Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:36:48 pm
Good to see some brave lads trying to protect the copper from the shithouses.
It's sunny, this is the best city in the world, have a fucking pint or a walk you fucking bellends.
Absolutely disgusting all this, and the fact that the Police have to be a target of venom and take beatings is fucking evil. They exist to protect you, you fucking dickheads.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 05:41:25 pm
Where were these c*nts chanting save the kids and rioting when a child was shot in the city and they knew the killers name. That c*nt walked the streets for a week

I think the myth that Scousers are different from the rest of the UK is well and truly smashed after these scenes.

And every city has had counter demonstrators so no difference there either.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
The media and political class in the UK have created an absolute monster. What an awful, hateful country this is. Proof, as if it were needed, that a lot of people really want nothing more than permission to behave like bellends.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:46:01 pm
I think the myth that Scousers are different from the rest of the UK is well and truly smashed after these scenes.

And every city has had counter demonstrators so no difference there either.

100% agree. There should have been more concern at how well Reform polled last month. It's been brewing for a while in this city.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:44:07 pm
Good to see some brave lads trying to protect the copper from the shithouses.
It's sunny, this is the best city in the world, have a fucking pint or a walk you fucking bellends.
Absolutely disgusting all this, and the fact that the Police have to be a target of venom and take beatings is fucking evil. They exist to protect you, you fucking dickheads.

Yep. Sweaty bsastards need rubber bulleting, old school shits needed here. Fucking fuming
