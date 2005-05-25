« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 27753 times)

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,635
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #200 on: December 3, 2024, 06:57:00 am »
Thing is, weve also got a hell of a tough run of games 34, 35, 36, 37 too.

Its broken really oddly this season

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #201 on: December 3, 2024, 08:59:05 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December  3, 2024, 06:57:00 am
Thing is, weve also got a hell of a tough run of games 34, 35, 36, 37 too.

Its broken really oddly this season



Scoreboard pressure could mean that it's done by then. Hopefully.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #202 on: December 3, 2024, 09:35:01 am »
Quote from: farawayred on December  3, 2024, 12:17:18 am
I knew Arteta has been reading this thread! That's where he's getting the hope...

They will be out by the end of January. It's a horrible list of fixtures for them.

Brighton Away
Brentford Away
Possible League cup semi 1st leg
Utd Home FA Cup
Spurs Home
Villa Home
Dinamo Zagreb Home CL
Wolves Away
Girona Away CL
Man City Home
Possible League cup semi 2nd leg

Good luck with that Legohead! 🤪
Logged

Offline jj2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #203 on: December 3, 2024, 11:04:10 am »
Comparing last year's season to this, we're 6 points better off compared to last season, but the next spell will be very difficult to match last season.
Last season we took 23 pts from next 27 and 35 from next 42.
Was going to say the best possibility of doing better is in the last 8 games where we took 12 pts from 24, but this season the last 8 games incl. Chelsea(a), Spurs(h), Arsenal(h), Brighton(a) so will be a tough task to make sizeable gains there.

So getting 8 pts more than last season to get to 90 will require a monumental season, even with such a good start.
However I think 85 will win it this season. Man City clearly won't get 91. Arsenal got 89 last season dropping points in 10 games. They've already dropped points in 6 games at 1/3 way through. I expect another 3 games of dropped points by them by Feb.
Arsenal took 49 from final 54 last season. Can't see them match that.
« Last Edit: December 3, 2024, 11:07:15 am by jj2005 »
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #204 on: December 3, 2024, 11:39:56 am »
The great stat of the week for me is we are the only team in the league who are on over 2 points per game, and it's a nice big 2.62 at that. Some London bums are both on 1.92, Seagulls and Abu Dhabi are on 1.77.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #205 on: December 3, 2024, 12:20:47 pm »
APLT Analysis & Extrapolations
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline Byrneand

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #206 on: December 3, 2024, 02:25:30 pm »
City's late January is a mess. especially given CL opponents also need wins and to turn up and then they will have an additional 2 qualifiers in there
Logged
If you can't walk in a straight line.... you shouldn't be playing for Liverpool. End of

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #207 on: December 3, 2024, 04:12:40 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on December  3, 2024, 11:39:56 am
The great stat of the week for me is we are the only team in the league who are on over 2 points per game, and it's a nice big 2.62 at that. Some London bums are both on 1.92, Seagulls and Abu Dhabi are on 1.77.

That's the key. To hit 90 points, Liverpool need 2.24 points per game for the rest of 2024/25, which is 85-point season form. Arsenal (2.60, 99) and City (2.68, 102) have to be unfeasibly good for the two thirds of the season which feature the business end of the Champions League. I don't think it can be done.
Logged

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,092
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #208 on: December 3, 2024, 04:35:04 pm »
Good as they are, I can't see Arsenal putting on the kind of massive winning runs we've seen from the title winners over the last few years, regardless of opposition. It's become commonplace for the winners to rack up huge runs, but Arsenal haven't shown any ability to hit that level of consistency. For comparison, their longest winning streak in the Premier League last season was eight games. That's excellent, but it's not close to the kind of streaks we've seen from City in recent years, or from ourselves when we've been going well.

Doesn't mean they can't compete for the title, but that in itself is a huge barrier, and I see no sign of them breaking it at this point.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #209 on: December 3, 2024, 04:36:54 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on December  3, 2024, 12:20:47 pm
APLT Analysis & Extrapolations

Very interesting. Arsenal are clearly not out of it, even being 9 points down, nor are City. As mentioned, we have to hope that the pressure of needing to win each game (or at least the felling of it) means they drop points.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 785
  • ******
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #210 on: December 3, 2024, 05:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Prof on December  2, 2024, 09:38:20 pm
It's points in time like this that I came up with the APLT model for... sorry folks, but I'm going to upset a few here...

Prof is well aware of the admiration that I have for his work on the ALPT, but at this point I just wanted to flag that there is no perfect way of grading strength of schedule and some small tweaks can have huge impacts on the adjusted standings.

I keep my own version of the ALPT which uses a different set of 'par' targets which allow you to lose games (only one team has ever been unbeaten), drop points at home (no team has ever won all of their home games), but also means that you have to drop points against fewer teams across the season. Going by my system, the table looks like the below:

LIV: +4
ARS: -1
MCY: -3
CHE: -6
TOT: -8
VIL: -12
MUN: -14

My system is not right, but nor is the ALPT or any other 'predictive' system for that matter. The choice of what teams to choose as the most difficult fixtures is somewhat arbitrary, and there are many different ways to set targets of how to get to 90 points across the season. The actual league table almost certainly overstates the strength of our position, and potentially the ALPT understates it, and I wouldn't be surprised if the 'truth' lies somewhere in the middle.

Looking at average points of the teams we have both played is also rather misleading. At face value, Arsenal have played teams with an average points per game of 1.43, compared to only 1.34 for us. But that number for Arsenal is heavily skewed by the fact that they have played us, and our points per game is by far the highest in the league. If we take out the fixture where we played each other, their opponent av points per game drops to 1.33 and ours drops to 1.29, which is much closer.

What can't be denied though, and what is given more weight in the APLT, is how much tougher Arsenal's away fixtures have been compared to ours. Their home opponent av points is 1.06 compared to 1.53 for their away games, whereas ours is reversed at 1.65 and 0.78 (again, those numbers exclude our head to head fixture). That would concern me more if Arsenal had the kind of home record over the last couple of seasons like we did in the prime years under Klopp, but they dropped points in 4 home games last season and 5 homes games the season before. They've already dropped points in 2 home games this season, and have plenty of tough home games to come.

What is also clear is that no system can ever capture all of the variables that are needed. A Saturday 12.30pm kick off the weekend after an international break can make an 'easy' par 3 game much tougher than if it were at 4.00pm on the Sunday. Playing Man Utd this week is arguably a tougher game than when we played them in week 3, and playing City last weekend was definitely easier than when Arsenal played them. New manager bounces, upturns/ downturns in form, injuries, suspensions, and lots of other things can drastically change the 'difficulty' of fixtures across the season.

But with all that said, the one thing that I think that we can probably all agree on is that it is much better to have points on the board and have an actual 9 point lead, even if that is only 'parity' in terms of the ALPT. Every Arsenal fan would swap places with us at the moment, and that counts for a lot. Every dropped point for Arsenal is a dagger in the back, whereas every dropped point for us is merely eating into the buffer that we have built up. We'll have to wait and see if Arsenal can cope with the pressure of scoreboard chasing, and whether we can cope with the pressure of having the tag of being massive favourites.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,573
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #211 on: December 3, 2024, 07:52:49 pm »
Great post Stu!
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #212 on: December 3, 2024, 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on December  3, 2024, 07:52:49 pm
Great post Stu!

I second this.  All very valid points.  I agree that in scenarios like this, the phrase "one in the hand is worth two in the bush" carries a lot of meaning.

All I've tried to do is give a note of caution about the real league table.  Seeing people getting ahead of themselves about us winning the league early etc is all good fun, but we've got a lot to do yet.  We're only on for a 91 point season at the moment, so less margin for error than it appears.  We'll know more at the half way point.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #213 on: December 3, 2024, 09:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Prof on December  3, 2024, 08:44:15 pm
I second this.  All very valid points.  I agree that in scenarios like this, the phrase "one in the hand is worth two in the bush" carries a lot of meaning.

All I've tried to do is give a note of caution about the real league table.  Seeing people getting ahead of themselves about us winning the league early etc is all good fun, but we've got a lot to do yet.  We're only on for a 91 point season at the moment, so less margin for error than it appears.  We'll know more at the half way point.

Yeah, but... It's happening, isn't it?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #214 on: December 3, 2024, 10:00:23 pm »
We couldnt really have done much bette with our fixtures so Im not convinced were only on for a 91 point season. We might be. We might be on for worse or for better. Once we reach half way well have a much better idea. Either itll be basically done because well almost certainly have extended our lead having out performed on APLT or its going to be extremely close.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 10:41:53 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on December  3, 2024, 05:00:34 pm
I keep my own version of the ALPT which uses a different set of 'par' targets which allow you to lose games (only one team has ever been unbeaten), drop points at home (no team has ever won all of their home games), but also means that you have to drop points against fewer teams across the season. Going by my system, the table looks like the below:

LIV: +4
ARS: -1
MCY: -3
CHE: -6
TOT: -8
VIL: -12
MUN: -14

You inspired me to devise a version... This uses the same method as the APLT in terms of classifying teams, but rather than looking at last season's standings, it ranks them on Expected Points from 2024/25.

Liverpool -1
Arsenal -2
Brighton and Man City -6
Chelsea -8
Brentford and Forest -9
Tottenham -11
Some more teams.....
Man United -16 ;-)

It's not perfect by any means. Teams can move in the xPoints table, making the above figures change without that side doing anything. Equally, this far into the season there won't be too much movement and this does at least rate performance against underlying strength of opponent from a more recent sample.

Anyway, just another way to look at it.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:46:47 am »
You guys are ace, thanks so much. Both methods indicate Arsenals position is slightly false which is a helpful tempering of my expectation levels!
Logged

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on December  3, 2024, 05:00:34 pm
I keep my own version of the ALPT which uses a different set of 'par' targets which allow you to lose games (only one team has ever been unbeaten), drop points at home (no team has ever won all of their home games), but also means that you have to drop points against fewer teams across the season. Going by my system, the table looks like the below:

LIV: +4
ARS: -1
MCY: -3
CHE: -6
TOT: -8
VIL: -12
MUN: -14
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Yesterday at 10:41:53 am
You inspired me to devise a version... This uses the same method as the APLT in terms of classifying teams, but rather than looking at last season's standings, it ranks them on Expected Points from 2024/25.

Liverpool -1
Arsenal -2
Brighton and Man City -6
Chelsea -8
Brentford and Forest -9
Tottenham -11
Some more teams.....
Man United -16 ;-)
Fair points from both of you on the methodology tweaks.

Thanks to all three of you  :wave
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 04:07:50 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on December  3, 2024, 09:04:05 pm
Yeah, but... It's happening, isn't it?
Just two more wins and we are mathematically safe from relegation I think.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,749
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm »
I used to like the 365 prediction model, I don't know why they discontinued their football predictions. But there is this Ducth site that runs another good model:
https://www.euroclubindex.com/league-odds/

The methodology is a little biased toward historical results, but so are the APLT and the other models above. Club ratings and win probabilities are subject to quick changes, which I don't like too much, but I understand their origin. In comparison with the original and the two tweaked APLT models above, this model overweighs the 1st-to-2nd gap and puts Arsenal farther behind, albeit still above City.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,374
  • ....mmm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm »
Always rated ALPT.
Logged
:D

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm »
Well top 4 all played (or are playing) to par today, so little change there at the moment.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #222 on: Today at 03:26:22 am »
Quote from: suede lady on Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm
Well top 4 all played (or are playing) to par today, so little change there at the moment.

Yep.

In terms of betting markets, we went from 50% chance of winning the title pre-Man City to 60% post and have now gone back to a 50% chance.

50% feels about right to me, particularly given that we are managing our tougher away games so far - Man U/Arsenal/Newcastle - better than any other of the top sides have.  We maintain that until the end of the season and obviously keep winning at home and we'll win the title. 

Last season proved, that even with a major injury crisis we remained incredibly competitive up until gassing out at the end.  That's all we need to repeat.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:54 am by latortuga »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 