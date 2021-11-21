« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 8312 times)

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 03:59:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:53:57 pm
Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle are all looking at ways to ban access to games for the next 5 years of anyone identified as taking part in disorder this weekend and moving forward
Good to hear but 5 years is so tame.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 04:03:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:53:57 pm
Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle are all looking at ways to ban access to games for the next 5 years of anyone identified as taking part in disorder this weekend and moving forward

Good!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 04:04:55 pm »
Out of curiosity, when people masked up head to toe are throwing planks of wood at the police and they back away from the crowds, whats the plan there exactly? The footage isnt going to help catch the people afterwards.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 04:05:41 pm »
Echoes of living in the Deep South of USA in 1950s/60s.

Hope there are mass arrests this week as Id assume tonnes of footage will be available.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 04:07:53 pm »
Hope the arrests are all done at home in the early hours of mornings. Ideally a few days or a eeek from now. When they think theyve got away with it and their families have to watch their dad, son, mother or daughter dragged out and see what a piece of shit they are.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 04:08:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:04:55 pm
Out of curiosity, when people masked up head to toe are throwing planks of wood at the police and they back away from the crowds, whats the plan there exactly? The footage isnt going to help catch the people afterwards.

With the amount of CCTV then given the manpower it would be relatively simple to identify people. One of the things the Police do is to walk around filming people prior to the 'protests' starting. They can then use that footage to identify people.

For me though the Police should be using snatch squads and targeting the people breaking the law.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 04:11:19 pm »
Live footage in Middlesbrough on Sky News and as per the mob is trashing town centre.  Not a huge mob like, but doesnt necessarily take a large number of people to wreak havoc.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 04:12:43 pm »
Every single one of these idiots needs to be publicly identified and shamed. If doing so has a negative effect on their lives, well shit, sorry if I don't give a singular fuck. Violence for the sake of pure enjoyment, which make no mistake is what all of this is about, has no place in our communities. Bring in the fucking army and sort them out.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 04:13:48 pm »
Saw this afternoon some person talking about the various points this weekend has raised and one of them is multiculturalism. What does that even mean.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 04:14:40 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:11:19 pm
Live footage in Middlesbrough on Sky News and as per the mob is trashing town centre.  Not a huge mob like, but doesnt necessarily take a large number of people to wreak havoc.
Well, half of the country has already robbed themselves a new chinese phone, a pair of trainers made in Indonesia and a Greggs Tikka Masala pastie, so why should Middlebrough miss out?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:13:48 pm
Saw this afternoon some person talking about the various points this weekend has raised and one of them is multiculturalism. What does that even mean.

Ironically most of the violence is in the least multicultural parts of the country.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 04:22:27 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:11:19 pm
Live footage in Middlesbrough on Sky News and as per the mob is trashing town centre.  Not a huge mob like, but doesnt necessarily take a large number of people to wreak havoc.

Might need to start a bash a fash league, say

10pts for your average casual racist
20pts for anybody singing about that Luton twat.
50pts for any Nazi tatted twat.
100pts for anybody cosplaying at being a Vicar
200pts for Tommy many names
100,000pts for anybody whoo looks like an inbred turtle.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 04:25:08 pm »
I think the real issue to come is not the rioting knobs ( not diminishing that)..but the millions...and sorry to say it is...emboldened by it. Not all views extreme or will act upon it..but they are there. How you tackle that is one of..if not the biggest challenge this  Labour govt face.


Frottage will already be working on how to build on this....Labour must win hearts and minds.

The mistake of the Remain campaign cannot be made again by dismissing the views of these millions people by just saying theyre stupid...abhorrent as it may be,  failure to understand their issues ( beyond old school racism) will lead to a bigger swing to the right.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:50 pm by FlashingBlade »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 04:25:13 pm »
Seems in Middlesbrough a residential area had windows and cars smashed up. When asked why they replied because we are english. Morons more like.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 04:25:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:13:48 pm
Saw this afternoon some person talking about the various points this weekend has raised and one of them is multiculturalism. What does that even mean.

Christians only  ???
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:11:19 pm
Live footage in Middlesbrough on Sky News and as per the mob is trashing town centre.  Not a huge mob like, but doesnt necessarily take a large number of people to wreak havoc.
It isn't a huge mob it seems but the police seem very passive.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 04:29:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:18:07 pm
Ironically most of the violence is in the least multicultural parts of the country.
It's been white violence perpetrated on white communities.

Classic self-harm.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 04:30:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:18:07 pm
Ironically most of the violence is in the least multicultural parts of the country.
Stopped watching the news etc because it's just worrying & frustrating at the same time.

**Edit after the Starmer press conference.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:33:59 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 04:34:56 pm »
Starmer has woken up

Edit: he shouldnt have bothered, said nothing new
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:48 pm by west_london_red »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 04:36:39 pm »
Quote
#Middlesbrough asking if the drivers are white to let them through..if not they're going nowhere.

Genuinely scared for my town

https://x.com/kittiehill/status/1820112900855345541?s=61&t=kEMcSNMgjsBCpIPtGKvK6Q
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 04:38:05 pm »
All this just shows how dangerous the unregulated use of social media can be with the spread of fake news.

It's also competitive in a way because if people riot in one place and other see that the police didn't do much, it emboldens them. These people did not become racist/thieves/violent over night. They always were. The only difference is that they have a platform.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:43:29 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 04:38:24 pm »
The level of intellect on display is just laughably low

Attacking police, flipping and burning cars, looting greggs, shoezone, O2 and vape shops, setting fire to hotels, police stations and libraries, attacking anyone non white and smashing up the local community is supposed to protect people and express grief for the loss of innocent children.

There are people and children likely terrified for their lives by this and a large number of morons think this is justified because they basically feel they have the right to do what they want. These idiots need locking up
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:34:56 pm
Starmer has woken up
Could start by saying what they all are along with the media and stop saying protesters.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 04:39:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:18:07 pm
Ironically most of the violence is in the least multicultural parts of the country.

Not Ironic mate, planned. Shithouses and and you I know why.

I reckon 90% plus of those rioting have zero interactiion with imigrants ( unless they need medical help!)....I know everone
blames social media but the mainstream media has given a huge ..and negative....platform to immigration.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:02 pm by FlashingBlade »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 04:40:59 pm »
Starmer should be calling this what it is, terrorism.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 04:41:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:34:56 pm
Starmer has woken up

Edit: he shouldnt have bothered, said nothing new

What exactly were you expecting? Or is it just the classic he opens his mouth and hes not Jeremy?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 04:43:09 pm »
Like these people care what the Prime Minister thinks or calls them. Completely pointless. Would be better saying nothing.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 04:43:16 pm »
Do you not have watercannons in the UK? It's proper weird seeing just coppers with riot gear that often looks like it's from the 1980s. Wouldn't want to be in their place to be honest.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 04:43:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:40:28 pm
They as in Tories, yes

The police force, are.  Some have admitted so, others haven't, yet.  But, it's generally understood that all forces have issues with racism.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 04:43:41 pm »
Far right thuggery is better Starmer but need more.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:25:49 pm
It isn't a huge mob it seems but the police seem very passive.

It's almost like they're trying to make the government look bad!

Police to Starmer - it's okay, we have all the resources we need to deal with this.
Police on the streets - watch passively as valuable community assets and people's livelihoods are wrecked.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
Call the fucking Army in.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 04:48:08 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:41:57 pm
What exactly were you expecting? Or is it just the classic he opens his mouth and hes not Jeremy?

Idiot (and Im being very kind)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 04:49:07 pm »
Starmer seems genuinely angry.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 04:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:49:07 pm
Starmer seems genuinely angry.

So he should be.
