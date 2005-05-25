I like the APLT as it gives us additional context beyond the usual table. We are doing really well so far, but we are not so far ahead that we cant be caught, either by Man City or Arsenal. Man City have been relentless many times in the past, churning out win after win. Arsenal, last season, won 18 of their last 19 I think it was.
All this is to say they are both capable of going on a great run, but Im sure Slot knows that, and Im sure thats what hes trying to do at Liverpool too.
So far so good. I wouldnt want to be in anyone elses position, but theres a long long way to go.