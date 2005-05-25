It's points in time like this that I came up with the APLT model for... sorry folks, but I'm going to upset a few here...



Prof is well aware of the admiration that I have for his work on the ALPT, but at this point I just wanted to flag that there is no perfect way of grading strength of schedule and some small tweaks can have huge impacts on the adjusted standings.I keep my own version of the ALPT which uses a different set of 'par' targets which allow you to lose games (only one team has ever been unbeaten), drop points at home (no team has ever won all of their home games), but also means that you have to drop points against fewer teams across the season. Going by my system, the table looks like the below:LIV: +4ARS: -1MCY: -3CHE: -6TOT: -8VIL: -12MUN: -14My system is not right, but nor is the ALPT or any other 'predictive' system for that matter. The choice of what teams to choose as the most difficult fixtures is somewhat arbitrary, and there are many different ways to set targets of how to get to 90 points across the season. The actual league table almost certainly overstates the strength of our position, and potentially the ALPT understates it, and I wouldn't be surprised if the 'truth' lies somewhere in the middle.Looking at average points of the teams we have both played is also rather misleading. At face value, Arsenal have played teams with an average points per game of 1.43, compared to only 1.34 for us. But that number for Arsenal is heavily skewed by the fact that they have played us, and our points per game is by far the highest in the league. If we take out the fixture where we played each other, their opponent av points per game drops to 1.33 and ours drops to 1.29, which is much closer.What can't be denied though, and what is given more weight in the APLT, is how much tougher Arsenal's away fixtures have been compared to ours. Their home opponent av points is 1.06 compared to 1.53 for their away games, whereas ours is reversed at 1.65 and 0.78 (again, those numbers exclude our head to head fixture). That would concern me more if Arsenal had the kind of home record over the last couple of seasons like we did in the prime years under Klopp, but they dropped points in 4 home games last season and 5 homes games the season before. They've already dropped points in 2 home games this season, and have plenty of tough home games to come.What is also clear is that no system can ever capture all of the variables that are needed. A Saturday 12.30pm kick off the weekend after an international break can make an 'easy' par 3 game much tougher than if it were at 4.00pm on the Sunday. Playing Man Utd this week is arguably a tougher game than when we played them in week 3, and playing City last weekend was definitely easier than when Arsenal played them. New manager bounces, upturns/ downturns in form, injuries, suspensions, and lots of other things can drastically change the 'difficulty' of fixtures across the season.But with all that said, the one thing that I think that we can probably all agree on is that it is much better to have points on the board and have an actual 9 point lead, even if that is only 'parity' in terms of the ALPT. Every Arsenal fan would swap places with us at the moment, and that counts for a lot. Every dropped point for Arsenal is a dagger in the back, whereas every dropped point for us is merely eating into the buffer that we have built up. We'll have to wait and see if Arsenal can cope with the pressure of scoreboard chasing, and whether we can cope with the pressure of having the tag of being massive favourites.