cant just pretend that there are no tensions.

And weve been seeing this not just between ethnic minorities and white British people, but its even between ethnic minorities. This is not normal.

The Sewell Commission, says Badenoch, wasnt written by the race relations industry, but instead came up with good policies to make sure we continue to be a well-integrated society. We similarly issued clear trans guidance for schools  but all that work is now being unpicked by Labour and thats bad for the country.

Badenoch says she is constantly attacked by the Left because she is the Tory leadership candidate that Labours top brass fear most  an observation recently shared, somewhat mischievously, by Blair-era Labour strategist Peter Mandelson.


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/08/02/kemi-badenoch-interview-integration-tory-leadership/
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 10:13:38 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:56:33 am
Doubt it as I think she struggled to secure sufficient support for a leadership challenge because her views/rhetoric were too extreme for her colleagues on the right of the tory party.

Not sure about that.  I think it was more that she was already slagging off the party, during the election campaign.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 10:17:14 am »
It's good to see the rioters picked up fast, but the jails are already almost full. Where the hell are we supposed to put them once they're sentenced?

Not one of these shithouses should be walking out of a court with nowt more than a fine and a suspended sentence or community service.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 10:23:21 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:17:14 am
It's good to see the rioters picked up fast, but the jails are already almost full. Where the hell are we supposed to put them once they're sentenced?

Not one of these shithouses should be walking out of a court with nowt more than a fine and a suspended sentence or community service.

There's a barge going spare down on the south coast...
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 10:25:29 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:56:33 am
Doubt it as I think she struggled to secure sufficient support for a leadership challenge because her views/rhetoric were too extreme for her colleagues on the right of the tory party.

True. But now it must be dawning that she can never be extreme enough to be a major player in Reform UK either. She was too busy stoking racial animosities and enjoying her time in the limelight to appreciate that the fire would eventually get beyond her control. These racists have no use for a brown face.
Online Hazell

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 10:42:46 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Went out with the wife and kids yesterday to do a bit of shopping. Literally 5 minutes of being there some fat skinhead looks at me and my wife and says to his partner look theyre everywhere so I asked him what hed just said and the dickhead didnt repeat himself. Spent the rest of time on edge though constantly looking over my shoulder and making sure no one stood too close to the wife and kids. Not a good headspace to be in. Might have to avoid going out anywhere for a while.


Horrible mate, hope you and your family keep safe.
Online west_london_red

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 10:43:13 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:11:49 am
Here's Badenoch's take:


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/08/02/kemi-badenoch-interview-integration-tory-leadership/

As I have said before the issue with the integration argument is that most of the riots were in places where theres hardly any immigrants to integrate.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 10:54:09 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:11:49 am
Here's Badenoch's take:


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/08/02/kemi-badenoch-interview-integration-tory-leadership/
Companies and the NHS are pushing for more immigration for a reason.

How the "we need to train our own workforce" rhetoric falls flat on its face is that with fewer immigrants, universities will either go bust of lobby for a hike in tuition fees which will make education even more expensive and inaccessible to some people. The government has already said that they won't bail out failing universities.

If higher education becomes more expensive, how many people will go through the long and expensive training to take up some of these roles? It would worsen the labour shortage and further increase the dependency on migrants.

It's not as easy as some are making it look. Companies are still lobbying for a relaxation of the rules because the labour force has shrunk due to the effect of an ageing population.

Immigrants are "foreign-looking" people to the far right regardless of whether they were born here. It
just shows the level of ignorance and they are pushing for something that would have a catastrophic impact on the country as whole.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 10:57:42 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:17:14 am
It's good to see the rioters picked up fast, but the jails are already almost full. Where the hell are we supposed to put them once they're sentenced?

Not one of these shithouses should be walking out of a court with nowt more than a fine and a suspended sentence or community service.

I'd like to see them all booked onto Elbonian airways.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 10:59:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:54:09 am
Companies and the NHS are pushing for more immigration for a reason.

How the "we need to train our own workforce" rhetoric falls flat on its face is that with fewer immigrants, universities will either go bust of lobby for a hike in tuition fees which will make education even more expensive and inaccessible to some people. The government has already said that they won't bail out failing universities.

If higher education becomes more expensive, how many people will go through the long and expensive training to take up some of these roles? It would worsen the labour shortage and further increase the dependency on migrants.

It's not as easy as some are making it look. Companies are still lobbying for a relaxation of the rules because the labour force has shrunk due to the effect of an ageing population.

Immigrants are "foreign-looking" people to the far right regardless of whether they were born here. It
just shows the level of ignorance and they are pushing for something that would have a catastrophic impact on the country as whole.

The Labour force has massively declined due to Brexit.

It's about politicians start banging the Brexit drum at every turn. If the UK populice can't learn from that then binning human rights, pulling the drawbridge up and the far-right moving in are the next steps.

I think that'll already happen to be honest. the people in the UK are so dim it's unreal.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 11:02:55 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:43:13 am
As I have said before the issue with the integration argument is that most of the riots were in places where theres hardly any immigrants to integrate.

I know.  I remember watching all the vox pops, during the Brexit campaign - citing immigration.  There were hardly any immigrants, where they lived.

Deprivation and inequality, is the real issue.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 11:03:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:59:30 am
The Labour force has massively declined due to Brexit.

It's about politicians start banging the Brexit drum at every turn. If the UK populice can't learn from that then binning human rights, pulling the drawbridge up and the far-right moving in are the next steps.

I think that'll already happen to be honest. the people in the UK are so dim it's unreal.
It indicates that the UK needs migrant workers and students. There are just not enough people in the labour force (due to the ageing population) to meet its economic and social needs. Brexit was a huge blow but some still can't see it but if the non-EU migrants leave, it'd be a coup de grâce.
