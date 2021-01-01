« previous next »
Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1000 on: Today at 12:55:12 am
I think the police are worried because of "media and political" reaction. It just gives more ammunition to the likes of Frottage. Doesn't help that the Tories have strangled them of resources either.

But there comes a point where you have to start breaking heads, no matter how young they are. And arresting the fucking parents too.
Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1001 on: Today at 12:56:09 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:52:45 am
Arrested for what? Hes not stupid enough to incriminate himself for anything, he plants the seed in peoples heads and lets them run with it rather then do or say anything that would get him locked up

Aye. He was "just asking questions"  :-\
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1002 on: Today at 12:56:27 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:40:55 am
Cheers mate. Just what that shopowner said on that link you posted PAPs

Yeah, it was concerning like.

I do feel a bit voyeuristic with all this, but it's MY city and I'd rather get whatever "first hand" visuals I can rather than just rely on media-edits the day after.

All I'm seeing here are scals taking the opportunity to be scals just like they do in any major city.

There's no "far right" infiltration or rabble-rousing gone on here tonight.

I just think the events of the day have emboldened all this tonight.

It's self-propagating.....the police (understandably) turn up in defensive numbers, expecting aggro....and the scals duly oblige because that's what scals do.

Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1003 on: Today at 12:56:58 am
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:52:20 am
Burning books very on brand.

State the Tories have left the schools they probably can't even read. :(
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1004 on: Today at 12:56:58 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:54:59 am
As one person jus said Theyre boxing us off

What stream is that then?
stoa

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1005 on: Today at 01:00:14 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:56:58 am
What stream is that then?

I think the second one where Ellie is calling the shots, and the guy streaming just wants to go home to Oldham. Proper soap opera stuff now. But the stream will go down soon because he has no battery left.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1006 on: Today at 01:01:34 am
jonnypb

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1007 on: Today at 01:01:35 am
StevoHimself

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1008 on: Today at 01:04:09 am
Mad Scouse accent on that lad following the Essex bloke around ahaha
lobsterboy

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1009 on: Today at 01:04:18 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:00:14 am
I think the second one where Ellie is calling the shots, and the guy streaming just wants to go home to Oldham. Proper soap opera stuff now. But the stream will go down soon because he has no battery left.

'es gonna pass owt from carby-doxide an his sower weg
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1010 on: Today at 01:05:23 am
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1011 on: Today at 01:06:29 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:04:09 am
Mad Scouse accent on that lad following the Essex bloke around ahaha
think hes been drinking milk through his nose
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1012 on: Today at 01:07:03 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:05:23 am
So who is he? Just filming it or a rioter?
police abusing power account. Right wing tit who hates gay people and lefties
stoa

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1013 on: Today at 01:08:15 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:05:23 am
So who is he? Just filming it or a rioter?

Guy from Essex living in Liverpool just there to film stuff. He's against looting and setting stuff on fire, but he's still a right wing c*nt... Hates the police as well though.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1014 on: Today at 01:09:17 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:07:03 am
police abusing power account. Right wing tit who hates gay people and lefties

Sounds like a right bellend.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1015 on: Today at 01:09:29 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:07:03 am
police abusing power account. Right wing tit who hates gay people and lefties

In his own head he's with Reuters tho....lol
Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1016 on: Today at 01:10:07 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:29:46 am
On a different note, my earnest arguing that there weren't loads of Nazi c*nts in Liverpool turned out well :(
It doesn't look like it after today, but you were correct. I'd say our genuine Nazi scum quota is low compared to most towns and cities in England. The thing about today is the scum we do have will all be out on the streets. Joining them will be hundreds of others from outside the area too. Then there will be your lowlife scallies who pollute every part of this city and elsewhere. The scum hooded up in summer, riding around on electric bikes and robbed scramblers and being a pain in the arse year-round in our communities. They are the type who believe in nothing. The type who will just be there to be antisocial, to loot and destroy. They are the ones on  County Road tonight. Local lowlife that we all despise. They aren't hardcore fascists. They're just brainless opportunists.

In the face of such utter madness it's easy to believe we are surrounded by fascist scum, but from the numbers I saw earlier they had about 1,000 at the Pier Head. As of 2023 the Liverpool metro area population was 917,000. That means that 916,000 were not out on our streets today either being Nazi scum or acting like Nazi scum.

WE are the people. Not them.

Antifa outnumbered them too.



Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1017 on: Today at 01:10:53 am
Fucking hell. Hope they get the twats that fucked the library over. Got to be serious time that.

Imagine the locals waking up to that. Disgusting.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1018 on: Today at 01:12:46 am
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 01:09:29 am
In his own head he's with Reuters tho....lol
😂

Loved it when a few asked who he was and he said press and you could tell in his own voice he had no confidence saying that out loud. Almos like he was waiting for everyone to start laughing their  fucking heads off
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1019 on: Today at 01:13:39 am
Ahh...well, seen enough.

Stay safe guys.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1020 on: Today at 01:14:28 am
Says its an  Earie feeling being round there as passers by sing DER DER DER DER FUCK THA TORIES
Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1021 on: Today at 01:15:38 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:51:59 am
I've not even looked and I want to grab my bokken sword and walk up there. And I'm a short, fat 50 year old.
I've got a pickaxe handle. Any lowlife fucker comes near ours and they're getting it.
End Product

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1022 on: Today at 01:26:18 am
On a stream I heard an interestingly unintelligent man say "its all sunaks fault the Muslim he let them all in".
