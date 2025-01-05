« previous next »
Quote from: Le Westalero on January  5, 2025, 08:52:50 pm
And from what you've saw this season and this injury crises they suggest to have, you think they will?

I cant see them dropping points in only 2 more games.

They may only lose just one, but I think they will draw more than 1 in the next 20.
Also to add, we are playing Chelsea away in between the Euro semis.so you would assume they will be there and likely play a stronger team.
Quote from: KurtVerbose on January  5, 2025, 01:08:11 pm
Stop with this mockers stuff.

Firstly, it should be subtle.

Secondly, it's been done to death.

Nice one
Im glad we play before them during the next round of games, if we can get a win and go 9 clear with them to play spurs the next day, that would be massive pressure.
Quote from: killer-heels on January  5, 2025, 08:51:46 pm
If they do that run they will win the league.

That run would take them to 89 points - 14 wins and 2 draws for us out of 19 would pass that.
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Just a reminder that the APLT isn't a predictive model.  It's a model for the results needed by champions to hit 90 points.  All this chat about "will Arsenal win all their games" etc is missing the point of this thread.  We're almost level pegging with them in the APLT and if the positions and remaining fixtures were flipped over I'd be saying we're still on track to hit 90 points.

Arsenal are a good side and have experienced title fights in the last two seasons.  They can hit 90, we need to make sure we do and not just take points for granted before games are played.  I know I make jokes about the mockers etc, but taking the tempting fate out of it, it's a complacent attitude that we (as a group of fans) don't have.

One game at a time and enjoy the process.
Noted Prof, and thanks for your efforts!

We are at an interesting stage, though, at just past halfway in that there are only 4 clubs left who can get 90 points at all - and three of those are within 3 non-wins in the rest of the season from this being unattainable. Within the next 4 matches the ability to get to 75 points could be down to half the teams and Spurs and Man United are two of the teams who are 2 draws away from 75 points not being possible at all this year.

If you have the data is this early for these cutoffs being reached?
What are Forest on relative to par. About -3 before tonight?
Could do with Spurs getting some injured players back and raising their game.against Arsenal. Arsenal's next 3 home games all ones they could drop points in given the extra cup games and CL? Even with a win against Zagreb probably need to go strong in the last one to guarantee a top 8 CL place as well. Hard to tell with the new format as I'm not checking everyone's schedule.
Still tight on this and probably will be for a while yet, we had the lee-way to drop points yesterday due to picking up the two par 1 wins last week, a big opportunity missed really. Arsenal are still gonna have to go perfect with hardly any par 1's left to pick back up if they drop anything whilst we have plenty left yet. The real time table could well look a lot closer by March though as we now have 5 out of our next 7 away from home and the par 3 one's Forest, Brentford and Everton are far from it as well, whilst Arsenal have 4 of their next 6 at home with the only question being can they beat the likes of Spurs, Villa and City at home when they couldn't even beat Everton.
Quote from: AndrewShimmin on January  6, 2025, 06:41:12 am
What are Forest on relative to par. About -3 before tonight?

How does the APLT deal with Forest? They can't win away against themselves. ;D

EDIT:

I guess they gain Fulham away as a par 3, unlucky.  :wave
Everything will be clearer in a month's time. We have a tough run of fixtures but Arsenal's are tougher.
Quote from: BCCC on January  6, 2025, 11:45:52 am
Everything will be clearer in a month's time. We have a tough run of fixtures but Arsenal's are tougher.

It feels about even to me.

We have three tricky away games against Forest, Bournemouth and Brentford with Ipswich at home.

Arsenal have Spurs, Villa and City at home whilst they travel to Wolves.

Very interesting from a APLT perspective as there's only a single Par 1 in all those games and it's ours against Bournemouth. The way the fixtures have come this season and the performance of Forest have shaken things up a bit.


Quote from: AndrewShimmin on January  6, 2025, 06:41:12 am
What are Forest on relative to par. About -3 before tonight?

Forest are currently on -8

Up against a Par 3 Away at Wolves tonight.
Quote from: Kashinoda on January  6, 2025, 12:10:57 pm
It feels about even to me.

We have three tricky away games against Forest, Bournemouth and Brentford with Ipswich at home.

Arsenal have Spurs, Villa and City at home whilst they travel to Wolves.

Very interesting from a APLT perspective as there's only a single Par 1 in all those games and it's ours against Bounemouth. The way the fixtures have come this season and the performance of Forest have shaken things up a bit.

Unfortunately i'd say ours are more difficult. Mentioning Spurs at present is a non starter. Arsenal will beat the likes of Villa pretty comfortably, they let a goal in a game easy. City is the type of game where they need a massive performance to win usually but of course they're rough this season and we also need to go away to the emptyhad so ideally want to be matching their result there.

Wolves have got a new manager bounce but in terms of quality I can't see them matching Arsenal. Massive few games coming up!
Quote from: Gerard00 on January  6, 2025, 03:54:59 pm
Unfortunately i'd say ours are more difficult. Mentioning Spurs at present is a non starter. Arsenal will beat the likes of Villa pretty comfortably, they let a goal in a game easy. City is the type of game where they need a massive performance to win usually but of course they're rough this season and we always need to go away to the emptyhad so ideally want to be matching their result there.

Wolves have got a new manager bounce but in terms of quality I can't see them matching Arsenal. Massive few games coming up!

We play first for the next 4 games, so we just need to do our job and put the pressure on them. They have no room for dropping points.
Quote from: Prof on January  5, 2025, 09:55:54 pm
Just a reminder that the APLT isn't a predictive model.  It's a model for the results needed by champions to hit 90 points.  All this chat about "will Arsenal win all their games" etc is missing the point of this thread.  We're almost level pegging with them in the APLT and if the positions and remaining fixtures were flipped over I'd be saying we're still on track to hit 90 points.

Arsenal are a good side and have experienced title fights in the last two seasons.  They can hit 90, we need to make sure we do and not just take points for granted before games are played.  I know I make jokes about the mockers etc, but taking the tempting fate out of it, it's a complacent attitude that we (as a group of fans) don't have.

One game at a time and enjoy the process.

Also a note for people that think Arsenal are very tight with our par. The par value of a match is determined by the model. However, the actual utility of this method can be thrown off by assigning "inaccurate" par values. For example, if a model assigns away match par 1 to the top 10 teams of the previous season - that would include West Ham, and Crystal Palace, who in reality are not par 1 away matches. It would also exclude Nottingham Forest from being a top 10 side, which would therefore have a par 1 away match value.

I updated my model last week with the top 10 sides, and including Spurs and Man U since they are desperately under performing. We are leading Arsenal by 4 pts under that model.

In reality, Arsenal are absolutely not going to hit 90 points, not even close. If they over perform, relative to the first half of the season, they could achieve close to 84 points. Realistically, they will be lower than that.

I agree one game at a time and enjoy the process!!
Quote from: Gerard00 on January  6, 2025, 03:54:59 pm
Unfortunately i'd say ours are more difficult. Mentioning Spurs at present is a non starter. Arsenal will beat the likes of Villa pretty comfortably, they let a goal in a game easy. City is the type of game where they need a massive performance to win usually but of course they're rough this season and we also need to go away to the emptyhad so ideally want to be matching their result there.

Wolves have got a new manager bounce but in terms of quality I can't see them matching Arsenal. Massive few games coming up!

Our CL games are so much easier. Arsenal are 1 point above the play-offs and thus have crunch games and will have to go strong.
Quote from: SP on January  6, 2025, 09:44:43 pm
Our CL games are so much easier. Arsenal are 1 point above the play-offs and thus have crunch games and will have to go strong.

What happens with this line of thinking if we draw with Forest, and they beat Spurs cutting our lead to just 4 pts with a game in hand?
Quote from: latortuga on January  6, 2025, 09:59:47 pm
What happens with this line of thinking if we draw with Forest, and they beat Spurs cutting our lead to just 4 pts with a game in hand?


Its not a disaster because away games are hard in this league and this is an away game against the second placed side. Its why we cant brush off dropped points at home.
Fuck sake not again...... :-\

Human Metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is rapidly spreading throughout northern China. What is it, and how worried should we be?

https://xcancel.com/Channel4News/status/1876621423055425894
Quote from: Heritage on January  6, 2025, 07:08:09 pm
Also a note for people that think Arsenal are very tight with our par. The par value of a match is determined by the model. However, the actual utility of this method can be thrown off by assigning "inaccurate" par values. For example, if a model assigns away match par 1 to the top 10 teams of the previous season - that would include West Ham, and Crystal Palace, who in reality are not par 1 away matches. It would also exclude Nottingham Forest from being a top 10 side, which would therefore have a par 1 away match value.

I updated my model last week with the top 10 sides, and including Spurs and Man U since they are desperately under performing. We are leading Arsenal by 4 pts under that model.

In reality, Arsenal are absolutely not going to hit 90 points, not even close. If they over perform, relative to the first half of the season, they could achieve close to 84 points. Realistically, they will be lower than that.

I agree one game at a time and enjoy the process!!

One other issue that I have with the APLT is that it's really difficult to rectify any dropped points against par 3's if you haven't played many par 1's, even though quite a few of the par 1's would be games you'd expect us to win in a title challenge. So a team that has played more par 1's and stayed close to the top in the APLT might look to have the advantage, but that also means they have more scope to fall.

I like to look at the half way point between the APLT and the actual table as the closest thing to a prediction, which would put us pretty close to your revised table.
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on January  5, 2025, 11:05:07 am
They took 49 points from their final 18 games last season: W16 D1 L1

While I don't think they look capable of repeating close to that, they displayed the form they need to make a fight of it last year.

Not a chance Arsenal will only drop points in 2 games for the rest of the season, not a chance. They're miles off hitting that kind of form, if only just because of injuries.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:40:06 pm
One other issue that I have with the APLT is that it's really difficult to rectify any dropped points against par 3's if you haven't played many par 1's

That's not really a flaw in the model in my book - more an accurate reflection of how hard it is to hit 90 points if you don't win the games you're expected to win.

It also helps put results like Sunday in context - maybe even helps to lessen the disappointment. In APLT terms, we balanced out drawing with United at home by beating them away. On average, those two results leave us net zero in relation to our 90 points goal (while it leaves United -3).

We're still very much on track for 90 points. Mind you, so are Arsenal.
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 03:22:45 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 03:14:52 pm
That's not really a flaw in the model in my book - more an accurate reflection of how hard it is to hit 90 points if you don't win the games you're expected to win.

It also helps put results like Sunday in context - maybe even helps to lessen the disappointment. In APLT terms, we balanced out drawing with United at home by beating them away. On average, those two results leave us net zero in relation to our 90 points goal (while it leaves United -3).

We're still very much on track for 90 points. Mind you, so are Arsenal.

I said this in the Arsenal thread and got absolute pelters. And tbf (to those unimpressed with my post), they'll really have to go some to get 90 points from here. Basically no margin for error.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:22:45 pm
I said this in the Arsenal thread and got absolute pelters. And tbf (to those unimpressed with my post), they'll really have to go some to get 90 points from here. Basically no margin for error.

Oh yes, no argument with that. To reach 90 points, it looks like they can afford to draw a couple of away games but have to win all their home games.

We currently have more wiggle room, that's for sure.
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 05:22:50 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on January  6, 2025, 02:08:02 pm
Forest are currently on -8

Up against a Par 3 Away at Wolves tonight.

Presumably now on -5.

So just as with PL table, the APLT has them amongst the top three - and by quite a margin.
Which is pretty astonishing!

Comparison between the two tables suggests that their form v par to date is not that exaggerated in the PL table.

While the APLT has them less close to the moaning Gunners, it has the gap to the rest of the pack is larger.

Very impressive season for far for them. Nice to see new challengers.

Just need to get our revenge for what they did to us and Anfield (or what we did to ourselves) - which won't be an easy game.
Quote from: AndrewShimmin on Yesterday at 05:22:50 pm
Presumably now on -5.

So just as with PL table, the APLT has them amongst the top three - and by quite a margin.
Which is pretty astonishing!

Comparison between the two tables suggests that their form v par to date is not that exaggerated in the PL table.

While the APLT has them less close to the moaning Gunners, it has the gap to the rest of the pack is larger.

Very impressive season for far for them. Nice to see new challengers.

Just need to get our revenge for what they did to us and Anfield (or what we did to ourselves) - which won't be an easy game.

No, it's a par 3 so they stay on -8, neither advancing nor declining.  Further, if it had been a par 1, they would only gain 2 pts for the win, as it's how much you perform above or below expectations (par) that alters your score. 
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 06:49:10 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm
No, it's a par 3 so they stay on -8, neither advancing nor declining.  Further, if it had been a par 1, they would only gain 2 pts for the win, as it's how much you perform above or below expectations (par) that alters your score.

Ah yes, of course 🤦‍♂️.

Still, they're not doing badly.
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm »
I'll add Nottingham Forest for the next update.  Which team is 7th and needs eliminating?
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm
I'll add Nottingham Forest for the next update.  Which team is 7th and needs eliminating?

Probably can get rid of Spurs. Objectively, it would probably be United, but watching them fall off the bottom of the y-axis before the halfway point of the season is just too funny.
« Reply #512 on: Today at 06:02:10 am »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm
I'll add Nottingham Forest for the next update.  Which team is 7th and needs eliminating?
I mean, United would be the obvious choice, but where is the fun in that?!

Spurs might be eliminated altogether from everything. What have they won of late? I'd bet on Chelsea getting a trophy before Spurs, and I like Spurs much more...
