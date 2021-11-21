« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 4256 times)

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #880 on: Today at 11:39:39 pm »
If this continues we're going to have to self police our streets. I've sat in today and tonight but I won't allow this to happen again. We can't let them win.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #881 on: Today at 11:40:05 pm »
For the first time ever I have huge concerns for my family and friends safety in the UK. Seen videos on social media of a black lad getting jumped in Manchester, a Muslim taxi driver dragged out his cab and attacked in Hull (I think), Muslim woman who had acid thrown on her in Middlesbrough amongst other heinous shit in pretty much every single city.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #882 on: Today at 11:42:00 pm »
Looting another shop.

Made up here. Fucking rednecks
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #883 on: Today at 11:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:37:27 pm
Firing  fireworks at the firemen

Kinell. Attacking their own community, facilities and people. While those who fanned the flames will be guffawing at home with a single malt in hand.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #884 on: Today at 11:44:15 pm »
Lad filming this is some backwards c*nt n all. Going on aboot lefties and gay people now. Tit
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #885 on: Today at 11:44:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:24:12 pm
Do you really want them wading into kids.

I dont want them to wade into kids but if thats what it takes to put an end to this shit then so be it, I wont be losing any sleep over it.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #886 on: Today at 11:45:15 pm »
This is fucking frightening ..Just unreal.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #887 on: Today at 11:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:44:15 pm
Lad filming this is some backwards c*nt n all. Going on aboot lefties and gay people now. Tit

Best part was when he was saying he's afraid the coppers will hit him, when he was literally just hit by one of the looter scum...
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #888 on: Today at 11:47:23 pm »
This has absolutely nothing to do with Southport. It's just an excuse for racists to take our their weird agression on people. And destroy their own communities. Fucking idiots.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #889 on: Today at 11:47:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:24:12 pm
Do you really want them wading into kids.
Wtf? Smashing up local businesses, attacking police and firemen. Deserve that and more the little c*nts!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #890 on: Today at 11:48:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:47:38 pm
Wtf? Smashing up local businesses, attacking police and firemen. Deserve that and more the little c*nts!
Spot on
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #891 on: Today at 11:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:44:15 pm
Lad filming this is some backwards c*nt n all. Going on aboot lefties and gay people now. Tit

Yep, he's a prize weapon that's for sure!!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #892 on: Today at 11:49:00 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:47:18 pm
Best part was when he was saying he's afraid the coppers will hit him, when he was literally just hit by one of the looter scum...
Theyre all fucking idiots eh. Why would would you go down there anyway? Fucking morons
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #893 on: Today at 11:49:33 pm »
Starmer has said the police have his full support to take action, so I can only assume this is a local policing decision or a lack of resources. The tories have decimated local govt and policing budgets for years.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #894 on: Today at 11:49:33 pm »
Had stuff to do in the house today, so been off the t'internet all day.

Just logged on now to see if I can stay awake for the match and now reading all this bullshit.

Pathetic bastards. Not sure what can even be done? The headbangers in the Tory party and their Nazi chums probably fucked the prisons and justice system over just so that when this shit happened they can't do anything. They haven't got enough courts and not enough judges or people to run the courts or prison officers or prison spaces or probabation officers.

This country is so fucked, it's unreal.

So. What's the plan? What can they do? Can they realistically arrest and jail 5,000 people?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #895 on: Today at 11:49:53 pm »
Hard to believe the cops don't have a handle on this yet. I mean what the fcuk are they at?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #896 on: Today at 11:50:36 pm »
Theyre doin this with a police presence. What happens when these Coppers move out the area? Gonna be great this
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #897 on: Today at 11:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:49:33 pm
Had stuff to do in the house today, so been off the t'internet all day.

Just logged on now to see if I can stay away from the match and now reading all this bullshit.

Pathetic bastards. Not sure what can even be done? The headbangers in the Tory party and their Nazi chums probably fucked the prisons and justice system over just so that when this shit happened they can't do anything. They haven't got enough courts and not enough judges or people to run the courts or prison officers or prison spaces or probabation officers.

This country is so fucked, it's unreal.

So. What's the plan? What can they do? Can they realistically arrest and jail 5,000 people?

Batter them like they do to people protesting against oil companies?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #898 on: Today at 11:52:57 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:49:53 pm
Hard to believe the cops don't have a handle on this yet. I mean what the fcuk are they at?
thing is, they move along then the yobs just move to the next block then they wreck that. If they keep them In one area its less damage. Its not ideal but theyve prolly got one eye on town an all

Fuck knows by the way. Im just guessing
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #899 on: Today at 11:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:50:49 pm
Batter them like they do to people protesting against oil companies?

Loads of these inbred little shitstains look like they are 12.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #900 on: Today at 11:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:39:12 pm
It is what the Police do.

It is a response to the criticism of what happened at Manchester Airport. It is reminiscent of what happened during the 2011 riots. They just stood by and left people to riot and loot shops. ACPO will make their point and then when they have got assurances from the government they will turn into stormtroopers.
What the fuck are you on about. Do you even understand how overwhelming the last few days have been. You can ask for a conversation about preparedness if you want but this is unprecedented nationally, unfortunately during a holiday period.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #901 on: Today at 11:55:15 pm »
Someone will know that lad who set fire to the library cos what these fucking idiots do is they like to brag an get called a fucking legend. Itll come out. Throw the fucking book away.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #902 on: Today at 11:55:29 pm »
You have to be careful what you wish for here.

The Police will stand by and watch until a tipping point is reached. Then when they have a consensus of public opinion they will act to reclaim the streets. That will involve extreme violence.

We are at a point at which we are demanding that the Police react in an extreme way because right-wing activists have kicked off. This a a very dangerous precedent.

We are playing into the hands of the right wing media. 

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #903 on: Today at 11:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:53:23 pm
Loads of these inbred little shitstains look like they are 12.

Ah right. Reminds me of the 2011 riots.

Yaxley-Lennon et al will be laughing tonight. They don't even have to lift a finger. Trigger kids online into doing the dirty work.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #904 on: Today at 11:55:49 pm »
It was bad enough with the newspapers back in the day but at least people had to make an effort to go out and by them. People are being seriously radicalised on social media (which everyone uses).
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #905 on: Today at 11:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:55:15 pm
Someone will know that lad who set fire to the library cos what these fucking idiots do is they like to brag an get called a fucking legend. Itll come out. Throw the fucking book away.

Still catching up with this. What library?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #906 on: Today at 11:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:55:15 pm
Someone will know that lad who set fire to the library cos what these fucking idiots do is they like to brag an get called a fucking legend. Itll come out. Throw the fucking book away.

yeah, they'll have lots of video evidence. There'll be analysts looking over social media footage too.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #907 on: Today at 11:57:31 pm »
Pouring petrol on bins now.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #908 on: Today at 11:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:49:33 pm
Starmer has said the police have his full support to take action, so I can only assume this is a local policing decision or a lack of resources. The tories have decimated local govt and policing budgets for years.

I suppose Merseyside police stretched to the limit already this week and through today. Weak policing just emboldens criminals and thugs though.

There's been riot police on County Road for hours standing and watching though. Why even bother turning up if they won't do anything?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #909 on: Today at 11:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:57:31 pm
Pouring petrol on bins now.

Wonder if any of them are going to be on the Darwin awards next time round?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #910 on: Today at 11:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:56:42 pm
Still catching up with this. What library?

Spellow library on County road. Recently had a £600k regeneration project as well
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #911 on: Today at 11:59:08 pm »
That chap livestreaming is taking a serious chance filming what's going on. Could easily go south for him in a hurry.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #912 on: Today at 11:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:56:42 pm
Still catching up with this. What library?

One on County Road, they've looted and emptied several shops round there as well.
