« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 39792 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,909
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm »
United and Spurs are responsible for reducing the font size...

Arsenal are gonna nose dive soon. Unbelievably, they have only three par-1 games left until the end of the season... The first is Brighton coming up on January 4. It will sound crazy, but I think that there is a real possibility that they may miss on top four. City were done long ago, but they can still overtake Arsenal in the top four, and one of Forest / Villa / the Cherries can snek in if they keep playing the way the are playing.

We are matched with Chelsea for par-1 games, seven each. As long as we don't have too many slip-ups, they can't catch us. Match them for points and the title is ours with a couple of games to spare.

Been a good year so far.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm
United and Spurs are responsible for reducing the font size...

Arsenal are gonna nose dive soon. Unbelievably, they have only three par-1 games left until the end of the season... The first is Brighton coming up on January 4. It will sound crazy, but I think that there is a real possibility that they may miss on top four. City were done long ago, but they can still overtake Arsenal in the top four, and one of Forest / Villa / the Cherries can snek in if they keep playing the way the are playing.

We are matched with Chelsea for par-1 games, seven each. As long as we don't have too many slip-ups, they can't catch us. Match them for points and the title is ours with a couple of games to spare.

Been a good year so far.

Im a novice at this stuff but its really interesting that on paper Arsenal are doing very well on APLT until you consider that the games theyve had mean they have to be effectively perfect in terms of winning almost every game to actually hit APLT par and get 90 points.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm »
Arsenal still tracking so well isn't surprising to me. They're a really, really good side. Couldn't speak for the Everton game but I thought they were pretty outstanding against Fulham when they dropped a couple of points. Hopefully the loss of Saka will have an impact over the festive period. Brentford and Brighton back to back are tough games and two they won last season (?) from memory.

Goes without saying I know, but winning the next three would be massive. Would have us tracking comfortably above 90 points for the season. Pushing close to the 95+ mark if we matched the first half of the season in the second. The longer we could then stay at that rate, the more demoralising it will be for the chasing pack.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:46:42 pm by Bennett »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,909
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm
Im a novice at this stuff but its really interesting that on paper Arsenal are doing very well on APLT until you consider that the games theyve had mean they have to be effectively perfect in terms of winning almost every game to actually hit APLT par and get 90 points.
My take on this (and I could be wrong) is that if a team is capable of making 90 points in a season, the par-1s is where they make up points. To finish above 90, they have to drop fewer points that they make up. I think we are in that boat, and thought the same Arsenal and City (who are now out). In our 20 remaining games, we have 7 opportunities to make up points in the 12 par-3 games. Arsenal have 19 remaining games with 3 opportunities to make up dropped points in 16 par-3 games. If they miss these opportunities, they can be perfect until the end of the season to finish on 90 points.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:31:50 am »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
Thanks for sharing, it's always interesting to hear about other models.  There's a lot of things I can understand about your approach and respect what you're doing.  As with all models there are limitations (as there are with mine).  The key one for me is that ranking teams by difficulty early in the season using the current league table is basing their ranking on a very low sample size.  E.g. the team that played Man City in the first round is likely to be lower than the team that played Everton  ;), but doesn't mean the first one is better than the second.

I wonder what it would look like if you ranked the team strength of an opponent by a set of fixtures that are also weighted by strength of the teams they've played?  One argument is for it to be a 38 game sample (which would be the only way to ensure all teams had equal opposition strength in their sample), but even a rolling 38 game position would be flawed due to promoted teams and also it brings the same issue into play that my model has that you're trying to eradicate, that teams get better/worse over the medium term.

It's one of the reasons I've never deviated away from my original model as the best set of 38 games to base performance on is probably the previous season.  The top 13 doesn't ever change by that many clubs year to year, and that amount of variance is probably less than the variance caused by timing of fixtures (international breaks, injury crises, suspensions, kick off times, rest between games etc).

Just a few rambled thoughts there but I'm interested to see how your model shapes up over the rest of the season, so feel free to post it in here.

I think your model has nailed it, or rather it's as good an approximation as can be done without some absurdly complicated model that adjusts  and weights for recency, injury, fixture congestion etc. I think there are too many underlying factors to produce anything more accurate. Well certain not worth the effort it would take for minimal improvement in the model performance. The critical thing is you set your baseline at the start of the season and don't adjust, this keeps it really clean.

I'm trying to park my own perceptions when I look at the current model outputs. I just don't know that I buy where Arsenal are. I guess it's a function of a odd set of fixtures for them. I don't think there's any chance that get 90 points (I don't think we will either actually). I wonder if I'm not reading the output correctly? Arsenal have almost no room for error now, would that be fair, where we can afford to drop some points in our par1s, they have far fewer games where they can drop anything?
 
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:49:22 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
My take on this (and I could be wrong) is that if a team is capable of making 90 points in a season, the par-1s is where they make up points. To finish above 90, they have to drop fewer points that they make up. I think we are in that boat, and thought the same Arsenal and City (who are now out). In our 20 remaining games, we have 7 opportunities to make up points in the 12 par-3 games. Arsenal have 19 remaining games with 3 opportunities to make up dropped points in 16 par-3 games. If they miss these opportunities, they can be perfect until the end of the season to finish on 90 points.

The par thing is a really neat way of thinking about it. Last nights result was like getting an eagle on a par five 400yd+ hole. Losing at home to Forest was like getting stuck in a bunker on a short par 3

We could hit the 90 points by being boringly consistent and winning all the par 3s and drawing all the par1s but real life never works out quite like that.

As long as we can average out the results to par, were ok. Home defeats are really costly though, and you need big wins away from home against top teams to compensate for them, which is really hard.

Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 09:31:50 am
I think your model has nailed it, or rather it's as good an approximation as can be done without some absurdly complicated model that adjusts  and weights for recency, injury, fixture congestion etc. I think there are too many underlying factors to produce anything more accurate. Well certain not worth the effort it would take for minimal improvement in the model performance. The critical thing is you set your baseline at the start of the season and don't adjust, this keeps it really clean.

Agreed - I think the simplicity of Profs model is its strength. The alternative takes are all interesting though.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,489
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #326 on: Today at 04:02:03 pm »
What was Everton vs Chelsea? A par 1 or 3 for Chelsea?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,909
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #327 on: Today at 05:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:02:03 pm
What was Everton vs Chelsea? A par 1 or 3 for Chelsea?
Par 3.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #328 on: Today at 07:30:02 pm »
I feel like points per game (PPG) is an easier way to grasp what this thread is trying to do for most people.

At the start of the season a side needs to take 2.3 points per match to finish on 90 points. At the moment we are running at 2.43 ppg. Just about right on the money.

Arsenal, with the amount of points they have already dropped, need to run at a staggering 2.71 to make it to 90 points, but the APLT throws another variable into the mix by trying to take strength of schedule into the mix. Arsenal have gotten a lot of their had matches out of the way so they should start to run at a much better clip than their current 1.9 PPG, but they need to be almost perfect. Arsenal's max point tally is 96, ours is 105.

Chelsea need 2.61ppg to finish on 90 points.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #329 on: Today at 08:49:13 pm »
I appreciate that Arsenal have had a tough set of aways, but I don't see them taking 57 points from the remaining 63 to get to 90, and I certainly don't see Chelsea getting 55 from 63. I'd be very shocked if more than one team gets 85+ points.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 