The Tories were profoundly dishonest about immigration. Always talked about reducing it, while increasing it to record levels, ultimately because they needed the migrant workers coming in for any hope of economic growth, to keep the NHS and social care going (or the money from international students etc). Problem was their rhetoric didn't match their actual policies.
I don't think in general the legal migration numbers are the main problem in terms of the mood music in the country and that's ultimtately set by government policy - they determine how many visas are granted. It's the moral panic over the boats and then these, mostly young men, seeking asylum and being dispersed in accommodation centres around the country . Rwanda was always just a gimmick but 'smash the gangs' is hardly going to solve this problem for Starmer, as we've seen from the never ending 'war on drugs' there will always be someone else to take the place of anyone prosecuted. The debate has got increasingly toxic since the boats have been regularly coming in and the accommodation centres and hotels have been used to house these seeking asylum while the Tories delayed and obfuscated processing their cases. Labour have had to come in and deal with the fall out.
The Tories used the boats as a distraction while they let 2 million people in through the front door to prop up GDP growth figures, as you mentioned.
But society overall is getting poorer, and people are feeling it.
There are no council houses left, youth centers have all closed, teaching is poor, parenting is inadequate, police numbers per capita are low, prisons are full, and the whole justice system is failing (letting people out early, yet they are not coming out as better individuals and often end up on the streets). Manufacturing is down, wages are low, and everything costs a fortune.
The Labour approach of steadying the ship and tinkering around the edges wont fix these problems in the next 5 years; they need a radical plan. Otherwise, people will turn against both Labour and the Tories and vote for someone radical who offers simple answers to a complex situation.
Starmer, the Labour government, and the media blaming it on the far right without addressing the fundamental reasons behind these issues, and why Reform got so many votes in the last election, will make us seriously regret it.
The fact that a left-wing city like Liverpool saw many second-place finishes for Reform should show that this is not a far-right movement. People are looking around and seeing things deteriorate. They are crying out for change but are being ignored.