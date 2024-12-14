Dropped under the 90-pt line for the first time since Forest that was corrected by the win at Palace. We had only 4 par-1 games so far with Spurs next. That would provide an opportunity for a nice recovery.



Arsenal too dropped 2 points today, and they may seem too close for comfort, but they had 8 (!!!) par-1 games already with only 4 left! Nah...



City also had a 7 par-1 games and another one coming against Villa next round. Although they are capable on going on a long winning streak, nah...



Chelsea had only 5 par-1 games and 7 remaining. Their schedule is closer to ours in terms of difficulty loading. Yet to see how they will do, but they are the dark horse to watch this season. And they can piss the Conference league with their second string, so no extra workload.