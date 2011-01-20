« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 18531 times)

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #120 on: November 11, 2024, 04:10:17 pm »
I like the APLT as it gives us additional context beyond the usual table. We are doing really well so far, but we are not so far ahead that we cant be caught, either by Man City or Arsenal. Man City have been relentless many times in the past, churning out win after win. Arsenal, last season, won 18 of their last 19 I think it was.

All this is to say they are both capable of going on a great run, but Im sure Slot knows that, and Im sure thats what hes trying to do at Liverpool too.

So far so good. I wouldnt want to be in anyone elses position, but theres a long long way to go.
« Last Edit: November 11, 2024, 06:56:49 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,631
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #121 on: November 11, 2024, 04:42:30 pm »
I think that Forest are the team that makes a difference this season. We've played them (and it still hurts), but City and Arsenal have not. Those are not going to be easy 6 points for them as it looked last season. I hope Forest keep their form throughout the entire season, not just peak in the beginning...

City play Forest right after our game.
« Last Edit: November 11, 2024, 04:44:04 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #122 on: November 11, 2024, 06:43:33 pm »
Liverpool are only the sixth team in Premier League history to be five points clear after 11 games.

The first five all won the title - including Liverpool in 2019-20, the last time a team were so far clear at this stage.

Excluding teams with games in hand, nobody has ever won the Premier League title after being nine (or more) points off top with 11 games gone.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,631
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #123 on: November 11, 2024, 06:46:19 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on November 11, 2024, 06:43:33 pm
Liverpool are only the sixth team in Premier League history to be five points clear after 11 games.

The first five all won the title - including Liverpool in 2019-20, the last time a team were so far clear at this stage.

Excluding teams with games in hand, nobody has ever won the Premier League title after being nine (or more) points off top with 11 games gone.
Oh, don't start with these kind of statistics please!... Do you know how many times teams the team that was first on Christmas didn't win the league, and how many of those times happened to a team with a liverbird in the crest?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #124 on: November 11, 2024, 08:59:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November 11, 2024, 04:42:30 pm
I think that Forest are the team that makes a difference this season. We've played them (and it still hurts), but City and Arsenal have not. Those are not going to be easy 6 points for them as it looked last season. I hope Forest keep their form throughout the entire season, not just peak in the beginning...

City play Forest right after our game.

They remind me a little bit of the Allardyce Bolton teams of the past.  IIRC, there were a few seasons where they exploded out of the gates early and then crashed down to earth not long after.  We can argue about style differences, but ultimately both are getting above expected output for the sum of their parts.  You see a similar thing happen at Everton with Dyche.  Often it culminates in an end of season run where they go unbeaten for 10 games.  Somehow, they get their team locked in for that period, but it is never sustainable without having better players - like say a Leicester some years back.  Forest will crash very soon, or maybe it started against Newcastle.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,888
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #125 on: November 11, 2024, 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November 11, 2024, 04:42:30 pm
I think that Forest are the team that makes a difference this season. We've played them (and it still hurts), but City and Arsenal have not. Those are not going to be easy 6 points for them as it looked last season. I hope Forest keep their form throughout the entire season, not just peak in the beginning...

City play Forest right after our game.


The weird thing is that it is Forest's away form that has suddenly picked up.
They've picked up 8 points from 6 games at home, and 11 points from 5 games away.

Last season, in their first 16 Away games they only picked up 10 points.
(They ended up with 16 points in the end, as their last two Away games were Sheffield and Burnley, who were both already down by the time the games took place).
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,452
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #126 on: November 12, 2024, 05:00:04 pm »
Thought this was interesting

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #127 on: November 12, 2024, 07:00:58 pm »
Not a criticism of the APLT at all as it serves an important perspective - such as right now where it puts our fixtures in context - but it has to be taken into consideration with other external factors. I remember last season our games at the tail end of the season were considered "easier" but we tanked them because of injuries and exhaustion.

Similarly, this season we might have had an easier start but if we build up a head of steam, there is always a chance that other teams react badly with their easier games and we overperform our harder games.

ALPT gives good perspective on strength of fixtures but is not a good predictor of future performance, in my opinion.
Logged

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #128 on: November 12, 2024, 09:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on November 12, 2024, 07:00:58 pm
Not a criticism of the APLT at all as it serves an important perspective - such as right now where it puts our fixtures in context - but it has to be taken into consideration with other external factors. I remember last season our games at the tail end of the season were considered "easier" but we tanked them because of injuries and exhaustion.

Similarly, this season we might have had an easier start but if we build up a head of steam, there is always a chance that other teams react badly with their easier games and we overperform our harder games.

ALPT gives good perspective on strength of fixtures but is not a good predictor of future performance, in my opinion.

In fairness to the Prof it has never intended to be used as a predictive tool, but more a retrospective ranking tool.
Logged

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #129 on: November 12, 2024, 10:44:50 pm »
Quote from: drmick on November 12, 2024, 09:12:16 pm
In fairness to the Prof it has never intended to be used as a predictive tool, but more a retrospective ranking tool.

Absolutely - no slight to Prof or the table, which I love. Just commenting that we shouldn't read it as a predictor of future performance and the fact that because we've only played "easy" games, we should expect a wobble later on. Or perhaps more pertinently, because Arsenal and City have played "harder" games, they will steamroll their easier fixtures down the line.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #130 on: November 13, 2024, 08:42:59 am »
Quote from: Angelius on November 12, 2024, 10:44:50 pm
Absolutely - no slight to Prof or the table, which I love. Just commenting that we shouldn't read it as a predictor of future performance and the fact that because we've only played "easy" games, we should expect a wobble later on. Or perhaps more pertinently, because Arsenal and City have played "harder" games, they will steamroll their easier fixtures down the line.

Agreed. 

Case in point us losing at home to Forest, Arsenal to West Ham last season or a few seasons back Man City losing back-to-back seasons at home to Crystal Palace.  All games you'd have expected each team to win.



Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #131 on: November 13, 2024, 09:19:10 am »
Quote from: Angelius on November 12, 2024, 07:00:58 pm
Not a criticism of the APLT at all as it serves an important perspective - such as right now where it puts our fixtures in context - but it has to be taken into consideration with other external factors. I remember last season our games at the tail end of the season were considered "easier" but we tanked them because of injuries and exhaustion.

Similarly, this season we might have had an easier start but if we build up a head of steam, there is always a chance that other teams react badly with their easier games and we overperform our harder games.

ALPT gives good perspective on strength of fixtures but is not a good predictor of future performance, in my opinion.

Having the Everton game rearranged didnt help giving us 3 tough aways in the space of a week. By then though we had already lost it after wed drew against Utd when we shouldnt have, which along with the smashing by Atalanta a few days later clearly affected us when we slipped up at home for the first time in a long while outside of playing City and Arsenal. Hopefully putting our qualification to bed early in the Champions League will help us in January, though I do think we will end up going all the way in the league cup again seeing as were now the favourites.

We was also top in this heading to Old Trafford on 7th April by a good few points of both the other two, 88-84-83 in our favour, it completely swung from there on as we just couldnt maintain our results any longer like they both did.
« Last Edit: November 13, 2024, 09:26:34 am by stonecold_jpm »
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #132 on: November 13, 2024, 10:33:38 am »
Quote from: drmick on November 12, 2024, 09:12:16 pm
In fairness to the Prof it has never intended to be used as a predictive tool, but more a retrospective ranking tool.

Indeed. For me, the biggest thing to take away from the APLT as it stands is that losing at home to Forest is a worse result than losing away to Bournemouth and Brighton combined. But that aside, we're doing just fine.

Fucking Forest.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,947
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:28:59 am »
I think City are like builders trowsers now - below the Ar$e.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,631
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:22:17 pm »
A very hadr fought par point! But City dropping 3pts is something I didn't expect. Four APLT points on them, three on Arse, and that's beyond imagination! City had 5 1-pars, Arse had 6 1-pars, we had only 3 1-pars. I thought half through the season those two would be way up the APLT table. But we have a heavily loaded 1-par games finish. We look really good here.

And 8 points clear in the real table says the same thing.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:54:01 pm »
Please sir, can I have some more?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,919
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:56:17 pm »
Fact me till I fart.
Logged
No time for caution.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 