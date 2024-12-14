« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 34928 times)

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #280 on: December 14, 2024, 09:53:40 pm »
Dropped under the 90-pt line for the first time since Forest that was corrected by the win at Palace. We had only 4 par-1 games so far with Spurs next. That would provide an opportunity for a nice recovery.

Arsenal too dropped 2 points today, and they may seem too close for comfort, but they had 8 (!!!) par-1 games already with only 4 left! Nah...

City also had a 7 par-1 games and another one coming against Villa next round. Although they are capable on going on a long winning streak, nah...

Chelsea had only 5 par-1 games and 7 remaining. Their schedule is closer to ours in terms of difficulty loading. Yet to see how they will do, but they are the dark horse to watch this season. And they can piss the Conference league with their second string, so no extra workload.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #281 on: December 14, 2024, 11:23:06 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on December 10, 2024, 08:10:27 pm
In a game Fulham probably could have won, Man City still beat them 3-2 and had a bunch of other good chances.  Even ETH's Man Utd beat them at home.  I've just never rated Silva's teams as that hard to play against.

I have feeling it might be a decent day out for us.
Ahem  :-X
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #282 on: December 14, 2024, 11:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Prof on December 14, 2024, 11:23:06 pm
Ahem  :-X

First rule of, never mention...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 01:01:42 am »
Quote from: Prof on December 14, 2024, 11:23:06 pm
Ahem  :-X

I'm getting stronger... ;D

 
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 08:42:38 am »
Quote from: Prof on December 14, 2024, 11:23:06 pm
Ahem  :-X

With the Hammers Fulham  ::) once again showing us what a quality team they are, it's the rejuvenated Spurs next. Uh oh. Can't see getting anything from that. Another point and a PAR result, if we play perfectly and they would have an off day? That would be a godsend. Miracles and Xmas season, these thing can happen?   
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 08:42:38 am
With the Hammers once again showing us what a quality team they are
Did we play West Ham without me noticing?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 04:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 10:42:40 am
Did we play West Ham without me noticing?

Fulham was so good my heads still spinning  ::)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 09:37:22 pm »




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #288 on: Today at 03:23:15 am »
