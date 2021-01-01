Thanks for sharing, it's always interesting to hear about other models. There's a lot of things I can understand about your approach and respect what you're doing. As with all models there are limitations (as there are with mine). The key one for me is that ranking teams by difficulty early in the season using the current league table is basing their ranking on a very low sample size. E.g. the team that played Man City in the first round is likely to be lower than the team that played Everton , but doesn't mean the first one is better than the second.



I wonder what it would look like if you ranked the team strength of an opponent by a set of fixtures that are also weighted by strength of the teams they've played? One argument is for it to be a 38 game sample (which would be the only way to ensure all teams had equal opposition strength in their sample), but even a rolling 38 game position would be flawed due to promoted teams and also it brings the same issue into play that my model has that you're trying to eradicate, that teams get better/worse over the medium term.



It's one of the reasons I've never deviated away from my original model as the best set of 38 games to base performance on is probably the previous season. The top 13 doesn't ever change by that many clubs year to year, and that amount of variance is probably less than the variance caused by timing of fixtures (international breaks, injury crises, suspensions, kick off times, rest between games etc).



Just a few rambled thoughts there but I'm interested to see how your model shapes up over the rest of the season, so feel free to post it in here.



I think your model has nailed it, or rather it's as good an approximation as can be done without some absurdly complicated model that adjusts and weights for recency, injury, fixture congestion etc. I think there are too many underlying factors to produce anything more accurate. Well certain not worth the effort it would take for minimal improvement in the model performance. The critical thing is you set your baseline at the start of the season and don't adjust, this keeps it really clean.I'm trying to park my own perceptions when I look at the current model outputs. I just don't know that I buy where Arsenal are. I guess it's a function of a odd set of fixtures for them. I don't think there's any chance that get 90 points (I don't think we will either actually). I wonder if I'm not reading the output correctly? Arsenal have almost no room for error now, would that be fair, where we can afford to drop some points in our par1s, they have far fewer games where they can drop anything?