Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 9571 times)

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1280 on: Today at 07:02:12 pm
Tory MP being a c*nt shocker and further proof the gravy train of the House of Lords needs fucking off.
Basically saying what's happened is justified despite his party stocking these flames for years
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,933
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1281 on: Today at 07:05:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:53:48 pm
Can't be underestimated how much he's radicalising people. The Southport attack has got nothing to do with Muslims yet that's been the rhetoric from protesters/rioters/agitators all week. Why? Because it stems from him. They're all chanting his name. Even in bloody Liverpool yesterday they were chanting for him at the Pier Head.

That film he's been banned from showing has had 30 million views in a week.

Even a lot of Scousers being led down far right rabbit holes online. The general anti-establishment vibe of the city makes it a target, along with the levels of poverty in the city, compounded by Tory austerity.

Im sure I read just before all this kicked off that Robinson is on the run abroad because hes skipped a court hearing or something like that? Could this all be being unleashed because of that?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1282 on: Today at 07:06:18 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.

Problem with this is they are just as likely to get the wrong person with potentially disastrous consequences.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,570
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1283 on: Today at 07:08:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.

Nice.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1284 on: Today at 07:09:22 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:06:18 pm
Problem with this is they are just as likely to get the wrong person with potentially disastrous consequences.

They are targetting the ones posting on social media, then reverse engineering from that handle. Pretty hardcore hackers those guys, I think they know what they are doing.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1285 on: Today at 07:10:59 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:22 pm
They are targetting the ones posting on social media, then reverse engineering from that handle. Pretty hardcore hackers those guys, I think they know what they are doing.

Hopefully they do.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,570
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1286 on: Today at 07:11:01 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:06:18 pm
Problem with this is they are just as likely to get the wrong person with potentially disastrous consequences.

Well if your account is full of hate and racist bile then are you the wrong person?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1287 on: Today at 07:11:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:11:01 pm
Well if your account is full of hate and racist bile then are you the wrong person?

Again as long as they target the right person. Mistakes can happen.

Actually when I first read your response I thought out wad my account that was full of hate and racist bile. ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,570
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1288 on: Today at 07:15:01 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:11:42 pm
Again as long as they target the right person. Mistakes can happen.

Actually when I first read your response I thought out wad my account that was full of hate and racist bile. ;D

Thinking out wad is never good.

May your wads come to port in a storm and bless the hamsters furry paws mate.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,441
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1289 on: Today at 07:21:08 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:05:48 pm
Im sure I read just before all this kicked off that Robinson is on the run abroad because hes skipped a court hearing or something like that? Could this all be being unleashed because of that?

Nah. The right are not that clever.


People are looking for too much "behind this". There's jothing behind this, there's just arseholes everywhere, it's boiled over in one place and others want a but of the fun too.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,314
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1290 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.
Good lads. Haha
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1291 on: Today at 07:36:29 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.

They are good lads and lasses!
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,224
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1292 on: Today at 07:36:35 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:35:23 pm
Its weird how your mind acts in these situations, Im no where near any type of trouble like you guys have witnessed, but Im literally noticing every time I hear siren out of the window, Ive heard 5 in the last hour and thats probably normal (I live on a busy main road) but I wouldnt usually notice them (they might not even be the police) the suns out and the windows open and this probably happens all the time but I am noticing the sirens and wondering where they are going in a way I normally dont.
It is weird how your minds springs into action like that. Earlier this afternoon four police vehicles were tearing up Ullet Road and I immediately thought, "I hope they haven't started kicking off on Smithdown Road like they did in 2011".

Thing is though, we hear this day in, day out here, so that's not remotely unusual. In fact, since I've been back here since last night I've heard fewer sirens going past than on any other given day or night.

The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,224
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1293 on: Today at 07:42:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:22 pm
They are targetting the ones posting on social media, then reverse engineering from that handle. Pretty hardcore hackers those guys, I think they know what they are doing.
And if so, good on them.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1294 on: Today at 07:46:32 pm
alex thomson @alextomo· 57m
Arrests continuing in Middlesbrough.

https://x.com/i/status/1820154739964682381

nice gruds lad.

Got to keep faith, Starmer was head of the CPS he will nail these fuckers.
Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1295 on: Today at 07:51:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.
Beautiful.  :)

Hope all them useless shower of fucking scumbags get their just desserts.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.
