Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25

Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 08:59:53 pm
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 08:52:50 pm
And from what you've saw this season and this injury crises they suggest to have, you think they will?

I cant see them dropping points in only 2 more games.

They may only lose just one, but I think they will draw more than 1 in the next 20.
Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm
Also to add, we are playing Chelsea away in between the Euro semis.so you would assume they will be there and likely play a stronger team.
Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 01:08:11 pm
Stop with this mockers stuff.

Firstly, it should be subtle.

Secondly, it's been done to death.

Nice one
BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:07:10 pm
Im glad we play before them during the next round of games, if we can get a win and go 9 clear with them to play spurs the next day, that would be massive pressure.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Anthony

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:51:46 pm
If they do that run they will win the league.

That run would take them to 89 points - 14 wins and 2 draws for us out of 19 would pass that.
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Prof

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm
Just a reminder that the APLT isn't a predictive model.  It's a model for the results needed by champions to hit 90 points.  All this chat about "will Arsenal win all their games" etc is missing the point of this thread.  We're almost level pegging with them in the APLT and if the positions and remaining fixtures were flipped over I'd be saying we're still on track to hit 90 points.

Arsenal are a good side and have experienced title fights in the last two seasons.  They can hit 90, we need to make sure we do and not just take points for granted before games are played.  I know I make jokes about the mockers etc, but taking the tempting fate out of it, it's a complacent attitude that we (as a group of fans) don't have.

One game at a time and enjoy the process.
Prof

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm




Anthony

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm
Noted Prof, and thanks for your efforts!

We are at an interesting stage, though, at just past halfway in that there are only 4 clubs left who can get 90 points at all - and three of those are within 3 non-wins in the rest of the season from this being unattainable. Within the next 4 matches the ability to get to 75 points could be down to half the teams and Spurs and Man United are two of the teams who are 2 draws away from 75 points not being possible at all this year.

If you have the data is this early for these cutoffs being reached?
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

AndrewShimmin

  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Reply #488 on: Today at 06:41:12 am
What are Forest on relative to par. About -3 before tonight?
