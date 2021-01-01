https://x.com/Steveplfc/status/1819772318110937527
Where were these c*nts chanting save the kids and rioting when a child was shot in the city and they knew the killers name. That c*nt walked the streets for a week
I think the myth that Scousers are different from the rest of the UK is well and truly smashed after these scenes.And every city has had counter demonstrators so no difference there either.
Good to see some brave lads trying to protect the copper from the shithouses.It's sunny, this is the best city in the world, have a fucking pint or a walk you fucking bellends.Absolutely disgusting all this, and the fact that the Police have to be a target of venom and take beatings is fucking evil. They exist to protect you, you fucking dickheads.
