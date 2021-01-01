Recent events have emboldened every cockroach to crawl out from under their rocks. Sadly, like anywhere else, we have our own share of utter lowlifes living amongst us. The vast majority are still good, decent people but, at the moment, every cockroach is out on the streets.



Social media whips people up into a frenzy as well. Especially now Twitter is a free for all for conspiracy theorists and agitators.Local Facebook pages always full of cranks as well.Not everyone there today are far right or fascists. They've just been really radicalised this week especially and there's a bit of mass hysteria in the air. There's also just scrotes out for trouble. I'd say this accounts for a lot of the locals there. Those who've come from outside are the organised far right.