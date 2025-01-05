Just a reminder that the APLT isn't a predictive model. It's a model for the results needed by champions to hit 90 points. All this chat about "will Arsenal win all their games" etc is missing the point of this thread. We're almost level pegging with them in the APLT and if the positions and remaining fixtures were flipped over I'd be saying we're still on track to hit 90 points.



Arsenal are a good side and have experienced title fights in the last two seasons. They can hit 90, we need to make sure we do and not just take points for granted before games are played. I know I make jokes about the mockers etc, but taking the tempting fate out of it, it's a complacent attitude that we (as a group of fans) don't have.



One game at a time and enjoy the process.



Also a note for people that think Arsenal are very tight with our par. The par value of a match is determined by the model. However, the actual utility of this method can be thrown off by assigning "inaccurate" par values. For example, if a model assigns away match par 1 to the top 10 teams of the previous season - that would include West Ham, and Crystal Palace, who in reality are not par 1 away matches. It would also exclude Nottingham Forest from being a top 10 side, which would therefore have a par 1 away match value.I updated my model last week with the top 10 sides, and including Spurs and Man U since they are desperately under performing. We are leading Arsenal by 4 pts under that model.In reality, Arsenal are absolutely not going to hit 90 points, not even close. If they over perform, relative to the first half of the season, they could achieve close to 84 points. Realistically, they will be lower than that.I agree one game at a time and enjoy the process!!