Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 12349 times)

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 10:48:59 pm »
A girl I know from Sunderland posted an IG story from Middlesbrough earlier today. The c*nts smashed up - and wrote off - the car that belonged to her now deceased mum. I wish I could post it here but its not my place, so Ill describe it as best I can.

This girl was brave enough to walk along in the middle of all that with her fella, and the videos shes posted show easily 100+ blokes sauntering down a street full of terraced houses and destroying peoples cars and putting their windows through. It then cuts to a video of them outside what looks like a police station, again a large number of them, pelting a bizzie van with bricks. At one point thick smoke is rising up towards the horizon, and a police car is pulled up at the side of the road, watching it all unfold. At another point theres a video of a kid who looks about 11, walking along the road dressed head to toe in army gear and blaring out God Save the King from some speakers.

She ended her story by saying she was one of only a handful of counter-protestors (I dont like that phrase, these arent protests), they were vastly outnumbered and she reckoned there were about 1000 fash across town.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 10:51:41 pm »
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm »
Starmer should announce tomorrow that the remaining people on the Bibi Stockholm, were being moved to more suitable accommodation.

And that it should be back to full capacity by Thursday, depending how fast the Courts can remand the scum off our streets.
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm »
Named and shamed.  The below woman Corrinne Meredith beat up and assaulted a South Asian lady today in #Liverpool and has been reported to
@MerseyPolice

https://x.com/Vixen9992/status/1820178337077072292

Fucking get in.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
Named and shamed.  The below woman Corrinne Meredith beat up and assaulted a South Asian lady today in #Liverpool and has been reported to
@MerseyPolice

https://x.com/Vixen9992/status/1820178337077072292

Fucking get in.

And her fella, the one who put a skinny little boot in ?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
How was he allowed to leave the country in the first place ?
Eh they didn't take his passport
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 11:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:08:20 pm
It's the impression I got, and not just me.  I am not making accusations.  It was the overall vibe, in the discussion (from a few).  That's why I posted a link to the BBC in  there, after the issues subsided, with the guys name etc (just to show it wasn't a muslim).
It's open to interpretation I guess, isn't it.  If WLR said he wasn't and didn't mean it in that way, then I accept his word, and apologise if I caused any offence.
Not forgetting (not WLR btw) people using the term 'Jihadist MPs', on the day after the GE.  I was pretty shocked at that, to be honest.  I know I wasn't the only one.
Just so you know, and there's unequivocal knowledge across this site, I've searched the news thread and recycle bin and WLR has never used the term Jihadist.
I know you're saying he didn't, but you pointed your finger at him in the first place.

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm »
They are attempting to burn people to death in hotels. This is utterly insane.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:29:45 pm
He has an Irish passport and lives in Spain. He claims hes been hounded of his community.

His Twitter page is a bin fire as he just spreads lies. Nasty c*nt is inciting hatred whilst living abroad.

None of it makes sense.

Irish government should revoke his passport. That will limit his travel to Europe.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm »
Angry and depressed here - as probably we all are. It's really traumatic what is happening.

Democracies need to protect themselves. There's a limit to how forgiving they can be. You cannot be allowed to trash property (public or private) and suffer no consequences. And it is unforgivable to place whole groups of people in fear because you have a prejudice. The sight of those scumbags in Middlesbrough putting up their own racist Checkpoint Charlie - to cite just one example - has made me livid. The police have to get tougher. I trust that the government is bracing itself too. I'd like soon to be reading about thousands of early morning arrests of these thugs. But it must happen quickly so it has an immediate deterrence effect. I hope we get exemplary sentences from the courts too. The prisons are crammed. I know they are.  So if we have to get inventive about sentencing, I'd like to see that too. Long sentences in community service might be a good idea. I'm talking several years for really serious cases like arson or attempted arson. Let's see them for the next two or three years in special community work gangs cleaning up rubbish on the motorways and maintaining footpaths in Snowdonia etc. There's loads of stuff they could do to clean up the environment and make life more pleasant for the general public.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm »
Yaxley has full on lost it on Twitter. A LFC fan called him out and he responded by finding where the guy lived and posting it to Twitter. Hopefully back to jail soon the prick.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 11:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm
https://x.com/ROI_IRELAND/status/1819895926443458650
https://x.com/GuildColonel/status/1819902454810509312
I've been in an engineering factory that makes stuff like that and prisoner carriers. It's amazing to see them designed and built to be honest mate.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm »
Went out with the wife and kids yesterday to do a bit of shopping. Literally 5 minutes of being there some fat skinhead looks at me and my wife and says to his partner look theyre everywhere so I asked him what hed just said and the dickhead didnt repeat himself. Spent the rest of time on edge though constantly looking over my shoulder and making sure no one stood too close to the wife and kids. Not a good headspace to be in. Might have to avoid going out anywhere for a while.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 11:24:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Went out with the wife and kids yesterday to do a bit of shopping. Literally 5 minutes of being there some fat skinhead looks at me and my wife and says to his partner look theyre everywhere so I asked him what hed just said and the dickhead didnt repeat himself. Spent the rest of time on edge though constantly looking over my shoulder and making sure no one stood too close to the wife and kids. Not a good headspace to be in. Might have to avoid going out anywhere for a while.

This makes me seeth. Im so sorry you have had to experience this Amir. Be in no doubt that if it comes to it myself and Im sure most others on this site (and Im fairly certain, most people in the U.K.) will stand by your side against this utter scum that is currently rearing its extremely ugly head xx
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Went out with the wife and kids yesterday to do a bit of shopping. Literally 5 minutes of being there some fat skinhead looks at me and my wife and says to his partner look theyre everywhere so I asked him what hed just said and the dickhead didnt repeat himself. Spent the rest of time on edge though constantly looking over my shoulder and making sure no one stood too close to the wife and kids. Not a good headspace to be in. Might have to avoid going out anywhere for a while.

Just stay safe and know that you and yours are each worth a hundred of those humanity hating cvnts.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:27:24 pm
Brexit itself didnt increase immigration though, the Tories masked slipped and they made getting into the country easy through laws they passed. Labour tomorrow could put a cap in place.

The reality is half of the country want less immigration, but no party apart from reform are offering that. And like you said, if both major parties dont get a grip on the situation, reform will fill the vacuum. Infact neither party are even discussing it.

The next 5 years will define the next 20, if labour dont pull the country around, people will just go fuck it neither party has done me good. They need to address the problem head on and make it (immigration, local community investment, youth) their number 1 priority.

The Tories have really really fucked up the country.

Agree with that, but it's defo more than half the country who want less immigration.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm
Angry and depressed here - as probably we all are. It's really traumatic what is happening.

Democracies need to protect themselves. There's a limit to how forgiving they can be. You cannot be allowed to trash property (public or private) and suffer no consequences. And it is unforgivable to place whole groups of people in fear because you have a prejudice. The sight of those scumbags in Middlesbrough putting up their own racist Checkpoint Charlie - to cite just one example - has made me livid. The police have to get tougher. I trust that the government is bracing itself too. I'd like soon to be reading about thousands of early morning arrests of these thugs. But it must happen quickly so it has an immediate deterrence effect. I hope we get exemplary sentences from the courts too. The prisons are crammed. I know they are.  So if we have to get inventive about sentencing, I'd like to see that too. Long sentences in community service might be a good idea. I'm talking several years for really serious cases like arson or attempted arson. Let's see them for the next two or three years in special community work gangs cleaning up rubbish on the motorways and maintaining footpaths in Snowdonia etc. There's loads of stuff they could do to clean up the environment and make life more pleasant for the general public.

Is HS2 affordable if these c*nts are used to dig the remaining tunnels with plastic spades for 20 years?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 11:30:17 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Went out with the wife and kids yesterday to do a bit of shopping. Literally 5 minutes of being there some fat skinhead looks at me and my wife and says to his partner look theyre everywhere so I asked him what hed just said and the dickhead didnt repeat himself. Spent the rest of time on edge though constantly looking over my shoulder and making sure no one stood too close to the wife and kids. Not a good headspace to be in. Might have to avoid going out anywhere for a while.

Fucking hell, mate. Im so sorry.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm
Went out with the wife and kids yesterday to do a bit of shopping. Literally 5 minutes of being there some fat skinhead looks at me and my wife and says to his partner look theyre everywhere so I asked him what hed just said and the dickhead didnt repeat himself. Spent the rest of time on edge though constantly looking over my shoulder and making sure no one stood too close to the wife and kids. Not a good headspace to be in. Might have to avoid going out anywhere for a while.


Dont know where in the country you live mate and I know none of us want these pricks to think that they are winning but just be careful, its not worth taking the risk sometimes. You dont know what these pricks might be carrying or what they are on.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Is HS2 affordable if these c*nts are used to dig the remaining tunnels with plastic spades for 20 years?

They could clean up some of the shit in the rivers, thatll keep them busy for a while.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:35:46 pm
They could clean up some of the shit in the rivers, thatll keep them busy for a while.

With sporks, but they might be too advanced for them to grasp.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 11:37:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm
Deserve everything that's coming their way.

Should @LFC the story.
I'm not much of a fan of most social media, but it's great to see it being used to out these utter scumbags. Everyone has a camera on their phones. It seems most people can't help themselves and have to post everything online too. The scum are all outing each other with their photos and the social media accounts.

Those two disgusting pieces of filth were always going to be named and shamed. Hopefully their front door goes in very soon.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Is HS2 affordable if these c*nts are used to dig the remaining tunnels with plastic spades for 20 years?

You're joking I think, but this country should bring back a version of the 'Bevin Boys' for those convicted of lesser offences in these riots. The mines are closed now so they wouldn't be cutting coal. And probably most of these Far Right wing rioters lack a trade or any craft skills at all. But we could have them them navvying on projects like HS2 I guess. Or labouring on farms in the harvest.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm »
Thanks for your replies. Were now having a think about whether this is the country for us long term, which is something I never considered despite a few negative experiences in the past.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm
Dont know where in the country you live mate and I know none of us want these pricks to think that they are winning but just be careful, its not worth taking the risk sometimes. You dont know what these pricks might be carrying or what they are on.

Went to High Wycombe mate which is about 25 minutes from where I live. And youre right, just have to avoid it all now I think.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 12:06:13 am »
The weirdest thing from the outside is that even now the official message continues to be "Do this and we will punish you later" and "Do this and we will tell innocent people to stay out of your way" rather than "We are not going to let you do this."
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 12:07:24 am »
all these patriots should be sent on national service, on the fucking moon
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm
Thanks for your replies. Were now having a think about whether this is the country for us long term, which is something I never considered despite a few negative experiences in the past.

Went to High Wycombe mate which is about 25 minutes from where I live. And youre right, just have to avoid it all now I think.

I know how you feel, if it was just me, the wife and the kids Id be thinking the same (I have been thinking about it for a while to be honest) but I have to think about my mum and shes emigrated once in her life already coming here and has no desire to do so again.

I also just remembered that opposite the station I get off the train home from work is a hotel where they house asylum seekers, will probably swerve that this week and take a different route home.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 12:28:54 am »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 01:08:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm
The Tories were profoundly dishonest about immigration. Always talked about reducing it, while increasing it to record levels, ultimately because they needed the migrant workers coming in for any hope of economic growth, to keep the NHS and social care going (or the money from international students etc). Problem was their rhetoric didn't match their actual policies.

I don't think in general the legal migration numbers are the main problem in terms of the mood music in the country and that's ultimtately set by government policy - they determine how many visas are granted. It's the moral panic over the boats and then these, mostly young men, seeking asylum and being dispersed in accommodation centres around the country . Rwanda was always just a gimmick but 'smash the gangs' is hardly going to solve this problem for Starmer, as we've seen from the never ending 'war on drugs' there will always be someone else to take the place of anyone prosecuted. The debate has got increasingly toxic since the boats have been regularly coming in and the accommodation centres and hotels have been used to house these seeking asylum while the Tories delayed and obfuscated processing their cases. Labour have had to come in and deal with the fall out.


The Tories used the boats as a distraction while they let 2 million people in through the front door to prop up GDP growth figures, as you mentioned.

But society overall is getting poorer, and people are feeling it.

There are no council houses left, youth centers have all closed, teaching is poor, parenting is inadequate, police numbers per capita are low, prisons are full, and the whole justice system is failing (letting people out early, yet they are not coming out as better individuals and often end up on the streets). Manufacturing is down, wages are low, and everything costs a fortune.

The Labour approach of steadying the ship and tinkering around the edges wont fix these problems in the next 5 years; they need a radical plan. Otherwise, people will turn against both Labour and the Tories and vote for someone radical who offers simple answers to a complex situation.

Starmer, the Labour government, and the media blaming it on the far right without addressing the fundamental reasons behind these issues, and why Reform got so many votes in the last election, will make us seriously regret it.

The fact that a left-wing city like Liverpool saw many second-place finishes for Reform should show that this is not a far-right movement. People are looking around and seeing things deteriorate. They are crying out for change but are being ignored.

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 01:46:45 am »
Some fucker got exposed and lost his job today nd I reckon it will happen to numerous c*nts over the next few weeks.   Original post's are horiffic saying " people should go in and stab and burn muslims and immigrants".
