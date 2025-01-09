All I will say is that if we were currently in Arsenal's position (4 points behind with the potential for it to be 7 points, 2 of our strike force out with long term injuries, struggling to score goals from open play, 2 losses in our last 3 games) there would be loads of people on the forum who are currently worried about Arsenal who would be writing off our chances of winning the league.
On the face of it, we have had a poor run of results, but the performances against Fulham, Newcastle, Forrest, and even Utd to an extent, showed a team that is resilient, that doesn't throw in the towel when things go against them, and that will play to the last whistle. Without a GK howler, a harsh sending off, and some amazing goalkeeping, we would be sitting 6 points better off. If we carry on with that level of performance then the results will take care of themselves.