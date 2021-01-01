United and Spurs are responsible for reducing the font size...
Arsenal are gonna nose dive soon. Unbelievably, they have only three par-1 games left until the end of the season... The first is Brighton coming up on January 4. It will sound crazy, but I think that there is a real possibility that they may miss on top four. City were done long ago, but they can still overtake Arsenal in the top four, and one of Forest / Villa / the Cherries can snek in if they keep playing the way the are playing.
We are matched with Chelsea for par-1 games, seven each. As long as we don't have too many slip-ups, they can't catch us. Match them for points and the title is ours with a couple of games to spare.
Been a good year so far.