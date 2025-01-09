Bournemouth away is going to be tricky. Good manager and some good attacking players (but no real striker)...I would be disappointed if we didn't beat Brentford away as they can be quite open but we will have to play well to beat Bournemouth and we really need to start playing well which simply means defending better and taking more of our chances. Let's get back to the "best team in Europe in both boxes" as Xabi Alonso described us.



I don't have the heart for another close-run title race and we really should be further ahead than what we are. With some tough away games to negotiate we can either get anxious and drop points or stamp our authority on this league and steamroll it. I am worried it may be the former rather than the latter and I may need to invest in more undies and new bedspreads, that is unless Arsenal make it easy for us by blowing more points themselves.