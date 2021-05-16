Just a reminder that the APLT isn't a predictive model. It's a model for the results needed by champions to hit 90 points. All this chat about "will Arsenal win all their games" etc is missing the point of this thread. We're almost level pegging with them in the APLT and if the positions and remaining fixtures were flipped over I'd be saying we're still on track to hit 90 points.



Arsenal are a good side and have experienced title fights in the last two seasons. They can hit 90, we need to make sure we do and not just take points for granted before games are played. I know I make jokes about the mockers etc, but taking the tempting fate out of it, it's a complacent attitude that we (as a group of fans) don't have.



One game at a time and enjoy the process.