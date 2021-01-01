« previous next »
Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #720 on: Today at 07:03:21 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:46:01 pm
I think the myth that Scousers are different from the rest of the UK is well and truly smashed after these scenes.

And every city has had counter demonstrators so no difference there either.
Recent events have emboldened every cockroach to crawl out from under their rocks. Sadly, like anywhere else, we have our own share of utter lowlifes living amongst us. The vast majority are still good, decent people but, at the moment, every cockroach is out on the streets.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #721 on: Today at 07:03:56 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:57:20 pm
What ya reckon next? Curfews?

They should kettle them all the way to BMD & hold them there until 4am.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #722 on: Today at 07:06:02 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:02:38 pm
Poor bastard man. Its like 50s America

https://x.com/EsheruKwaku/status/1819752715083190562

Fucking scumbags
that shit happened to me in Southport funnily enough. Cos I was scouse in a wool town. 10 of them constantly kicking me. Nutted after being dragged out of a phone box. Heard some saying in maccies a few minutes earlier, scouse c*nt an ignored him next thing I know on the floor for what felt like 10 minutes getting twatted. Mates ran off
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #723 on: Today at 07:07:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:03:56 pm
They should kettle them all the way to BMD & hold them there until 4am.
Go through every photo on Twitter etc and name and shame these people. Put their faces next to the vids etc and inform the bizzies. Send the fucking lot away. Lose them their fucking jobs. Dont hire from firms they work for or anything
Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #724 on: Today at 07:14:16 pm
So was reading about how the BBC are frantically trying to scrub Huw Edwards from their back catalogue and this paragraph pops out to me:

Quote
The BBC has faced such emergencies before, in particular when the child abuse of radio DJ and television star Jimmy Savile was exposed after his death in 2011. And on Saturday, it removed a video of Axel Rudakubana, the teenager accused of murdering three girls in Southport, after it emerged he had starred in a Children in Need advert in 2018.

What the actual fuck?

There was an image of him in the article dressed up as Doctor Who.
Fromola

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #725 on: Today at 07:16:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:03:21 pm
Recent events have emboldened every cockroach to crawl out from under their rocks. Sadly, like anywhere else, we have our own share of utter lowlifes living amongst us. The vast majority are still good, decent people but, at the moment, every cockroach is out on the streets.

Social media whips people up into a frenzy as well. Especially now Twitter is a free for all for conspiracy theorists and agitators.

Local Facebook pages always full of cranks as well.

Not everyone there today are far right or fascists. They've just been really radicalised this week especially and there's a bit of mass hysteria in the air. There's also just scrotes out for trouble. I'd say this accounts for a lot of the locals there. Those who've come from outside are the organised far right.
Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #726 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm
Does anyone know if this is still ongoing on the Strand?

I've got to drive to South Liverpool.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #727 on: Today at 07:19:00 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:07:59 pm
Go through every photo on Twitter etc and name and shame these people. Put their faces next to the vids etc and inform the bizzies. Send the fucking lot away. Lose them their fucking jobs. Dont hire from firms they work for or anything


Guarantee that every photo,video and social post is being hoovered up, a bit of local naming and shaming would still be helpful though.

Daft pricks think that because they're not being arrested, that they're not getting arrested, same for the influencer gobshites like Robinson. Give the cops time to do their jobs, if they don't then the majority will have to step up.
Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #728 on: Today at 07:19:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:16:43 pm
Social media whips people up into a frenzy as well. Especially now Twitter is a free for all for conspiracy theorists and agitators.

Local Facebook pages always full of cranks as well.
Yep. Every crank now has a platform, and listeners willing to lap up any old shite that fits their own warped world view.
So Howard Philips

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #729 on: Today at 07:19:17 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:02:38 pm
Poor bastard man. Its like 50s America

https://x.com/EsheruKwaku/status/1819752715083190562

Fucking scumbags

I tell you what he was a game little fucker. His first thought when he got away was to have a go at the scumbags and not run for his life.

And those scenes at the end when about 20 coppers are surrounding him and the gobshites seem to be pointing at the victim saying hes the one to blame.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #730 on: Today at 07:20:35 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:19:00 pm

Guarantee that every photo,video and social post is being hoovered up, a bit of local naming and shaming would still be helpful though.

Daft pricks think that because they're not being arrested, that they're not getting arrested, same for the influencer gobshites like Robinson. Give the cops time to do their jobs, if they don't then the majority will have to step up.
Yup. Put every face in every paper. Arrest based on just being there. Throw the fucking book at them . c*nts. Ban balaclavas an all. If you wear on, ya arrested. No questions. Shut up and fuck off
So Howard Philips

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #731 on: Today at 07:20:36 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:07:59 pm
Go through every photo on Twitter etc and name and shame these people. Put their faces next to the vids etc and inform the bizzies. Send the fucking lot away. Lose them their fucking jobs. Dont hire from firms they work for or anything

Issue football banning orders.
Fromola

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #732 on: Today at 07:21:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:17:21 pm
Does anyone know if this is still ongoing on the Strand?

I've got to drive to South Liverpool.

It dispersed hours ago but the police closed The Strand off, I assume it's still closed.
Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #733 on: Today at 07:22:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:21:02 pm
It dispersed hours ago but the police closed The Strand off, I assume it's still closed.
Thanks mate. Queens Drive it is then.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #734 on: Today at 07:22:26 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:20:36 pm
Issue football banning orders.
haha imagine. Thats a fucking boss idea😂
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #735 on: Today at 07:22:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:14:16 pm
So was reading about how the BBC are frantically trying to scrub Huw Edwards from their back catalogue and this paragraph pops out to me:

What the actual fuck?

There was an image of him in the article dressed up as Doctor Who.

Sorry, what's the problem here? They weren't to know he was going to stab children to death 6 years later and they've removed his image when they've noticed or it's been painted out that he's in the imagery.
Red Beret

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #736 on: Today at 07:23:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:17:21 pm
Does anyone know if this is still ongoing on the Strand?

I've got to drive to South Liverpool.

I was on the Wirral with a friend today as I didn't fancy risking town. Turned out to be the good option as it took me ages to get home. Central had loads of police searching young lads, there were police vans and a chopper overhead, but that was around 5pm. I didn't get home till 6pm. Had to walk to Great George Street as I expected delays on the buses.

No clue what it might be like now, but you might want to try Queens drive rather than try driving through the city centre.
Fromola

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #737 on: Today at 07:23:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:22:25 pm
Thanks mate. Queens Drive it is then.

You might be okay though:

@MerseyPolice
We can confirm that roads in the city have now reopened following serious disorder in the city centre this afternoon. We would like to thank local residents, motorist, visitors and businesses in the city centre for their patience and understanding
5:36 PM
