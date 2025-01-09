« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 73243 times)

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,461
  • ....mmm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #520 on: January 9, 2025, 11:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on January  9, 2025, 10:47:14 pm
Looking at that id be minded to take anything above 8 points. Could cut the lead to 5 if, big if, arsenal won out. North of 8 and we're really in business.

I think people will lose their minds with 8 points, and APLT won't look too pretty ;D

That said I think it will feel like a good haul if Arsenal don't win out.

Whatever happens I think it's very important to win against Forest away.

Logged
:D

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #521 on: January 9, 2025, 11:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on January  9, 2025, 11:07:52 pm
This is where ppg is misleading. Much rather play Brentford away than Spurs, Villa or City at home but apparently its the hardest of the lot.
And this is one of the biggest misconceptions.  Home advantage is a big influence on the results of matches. Brentford away is a tough game while I'd prefer a home match against almost everyone else.
Logged

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #522 on: January 10, 2025, 11:26:56 am »
ALT vs CON
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline Sharado

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #523 on: January 10, 2025, 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on January  9, 2025, 11:35:19 pm
I think people will lose their minds with 8 points, and APLT won't look too pretty ;D

That said I think it will feel like a good haul if Arsenal don't win out.

Whatever happens I think it's very important to win against Forest away.

I'm sure I read they've not won more than 3 in a row all season. So it's possible.
Logged
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,133
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #524 on: January 13, 2025, 03:31:00 pm »
Everton game is 12th Feb
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #525 on: January 13, 2025, 03:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 13, 2025, 03:31:00 pm
Everton game is 12th Feb

Good timing I think as it's only the FA Cup the weekend before. You'd think we'll rest more players than Everton.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
  • BoRac
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #526 on: January 13, 2025, 03:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 13, 2025, 03:31:00 pm
Everton game is 12th Feb

As expected. Still surprised they announced it before we officially secured top 8 in the CL.

It also means we have a free midweek before we play City, while they will probably have a CL playoff to deal with.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,196
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #527 on: January 13, 2025, 07:48:22 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on January 13, 2025, 03:37:42 pm
As expected. Still surprised they announced it before we officially secured top 8 in the CL.

It also means we have a free midweek before we play City, while they will probably have a CL playoff to deal with.


It has been announced subject to us not being in the play-offs.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #528 on: January 14, 2025, 10:01:13 pm »
Actually slipped to second in the table here , now on -1 but it feels like a par game so no too worried atm
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #529 on: January 14, 2025, 10:06:28 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on January  6, 2025, 09:59:47 pm
What happens with this line of thinking if we draw with Forest, and they beat Spurs cutting our lead to just 4 pts with a game in hand?

This is happening...no jinx, just truth.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #530 on: January 14, 2025, 10:06:48 pm »
We are one point behind Arsenal with a par 3 Brentford away game on Saturday.
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,794
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #531 on: January 14, 2025, 11:12:15 pm »
City can get a maximum of 86 points now which means we are 40 points out of a possible 54 away from finishing above them.
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up aperson that I find irritating the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,876
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #532 on: January 14, 2025, 11:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on January 14, 2025, 11:12:15 pm
City can get a maximum of 86 points now which means we are 40 points out of a possible 54 away from finishing above them.
Forget city, its us or Arsenal.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,003
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #533 on: January 15, 2025, 12:30:37 am »
We dropped 2 APLT points and we are on -1, right? Arsenal's win over Spurs will keep them on par and level with us.

But I think this season Forest away is more difficult than Shite away, who have absolutely top players, but their style suits our game better.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,461
  • ....mmm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #534 on: January 15, 2025, 01:27:59 am »
-4 in two games and below Arsenal now :(
Logged
:D

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #535 on: January 15, 2025, 08:08:36 am »
As mentioned the APLT undervalues Forest away - in most circumstances would we be happy with a draw away to the number 3 placed team. It would be interesting to see how it looks like in the more fluid APLT that one poster on here has made, where he took into account the current position of the teams, not last season.
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #536 on: January 15, 2025, 12:37:13 pm »
At the very least if a team is doing well enough to be included on the graph, they could get subbed in as a par 1 away.

Which would push out Fulham. Meaning Arsenal drop 2 points as they drew there and give us +2 for last night.

All is well...
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 07:41:58 am »
Quote from: emitime on January 15, 2025, 12:37:13 pm
At the very least if a team is doing well enough to be included on the graph, they could get subbed in as a par 1 away.

Which would push out Fulham. Meaning Arsenal drop 2 points as they drew there and give us +2 for last night.

All is well...
If Forest away was a par 1 we would have stayed level but gained 2

The APLT takes emotion out of the evaluation.  With the way they set up last night we should be thinking of it as a 3 point par game. I'm more concerned with how Brentford play.  They'll be very difficult to beat.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,444
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 07:56:10 am »
Quote from: latortuga on January 14, 2025, 10:06:28 pm
This is happening...no jinx, just truth.

Wow. You were spot on. What are the lottery numbers for the weekend?
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 08:11:07 am »
The team that wins the league usually has the longest winning run. Newcastle are currently on a 6 game winning run whilst we just ended Forests 6 game run. Our best at the moment is 4 games, Arsenals is only 3 too, so were gonna need one ourselves somewhere. Still it looks like we will probably only need 87 points, thatd be 12 wins from here and a 12-4-3 record (2.11 ppg).
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 09:32:30 am »
I feel what we do will heavily influence Arsenal also....if they see us winning it will affect them mentally.
They seem to be struggling at the moment so the next 3 games are quite important.

If we can beat Brentford, Ipswich and Bournemouth....before a 2 week break from PL then that would strengthen our position.

I hope we are over our mini-slump
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 10:46:47 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 09:32:30 am
I feel what we do will heavily influence Arsenal also....if they see us winning it will affect them mentally.
They seem to be struggling at the moment so the next 3 games are quite important.

If we can beat Brentford, Ipswich and Bournemouth....before a 2 week break from PL then that would strengthen our position.

I hope we are over our mini-slump

Play like we did second half against Forest, and we'll pick up 9 points over the next 3 games. I think you're right and that will kill off any resistance from Arsenal. Feels like an important phase of the season though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 am »
Bournemouth away is going to be tricky. Good manager and some good attacking players (but no real striker)...I would be disappointed if we didn't beat Brentford away as they can be quite open but we will have to play well to beat Bournemouth and we really need to start playing well which simply means defending better and taking more of our chances. Let's get back to the "best team in Europe in both boxes" as Xabi Alonso described us.

I don't have the heart for another close-run title race and we really should be further ahead than what we are. With some tough away games to negotiate we can either get anxious and drop points or stamp our authority on this league and steamroll it. I am worried it may be the former rather than the latter and I may need to invest in more undies and new bedspreads, that is unless Arsenal make it easy for us by blowing more points themselves.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:58 am by TheMan »
Logged

Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 11:23:36 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 11:03:23 am
Bournemouth away is going to be tricky. Good manager and some good attacking players (but no real striker)...I would be disappointed if we didn't beat Brentford away as they can be quite open but we will have to play well to beat Bournemouth and we really need to start playing well which simply means defending better and taking more of our chances. Let's get back to the "best team in Europe in both boxes" as Xabi Alonso described us.

I don't have the heart for another close-run title race and we really should be further ahead than what we are. With some tough away games to negotiate we can either get anxious and drop points or stamp out authority on this league and steamroll it. I am worried it may be the former rather than the latter and I may not to invest in more undies and new bedspreads, that is unless Arsenal make it easy for us by blowing more points themselves.

We've many a tricky away left with the buffer looking thin - Brentford / City / Everton / Villa / Fulham/ Chelsea / Brighton / Leicester  (not in order)

We really need to win every home game in my opinion. Theres no room for any silly dropped points there anymore. Arsenal away to us, utd and Forest will be tricky and have Wolves / Leicester and Everton too - definitely the easier run in unfortunately.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,547
  • Big ideas
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 11:25:19 am »
Wouldn't consider Brentford, Leicester or Fulham tricky away games, we should be winning those comfortably.  A lot will depend on where the other teams are in their season, how deep into the cup they go, injuries, etc.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,015
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 11:29:37 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 11:23:36 am
We've many a tricky away left with the buffer looking thin - Brentford / City / Everton / Villa / Fulham/ Chelsea / Brighton / Leicester  (not in order)

We really need to win every home game in my opinion. Theres no room for any silly dropped points there anymore. Arsenal away to us, utd and Forest will be tricky and have Wolves / Leicester and Everton too - definitely the easier run in unfortunately.

We have tricky away games but we have to be careful not to fall into the trap of talking up every away opponent otherwise we will just make excuses of why no away game against a decent team is winnable. At some point we have to beat good teams away.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 807
  • ******
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 12:41:59 pm »
All I will say is that if we were currently in Arsenal's position (4 points behind with the potential for it to be 7 points, 2 of our strike force out with long term injuries, struggling to score goals from open play, 2 losses in our last 3 games) there would be loads of people on the forum who are currently worried about Arsenal who would be writing off our chances of winning the league.

On the face of it, we have had a poor run of results, but the performances against Fulham, Newcastle, Forrest, and even Utd to an extent, showed a team that is resilient, that doesn't throw in the towel when things go against them, and that will play to the last whistle. Without a GK howler, a harsh sending off, and some amazing goalkeeping, we would be sitting 6 points better off. If we carry on with that level of performance then the results will take care of themselves.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 992
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 04:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:41:59 pm
On the face of it, we have had a poor run of results, but the performances against Fulham, Newcastle, Forrest, and even Utd to an extent, showed a team that is resilient, that doesn't throw in the towel when things go against them, and that will play to the last whistle. Without a GK howler, a harsh sending off, and some amazing goalkeeping, we would be sitting 6 points better off. If we carry on with that level of performance then the results will take care of themselves.

100%. The xG suggests the games with Fulham, United and Forest should all have been won. Liverpool will be fine, the title is theirs for the taking.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 04:33:05 pm »
*ours  😉
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 04:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:41:59 pm
All I will say is that if we were currently in Arsenal's position (4 points behind with the potential for it to be 7 points, 2 of our strike force out with long term injuries, struggling to score goals from open play, 2 losses in our last 3 games) there would be loads of people on the forum who are currently worried about Arsenal who would be writing off our chances of winning the league.

On the face of it, we have had a poor run of results, but the performances against Fulham, Newcastle, Forrest, and even Utd to an extent, showed a team that is resilient, that doesn't throw in the towel when things go against them, and that will play to the last whistle. Without a GK howler, a harsh sending off, and some amazing goalkeeping, we would be sitting 6 points better off. If we carry on with that level of performance then the results will take care of themselves.
Agreed. We're still earning points even while going through a rough patch. I don't think we'll lose the title due to draws. Arsenal and Forest will draw a fair amount of matches in the end. They are as good as us defensively, but they struggle to score enough. They will be in real trouble if we can add a few more goals off the bench. They have almost no scoring depth.
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,349
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 07:21:51 pm »
I don't think we should be losing our shit because we dropped from a 6 point lead to a four point lead.

However, if we put any value on the APLT and as we are posting in the thread so I expect most of us do, then this is a 50/50 title race.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 10:16:40 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 07:21:51 pm
I don't think we should be losing our shit because we dropped from a 6 point lead to a four point lead.

However, if we put any value on the APLT and as we are posting in the thread so I expect most of us do, then this is a 50/50 title race.

Yes defo 50/50. Arsenal have to come to Anfield but we have a lot of difficult aways too.
Its all to play for. I really fear our 2 year moratorium on signings will fuck us over when we are within a shout of an epic season.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
  • BoRac
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #552 on: Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 07:21:51 pm
I don't think we should be losing our shit because we dropped from a 6 point lead to a four point lead.

However, if we put any value on the APLT and as we are posting in the thread so I expect most of us do, then this is a 50/50 title race.

I've done a more nuanced version of APLT allowing for decimal par values for individual games (a spread of values from 0 to 3 depending on the teams' performances over the last five years). Not saying it's better or worse, just posting the outcome trying to cheer everyone up a bit. :)

Anyway, it turned out around 88 points should be enough for the title, with par being 49 at home and 39 away (again, based on last five years' averages). As it stands, we are on 0.78, with Arsenal on -4.57, which looks a bit better than the actual APLT.

In short, I don't believe it's 50/50, we'd have to drop seven points more in our remaining 18 games than they do (possibly eight given the goal difference), that's a lot. I think we are clear favourites as it stands (speaking purely from the point of view of the current standings, not taking into account form, fixture congestion, injuries, etc. - since, as has been said many times before, the APLT is not a predictive model).
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,607
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #553 on: Today at 12:21:59 am »
Arsenal are on the exact same points (43) as last season after 21 games and needed 15 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss to finish on 89 points. There is no way they match that this season. We were on 48 points after 21 games and finished on 82.  Thankfully it will probably be closer to that total for the title this season. 
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #554 on: Today at 04:25:40 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:21:59 am
Arsenal are on the exact same points (43) as last season after 21 games and needed 15 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss to finish on 89 points. There is no way they match that this season. We were on 48 points after 21 games and finished on 82.  Thankfully it will probably be closer to that total for the title this season.

Pretty much how I see it.

I think you can also compare certain facets of Arsenal's season this season to us last, in that they are going through a bit of a midseason injury crisis - not quite our level - and are bigging themselves up emotionally in games to get themselves over the line.  As we saw with us last season, you can do that for a while but eventually you end up hitting a brick wall.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 