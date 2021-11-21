The level of intellect on display is just laughably low
Attacking police, flipping and burning cars, looting greggs, shoezone, O2 and vape shops, setting fire to hotels, police stations and libraries, attacking anyone non white and smashing up the local community is supposed to protect people and express grief for the loss of innocent children.
There are people and children likely terrified for their lives by this and a large number of morons think this is justified because they basically feel they have the right to do what they want. These idiots need locking up