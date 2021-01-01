On a different note, my earnest arguing that there weren't loads of Nazi c*nts in Liverpool turned out well



It doesn't look like it after today, but you were correct. I'd say our genuine Nazi scum quota is low compared to most towns and cities in England. The thing about today is the scum we do have will all be out on the streets. Joining them will be hundreds of others from outside the area too. Then there will be your lowlife scallies who pollute every part of this city and elsewhere. The scum hooded up in summer, riding around on electric bikes and robbed scramblers and being a pain in the arse year-round in our communities. They are the type who believe in nothing. The type who will just be there to be antisocial, to loot and destroy. They are the ones on County Road tonight. Local lowlife that we all despise. They aren't hardcore fascists. They're just brainless opportunists.In the face of such utter madness it's easy to believe we are surrounded by fascist scum, but from the numbers I saw earlier they had about 1,000 at the Pier Head. As of 2023 the Liverpool metro area population was 917,000. That means that 916,000 were not out on our streets today either being Nazi scum or acting like Nazi scum.WE are the people. Not them.Antifa outnumbered them too.