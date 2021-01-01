« previous next »
Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Anthony

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #800 on: Today at 10:10:24 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:14:13 pm
Castration and hysterectomies.

With a brick?

One down - hundreds to go...
John C

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #801 on: Today at 10:12:17 pm
Perversely, because I'm protective of Liverpool, I'm glad this shit is happening in the most obscure places in the country and not just here.
I hate negative focus on Liverpool.

 
John C

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #802 on: Today at 10:16:06 pm
After a horrendous week, please, please fucking please tell me neither Sky or the BBC will have Frottage on in the morning.
My head would be fucking kettled.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #803 on: Today at 10:18:02 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:16:06 pm
After a horrendous week, please, please fucking please tell me neither Sky or the BBC will have Frottage on in the morning.
My head would be fucking kettled.
All aboot da clicks John.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #804 on: Today at 10:19:27 pm
Alex McCormick
@alexlouisemc
·
1m
Watching people on TikTok live protesting on county road chatting taking our streets back

1. From who?
2. No one wants county road anyway ya melts its a shithole

 :lmao
Fromola

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #805 on: Today at 10:19:38 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:12:17 pm
Perversely, because I'm protective of Liverpool, I'm glad this shit is happening in the most obscure places in the country and not just here.
I hate negative focus on Liverpool.

From a Liverpool perspective it's unfortunate that the horrific events in Southport were on our doorstep (nearest city), as it left the city a big target for the main protests today and also emboldened a lot of racists locally..

I think if the murders had happened in another region, or just outside Merseyside, it wouldn't really have impacted Liverpool today.

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #806 on: Today at 10:21:02 pm
Youll be glad to hear that #ArrestFarage is trending on twitter
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #807 on: Today at 10:21:49 pm
Without all them scally kids thered have prolly been fuck all trouble
smicer07

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #808 on: Today at 10:21:54 pm
Police far too soft. We need water cannons, tazers, the lot. Scumbags ruining their own communities.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #809 on: Today at 10:24:01 pm
Savan Qadir
@savanQadir
·
2h
This is exactly what the Nazis done to the Jewish business in Germany .

This is terrorism , anyone who tries to portray this as protest is a terrorist supporter.

https://x.com/savanQadir/status/1819802457255690340
Peabee

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #810 on: Today at 10:24:21 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:21:02 pm
Youll be glad to hear that #ArrestFarage is trending on twitter

He'd run to Russia for asylum.
jonnypb

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #811 on: Today at 10:25:07 pm
The great people of Hull looted Shoe Zone and Greggs today, they're taking their country back.......  :butt

On a more positive note, let's remember when tommy shit a brick in Luton

https://x.com/ac2802m/status/1819509515173200363?s=46
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #812 on: Today at 10:25:17 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:24:21 pm
He'd run to Russia for asylum.
Good. Nuke them c*nts an all
