Its weird how your mind acts in these situations, Im no where near any type of trouble like you guys have witnessed, but Im literally noticing every time I hear siren out of the window, Ive heard 5 in the last hour and thats probably normal (I live on a busy main road) but I wouldnt usually notice them (they might not even be the police) the suns out and the windows open and this probably happens all the time but I am noticing the sirens and wondering where they are going in a way I normally dont.



It is weird how your minds springs into action like that. Earlier this afternoon four police vehicles were tearing up Ullet Road and I immediately thought, "I hope they haven't started kicking off on Smithdown Road like they did in 2011".Thing is though, we hear this day in, day out here, so that's not remotely unusual. In fact, since I've been back here since last night I've heard fewer sirens going past than on any other given day or night.