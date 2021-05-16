Still tight on this and probably will be for a while yet, we had the lee-way to drop points yesterday due to picking up the two par 1 wins last week, a big opportunity missed really. Arsenal are still gonna have to go perfect with hardly any par 1's left to pick back up if they drop anything whilst we have plenty left yet. The real time table could well look a lot closer by March though as we now have 5 out of our next 7 away from home and the par 3 one's Forest, Brentford and Everton are far from it as well, whilst Arsenal have 4 of their next 6 at home with the only question being can they beat the likes of Spurs, Villa and City at home when they couldn't even beat Everton.